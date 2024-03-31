SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Against agilon health, inc. - AGL

NEW YORK, March 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against agilon health, inc. (“agilon” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AGL). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.



The class action concerns whether agilon and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until May 20, 2024 , to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you are a shareholder who purchased or otherwise acquired agilon securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com.

On November 2, 2023, agilon reported lower-than-expected third quarter 2023 results due to increased utilization and medical costs. The Company also lowered its 2023 full-year revenue outlook and informed investors that agilon had increased its incurred-but-not-reported reserve to account for prior period medical expenses.

On this news, agilon’s stock price fell $2.23 per share, or 13.2%, to close at $14.66 per share on November 3, 2023.

Then, on January 5, 2024, agilon surprised investors again by lowering its 2023 profit forecasts. Specifically, the Company reduced its 2023 Medical Margin and Adjusted EBITDA guidance, citing high-than-expected medical costs. Specifically, agilon reduced its 2023 Medical Margin and Adjusted EBITDA outlooks by more than $110 million and $73 million, respectively. agilon also announced that its Chief Financial Officer Timothy Bensley would retire and be replaced later in the year.

On this news, agilon’s stock price fell $3.45 per share, or 28.56%, to close at $8.63 per share on January 5, 2024.

