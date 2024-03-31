SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Against Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. - SHLS

NEW YORK, March 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (“Shoals” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SHLS). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.



The class action concerns whether Shoals and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until May 21, 2024 , to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you are a shareholder who purchased or otherwise acquired Shoals securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com.

On November 7, 2023, Shoals filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the third quarter of 2023 with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and held an accompanying earnings call in which it was revealed that an issue involving excessive pull back of wire insulation, or “shrinkback,” was far more severe than previously disclosed. Specifically, the Company reported that the shrinkback issue affected 30% of Shoals’ harnesses installed between 2020 and 2022, booked a $50.2 million warranty expense for the quarter related to the shrinkback issue, and provided a range of potential loss related to the shrinkback issue of $59.7 million to $184.9 million.

On this news, Shoals’ stock price fell $3.28 per share over the next two trading days, or 20.2%, to close at $12.95 per share on November 9, 2023.

