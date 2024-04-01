Global Multiple-Element Gas Container Market Report 2023-2033: 20 Ft Segment to Witness the Highest Growth between 2023 and 2033

Dublin, April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Multiple-Element Gas Container Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Application, Product Type, and Country-Level Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Multiple-element gas containers (MEGCs) marked a huge technological breakthrough in gas transportation safety and efficiency when they were first introduced. Initially, the technology underlying MEGCs was motivated by the need to improve on the constraints of typical single gas cylinders, providing more capacity and safety via a combination of linked cylinders or parts within a rigid frame. This breakthrough enabled the bulk transfer of gases, lowering handling hazards and increasing operating efficiency. However, the market's first adoption phase encountered significant problems, including regulatory compliance issues, because uniform safety standards for these revolutionary devices had yet to be created. Furthermore, the high initial expenses of manufacturing and testing MEGCs hampered wider use. Despite these problems, the advent of MEGCs significantly changed the industry by establishing new standards for gas storage and transportation safety, paving the path for today's advanced gas logistics solutions.



The multiple-element gas container market has evolved significantly in recent years owing to technological and material science developments. Modern gas canisters are not only more efficient and safer but also suitable for a wide range of industrial and medicinal uses. The most recent versions utilize cutting-edge materials such as carbon fiber composites, which have high strength-to-weight ratios and are resistant to corrosion. This invention greatly lowers the chance of leakage and structural failure, resulting in improved safety requirements. Furthermore, the incorporation of modern valve technology and real-time monitoring systems enables accurate control and monitoring of gas flow, pressure, and composition, hence improving the operating efficiency and safety of these containers. Today's multiple-element gas containers are developed with flexibility and scalability in mind, making them suitable for a wide range of applications and capable of holding gases at varying pressures and temperatures. This versatility, along with stringent safety regulations and ongoing technical improvements, highlights the ever-changing character of multiple-element gas container development and its critical role in modern industrial and healthcare sectors.

Industrial Impact

The introduction of multiple-element gas containers (MEGCs) has profoundly altered industrial processes, particularly in industries that rely on the safe and efficient transportation of gases. These composite structures, which can house a variety of gases under high pressure, have significantly improved storage capacity, safety, and transportation efficiency. MEGCs have provided significant benefits to industries such as the medical, pharmaceutical, and chemical industries. For instance, in the pharmaceutical industry, the ability to transport multiple gases in a single container has streamlined manufacturing processes, ensuring a steady supply of essential gases such as nitrogen, oxygen, and carbon dioxide, which are required for various production and preservation processes. MEGCs' intrinsic design, emphasizing durability and leak avoidance, has significantly decreased the danger of gas-related mishaps, thereby boosting workplace safety and compliance with severe industrial norms.



MEGCs have transformed the economics of gas transportation. These containers' modular design enables modification based on unique transport requirements, maximizing space usage and lowering shipping costs. This is especially visible in the energy industry, where transporting natural gas and hydrogen has historically been difficult. MEGCs have emerged as a feasible alternative for long-distance gas transportation, allowing for the growth of energy networks and helping the transition to greener energy sources. Furthermore, the use of new materials and technology in MEGC manufacture has resulted in lighter but stronger containers, boosting fuel economy and lowering transportation's carbon impact. As companies prioritize sustainability and operational efficiency, the role of MEGCs will become increasingly important in generating innovation and supporting global industrial breakthroughs.

Market Segmentation

The multiple-element gas container market is led by the natural gas segment, with an 82.79% share in 2022 in terms of revenue. MEGCs are becoming an increasingly important component of gas-to-power systems as a result of the current trend toward decentralized power production. In early 2023, projects in areas with poor electrical grid infrastructure began to use MEGCs to provide natural gas to mobile and modular power production units. This use is especially useful for businesses that require consistent power for short-term operations, such as mining and construction, allowing them to use cleaner-burning natural gas instead of diesel or other fuels.

The 20 Ft segment dominated the global multiple-element gas container market (by type) in 2022, with an 80.78% share in terms of revenue due to the need to be integrated into various platforms to carry out the tasks.

Europe multiple-element gas container market was the highest-growing market among all the regions, registering a CAGR of 9.11%. North America is anticipated to gain traction in terms of multiple-element gas container adoption owing to the technological advancements in material sciences in the region. Moreover, the shift toward renewable energy and hydrogen economy is also expected to support the growth of the multiple-element gas container market in North America and Europe during the forecast period.



In Europe, Germany is anticipated to show the highest growth in the multiple-element gas container market among other countries in the region, growing at a CAGR of 10.06%. The growth of Germany in the multiple-element gas container market is mainly due to the factor that there is a significant movement toward environment-friendly gas containers and systems that provide increased energy efficiency and lower emissions.

Demand - Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunities



Market Demand Drivers: Increasing Demand for Industrial Gases

The global industrial environment is seeing an increase in demand for industrial gases from a variety of industries, including manufacturing, healthcare, and energy. This growing need is a significant business driver for players in the multiple-element gas container (MEGC) industry. MEGCs, which are well-known for their ability to store and transfer industrial gases at high pressure, are critical components of these sectors' supply chains, thereby supporting the growth of the multiple-element gas container market.

Market Restraints: High Initial Investment and Maintenance Costs

Multiple-element gas containers (MEGCs) are manufactured using sophisticated materials and technologies, such as carbon fiber composites for lightweighting and automated welding for increased safety. These materials and procedures are expensive, requiring large initial investments for enterprises entering the market or wishing to expand operations.

Market Opportunities: Digitalization and Smart Container Solutions

Digitalization facilitates the integration of sensors and IoT devices into MEGCs, allowing for real-time monitoring of gas pressure, temperature, and volume. This not only ensures the safety and integrity of the gas canisters but also allows for predictive maintenance. Hexagon Composites, in partnership with digital solution suppliers, has been incorporating smart technology into gas containers. In 2022, they developed a series of smart MEGCs outfitted with sensors that offer real-time data on gas levels, location, and ambient conditions, allowing for more effective inventory management and logistical planning.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

The multiple-element gas container market comprises key players who have established themselves thoroughly and have the proper understanding of the market, accompanied by start-ups who are looking forward to establishing themselves in this highly competitive market. In 2022, the multiple-element gas container market was dominated by established players, accounting for 85% of the market share, whereas start-ups managed to capture 15% of the market. With the growth in advancements in agricultural technologies among the nations, more players will enter the global multiple-element gas container market with each passing year.

Some prominent names established in the multiple-element gas container market are:

Hexagon Composites

Worthington Enterprises

FIBA Technologies

Luxfer Gas Cylinders

Koyuncu Gas and Gas Equipment

Gaznet OU

Quantum Fuel Systems

Faber Industrie SPA

Beijing Tianhai Industry

McPhy Energy

Linde

Report Segmentation

Segmentation by Application

Natural Gas

Hydrogen

Industrial Gases

Segmentation by Type

20 Ft

40 Ft and Above

Segmentation by Region

North America - U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe - U.K., Germany, France, Italy, and Rest-of-Europe

Asia-Pacific - Japan, India, China, Australia, South Korea, and Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

Rest-of-the-World - Brazil, U.A.E., Other

