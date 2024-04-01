Strategic Storytelling for Internal Communications Online Seminar: April 30, 2024 May 1-2, 2024 - Using Storytelling to Engage Employees, Manage Organizational Change, and Shape Workplace Cultures

Dublin, April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Storytelling for Internal Communications: Using the Power of Storytelling to Engage Employees, Manage Organizational Change, and Shape Workplace Cultures" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Best Communicators and Employee Experience Experts Use The Power Of Storytelling To Unify Workforces, Make Material Contributions To Strategic Goals, And Go From "Order Takers" To "Decision Makers" Within Their Organizations.

Attend the top-rated Storytelling for Internal Communications Conference, a dedicated learning environment for peer-to-peer networking and meaningful conversation on how stories can empower your workforce, strengthen your leadership, and evolve your organization.

Topics Covered

Finding and using the stories within your organization that "move the needle" on critical organizational goals and business results.

Creating a sense of belonging and inclusion for your employees through storytelling.

Building your organization's storytelling tech stack.

Coaching your leaders to communicate with empathy and humility using stories.

Using AI tools in your storytelling and internal communications efforts

Leveraging newsroom tactics to boost your story and drive engagement with your content.

Telling your story across multiple channels like video, podcasts, and through the employee experience.

Managing user-generated content and controlling your story.

Engaging front-line workers and leadership as your organization's storytellers and understanding the impact their stories can have on your brand.

Creating stories of inclusion and using inclusive language to better reflect your organization's values and support your organization's DEI initiatives.

Building stories around the emotional connections between your workforce, your organization, and your brand to drive engagement throughout your organization.

Applying storytelling techniques to crisis communications.

Transforming organizational culture and managing change using stories and storytelling techniques.

Benefits of Attending

Come away with practical insights and actionable ideas from a cross-industrial group of communicators,

employee experience experts, consultants, and technologists.

Interact with leading experts and get answers to your toughest questions when it comes to storytelling

strategy for internal communications.

Post-conference networking opportunities (attendee LinkedIn list is provided)

Agenda:

Day 1

11:00 am - 11:10 am - Chair's Welcome

Moderator: Dianne Chase, President and CEO - Chase Media

11:10 am - 12:10 pm - Interactive Workshop A: Unlocking the Power of Strategic Storytelling in Internal Communications

Moderator: Dianne Chase, President and CEO - Chase Media

12:10 pm - 12:40 pm - Engaging an Increasingly Skeptical Audience: How to Attract Gen Z in the Modern Age

Tamara Thal, Global Internal Communications - IBM

12:40 pm - 12:50 pm - Refresh and Recharge Break

12:50 pm - 1:20 pm - Runway for Water: Innovative Storytelling to Communicate Our Why

Lauren Anderson, Internal Communications Manager - Water for People

1:20 pm - 2:00 pm - Panel: Multichannel Storytelling Best Practices

Joseph Lopez, Manager of Internal Communications - Denny's

Jenny Elms, Regional Program Manager, Internal Communications - Liberty Utilities

Moderator: Dianne Chase, President and CEO - Chase Media

Day 2 - 05/01/2024

11:00 am - 11:10 am - Chair's Welcome

Moderator: Dianne Chase, President and CEO - Chase Media

11:10 am - 12:10 pm - Interactive Workshop B: Can AI help you tell better stories? Yes ... but it needs your help!

Steve Crescenzo, CEO - Crescenzo Communications

12:10 pm - 12:40 pm - The Power of Simile

Temitope Sadiku, Global Head of Digital Employee Experience - The Kraft Heinz Company

12:40 pm - 12:50 pm - Refresh and Recharge Break

12:50 pm - 1:20 pm - Adopting a Newsroom Model to Enhance Communications and Grow Engagement

Jessica Foor, Communications Director - Parkview Health

1:20 pm - 2:00 pm - Panel : Narratives that Unite: Inclusivity, Belonging, and Storytelling

Moderator: Dianne Chase, President and CEO - Chase Media

Day 3 - 05/02/2024

11:00 am - 11:10 am - Chair's Welcome

Moderator: Dianne Chase, President and CEO - Chase Media

11:10 am - 12:10 pm - Interactive Workshop C: Catching Fire: Using Storytelling to Spark Engagement and Inspire Your Employees!

Cody Loveland, Speaker & Consultant - CBL Leadership Group

12:10 pm - 12:40 pm - Moving the Needle: Storytelling that Ignites Change

Chad Eric Smith, Senior Director of Communications and Brand Management - Mural Arts Philadelphia

12:40 pm - 12:50 pm - Refresh and Recharge Break

12:50 pm - 1:20 pm - Cultural Transformation Through Storytelling

1:20 pm - 2:00 pm - Panel : Strategic Storytelling's Role in the Digital Workplace

Moderator: Dianne Chase, President and CEO - Chase Media

