XPPen Partners with HoYoFair to Launch Genshin Impact Profession Inspiration Fan Art Contest, Exploring the Anime Aesthetics of Gaming World

Shenzhen, China, March 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPPen proudly announces the partnership with HoYoFair2024 Genshin Impact Profession Inspiration Fan Art Contest, launching the #TeyvatFashion character costume design event. As the world's leading digital art innovation brand, XPPen partners with new-generation gaming products for the first time, embarking on an artistic exploration journey together through this crossover. Genshin Impact, a standout in the mobile game realm, aligns seamlessly with XPPen’s brand philosophy of “Dream, Brave, True,” with its ultimate pursuit of dreams and exploration of passions.





“XPPen is committed to enhancing the joy of creation for artists through cutting-edge technology, providing unparalleled performance and unique experiences. Moreover, by strengthening collaborations with gaming and other diverse field, XPPen aims to empower creators in breaking boundaries, exploring the unknown, and uncovering their true selves,” says Amy Yuan, the Marketing Director of XPPen.

XPPen Joined Hands with HoYoFair, Launch #TeyvatFashion Creative Contest

HoYoFair provides a platform for global players and creators to engage and share their artistic endeavors. Featuring a diversified fan art artwork derived from the HoYoverse IP, the platform encourages people to freely express their passion for the game. The "Teyvat Fashion Week" fan art contest will officially launch on March 31st, accepting submissions until April 30th, with the final winners announced on May 13th. Centered around the theme of Genshin Impact character’s professional inspiration, participants are invited to imagine the characters among us in the real modern world, what professions would they be engaged in? Imagine the bartender Kaeya, elite lawyer Raiden Shogun, or fashion designer Zhongli. Unleash your creativity and design a fashion that matches the professional persona of your favorite character!





Creators can now participate in the contest through various platforms including Twitter (X), HoYoLAB, Facebook, Instagram, and Pixiv. Winners stand a chance to win exciting prizes such as the XPPen Magic Drawing Pad, XPPen Artist Pro 16 (Gen 2), and XPPen Deco Pro XLW (Gen 2), along with substantial cash rewards. Selected artworks will also be showcased at the exhibition. For further information, please visit https://www.xp-pen.com/ .

Exploring Boundless Creativity, Pioneering a New Artistic Trend

HoYoFair 2024 Genshin Impact Profession Inspiration Fan Art Contest draws inspiration from character costumes, and invites participants to unleash boundless imagination and sketch out brand-new character legends. Every artistic journey is a soulful dialogue between creators and characters, shaping the significance while embarking on a journey of self-discovery. XPPen is honored to be the official partner of this art contest, which aims to encourage artists to boldly wield their brushes, liberate creativity.





Leading Technology Innovation, Embracing Humanistic Engagement

As the world's leading digital art innovation brand, XPPen actively drives technology advancements and spearheads industry innovation. XPPen owns the self-developed X3 Pro smart chip technology and the pioneering world’s first 16K ultra-sensitive pressure levels, which empowers creativity with cutting-edge technology. Additionally, the Magic Drawing Pad, launched by the brand in January this year with the innovative concept of "on the go," quickly garnered consumer favor, becoming a best-selling product and ushering in a new wave of professional-grade mobile drawing creation.





Beyond this, XPPen advocates for originality and values the users’ artistic creation, aiming to become the most trustworthy partner in their creative journey by providing unparalleled performance and creative experiences. XPPen will consistently demonstrate support for originality through concrete actions, fostering a user-centric diversified environment. Embracing an open and innovative attitude to encourage boundless creativity and lead the new era alongside creators worldwide. XPPen seeks to break the boundaries through this competition, leaving a unique imprint on contemporary visual culture with all the players and creators.

XPPen joined hands with HoYoFair to launch the HoYoFair 2024 Genshin Impact Profession Inspiration Fan Art Contest, embodying the shared pursuit in the digital art realm. XPPen looks forward to this event sparking the creativity of more artists and injecting vitality into the digital creative field.

For further details, please visit the XPPen official website at: https://www.newtest.xp-pen.com/hoyofair-teyvat-fashion-carnival.html?lang=en . Join the #TeyvatFashionWeek to explore a creative journey of infinite imagination!

About XPPen

Originated from 2005, XPPen is now one of the top brands under HANVON UGEE, integrated with digital drawing products, content and service as a globally notable digital brand of digital art innovation. Headquartered in Shenzhen, China, XPPen boasts 6 overseas subsidiaries(branches) and more than 50 agents, covering over 130 countries and regions with its products. By virtue of its progressive digital handwriting technology after more than 10 years’ accumulation and innovation, XPPen believes that, innovative, trendy and leading products and ecosystem can bring more abundant visionary inspiration to the new generation artists and enthusiasts, encouraging them to courageously pursue dreams and realize their authentic self-expression.