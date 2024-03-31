Curative Biotechnology, Inc. Announces Nomination of Dr. Theresa Heah to Board of Directors

Palm Beach Gardens, FL, and Tokyo, Japan, March 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Curative Biotechnology Inc. (OTC: CUBT) (“Curative Biotech” or the “Company”), a development-stage biomedical company focused on novel treatments for degenerative eye diseases today announced the nomination to its Board of Directors of Dr. Theresa Heah. Dr. Heah is expected to join its Board of Directors immediately as an independent director. In addition to other Board duties Dr. Heah will serve on the newly created Clinical Development Committee of the Board.

About Dr. Theresa Heah

Dr. Heah recently served as the Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors at Intergalactic Therapeutics an Apple Tree Partners company. She serves as an advisor to several venture capital firms and ophthalmology companies; and has recently become the Chief Executive Officer of Paratus Sciences and a member of its Board of Directors. Previously, she served as President and Chief Medical Officer at Kriya Therapeutics, where she launched the ophthalmology division, Kriya Ophthalmology, where she was responsible for building its AAV gene therapy portfolio strategy. Prior to joining Kriya, Theresa served as Executive Vice President of Operations and Chief Medical Officer at AsclepiX Therapeutics, where she led the company’s advancement of its pipeline products into the clinic. She also previously served as Chief Medical Officer at Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, working to develop gene therapies in ophthalmology and rare diseases. In addition, she has held several leadership positions with increasing responsibility in early-stage private companies (Fovea Pharmaceuticals) and publicly traded companies (Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Allergan, Bayer Healthcare, Sanofi).

Dr. Heah has led multiple successful commercializations of products including Ozurdex®, EYLEA®, Rhopressa® & Rocklatan®. While at Bayer, she launched the blockbuster drug EYLEA®.

“We welcome Dr. Heah with great enthusiasm” said Paul Michaels, Executive Chairman of Curative and CEO of Curative’s wholly owned Japanese subsidiary Curative Biotech Japan K.K. “Dr. Heah’s invaluable insights and guidance will significantly bolster Curative as we venture into clinical development of our Metformin-based eye drops to treat degenerative eye diseases and beyond.”

“I share the enthusiasm and look forward to collaborating with the esteemed leadership and scientists at Curative Biotech in developing and advancing innovative products aimed at preserving vision” expressed Dr. Heah.

About Curative Biotechnology, Inc. http://curativebiotech.com

Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (Curative Biotech) is a development stage biomedical company focused on novel therapies for rare diseases. The Company is identifying, acquiring, and developing disease modifying therapeutic drug candidates with a concentration on rare disease indications. Curative Biotech currently has ongoing programs in three (3) different therapeutic areas: degenerative eye disease, infectious disease, and neuro oncology. The Company is now concentrating its energy and resources on its degenerative eye disease platform, based on a worldwide exclusive license from the National Eye Institute (NEI) at the National Institutes of Health (NIH). The first therapeutic in development on this platform is a Metformin Reformulation targeting the treatment of intermediate and late-stage Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) disease with the goal of being in the clinic in 2024 for a first in human trial of the metformin-based eye drop. The trial will be conducted under a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the NEI.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. CUBT is not yet generating revenues. Although forward-looking statements in this release reflect the good faith judgment of management, forward-looking statements are inherently subjected to known, unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those discussed in these forward-looking statements, including but not limited our ability to generate sufficient market acceptance for our products and services, our ability to generate sufficient operating cash flow, and general economic conditions. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made by us in our reports filed with OTC Markets from time to time which attempt to advise interested parties of the risks and factors that may affect our business, financial condition, results of operation and cash flows. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results may vary materially from those expected or projected. Readers are urged not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

Contact:

Paul Michaels, Chairman

Curative Biotech (CUBT)

pmichaels@curativebiotech.com