Jostens and the Arizona Diamondbacks Commemorate their Championship Season and Unveil the 2023 National League Championship Ring.

Phoenix, AZ, March 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jostens presented the Arizona Diamondbacks 2023 National League Championship Ring to players, coaches, ownership, and leadership in an on-field ceremony prior to their game against the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field.

“It is a truly a privilege to be trusted by the Diamondbacks to celebrate this championship,” said Chris Poitras SVP & GM of Jostens Professional Sports Division. “Jostens is honored to share in the excitement and to be a part of the Diamondbacks incredible championship history. This ring is a testament to their hard-work and dedication this season.”

“I am so excited for our players, coaches, employees, community and corporate partners, and owners to receive these beautiful rings,” said Derrick Hall/Arizona Diamondbacks President, CEO & General Partner. “Jostens was tremendous to work with throughout the entire process and clearly showed why they are the best in the business. We are proud of our National League Championship and have created the perfect keepsake to always remind us of this special and memorable season.”

The Arizona Diamondbacks 2023 season was a story of tremendous determination, dedication, and triumph. The 2023 National League Championship Ring celebrates these incredible achievements through stunning details and hand-crafted excellence.

The ring top proudly displays the Diamondbacks iconic “A” logo, created from 27 brilliant diamonds and contrasting black ceramic. 41 diamonds surround the logo, paying homage to Manager Torey Lovullo and the 40-man roster who worked together to become National League Champions. A baseball diamond is meticulously crafted from yellow gold and diamonds. The basepaths are set with 17 round diamonds. First, second and third base as well as home plate are each accented with a single princess-cut diamond. These 4 diamonds are symbolic of the 4 games won in the NLCS to capture the National League Pennant. There are 27 contrasting round black onyx encircling the logo and basepath. Completing the ring top is the title earned by the Diamondbacks, NATIONAL LEAGUE CHAMPIONS.

The left side of the ring features the player’s last name, honoring their individual contribution to the Diamondbacks’ championship title. Below the recipient’s name is this season’s team motto “EMBRACE THE CHAOS”. The word CHAOS features the Diamondbacks “A” logo crafted with custom red and black ceramic which stands out boldly against the yellow gold snakeskin patterned background. In a further touch of personalization, the player’s unique jersey number completes the left side of the ring.

The National League Championship year date 2023 is displayed on the top of the right side of the ring. Accenting the center of the year are the words “WE ARE THE D•BACKS”, which is part of the employee philosophy, known as the “Team Player Promise”. The championship season is represented by the National League Trophy set in the middle of their alternate snake logo, accented with black ceramic. The Trophy is set with 1 diamond. These stunning details are set against a distinctive snakeskin background.

The story of the team’s championship season continues on the interior of the ring. The Diamondbacks “A” logo is emblazoned above the series results and team abbreviations from the 2023 playoffs.

The 2023 National League Championship Ring is crafted from luminous 10-karat yellow gold and is set with 85 round diamonds, 4 princess-cut diamonds and 27 black onyx. The total carat weight is approximately 2.05 carats of gemstones. A testament to the hard-work and perseverance of the 2023 National League Champions, the Arizona Diamondbacks.

ABOUT JOSTENS:

Jostens is a trusted partner in the academic and achievement channel, providing products, programs and services that help its customers celebrate moments that matter. The company's products include yearbooks, publications, jewelry, and consumer goods that serve the K-12 educational, college and professional sports segments. Founded in 1897 and based in Minneapolis, Minn. More information can be found online at www.jostens.com.

