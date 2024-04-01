Dividend Payment Ex-date of AS LHV Group

For the financial year 2023 AS LHV Group will pay dividends in the net amount of 13 euro cents per share. The list of shareholders entitled to receive dividends will be established as of 5 April 2024 EOD of the Nasdaq CSD settlement system. Consequently, the day of change of the rights related to the shares (ex-dividend date) is set to 4 April 2024. From this day onwards, persons acquiring the shares will not have the right to receive dividends for the financial year 2023. Dividends shall be disbursed to the shareholders on 12 April 2024.





Priit Rum

Communications Manager

Phone: +372 502 0786

Email: priit.rum@lhv.ee