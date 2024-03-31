SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Sonder Holdings Inc. - SOND

NEW YORK, March 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Sonder Holdings Inc. (“Sonder” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SOND). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Sonder and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.



On March 15, 2024, Sonder announced that it “recently identified accounting errors related to the valuation and impairment of operating lease right of use assets and related items for the fiscal years 2022 and 2023. The Company requires additional time to restate 2022 and 2023 financial statements,” further stating that it “expects that the restatements will increase the Company’s overall net loss and loss per share in the impacted periods.”

On this news, Sonder’s stock price fell $2.10 per share, or 38.18%, to close at $3.40 per share on March 18, 2024.

