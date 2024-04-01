Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSCs) Advancements & Global Market Potential Highlighted in Comprehensive Strategic Report

Dublin, April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mesenchymal Stem Cells / Medicinal Signaling Cells (MSCs) - Advances & Applications, 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
MSCs appear to be an exceptionally promising tool for cell therapy, because of their unusual advantages, which include availability, expandability, transplantability, and ethical implications. Interest in therapeutic applications of human MSCs arises from their diverse ability to impact human health, as well as their ability to migrate to sites of tissue injury/inflammation or tumor growth. MSCs are essential raw materials for many regenerative medicine products, including cell-based therapies, engineered tissues, exosome products, cosmeceuticals, and cultured meat production. MSCs are also well-suited for use in the exponential growth field of 3D printing and numerous companies are working on manufacturing technologies to support the commercial-scale production of MSCs.
Today, numerous market competitors are also exploring commercialization strategies for MSC-derived extracellular vesicles (EVs) and exosomes, because these extracellular "packages" represent a novel strategy for accessing the therapeutic effects of MSCs without the risks of administering whole cells to patients. Gene editing of MSCs for overexpressing antitumor genes or therapeutic factors is broadening their application as well. Despite the challenges associated with commercializing MSC-based therapeutics, there are more than 100,000 scientific publications published about MSCs and over 1,100 MSC-based clinical trials underway worldwide. Clinical trials involving MSC therapeutics have risen in recent years, in part due to trials related to COVID-19. Current "hotspots" for MSC clinical trials include the U.S., E.U., China, Middle East, and South Korea. While many early-stage MSC trials have demonstrated safety and efficacy, only a small number of MSC products have reached commercialization, indicating that the therapeutic market for MSCs remains early-stage. The first MSC-based cell therapy product was approved in 2010 in South Korea. To date, ten MSC-based cell therapy products have gained approval, as well as 19 MSC-based bone matrices.
While therapeutic success has been challenging, the demand for MSC-based research products has surged in recent years, with most large research product suppliers now offering a variety of MSC-based products, services, kits, and manufacturing tools. Major players involved in the market for MSC-based research products include Lonza, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Sigma Aldrich, VWR, Sartorius, ATCC, EMD Millipore, and others. Smaller and mid-sized players are also competing in this promising market, including but not limited to Axol Bioscience, StemBioSys, PromoCell, and iXCell Biotechnologies. To date, the company to establish itself with the greatest domain knowledge in the area of MSC-based products and manufacturing technologies is RoosterBio, headquartered in Frederick, Maryland, USA.
Cynata Therapeutics is also working diligently on technologies to enable large-scale production of MSC-based therapeutics, although it is exclusively focused on MSC-based therapeutics and is using its CymerusT platform technology to produce nearly infinite numbers of iPSC-derived MSCs. It is concurrently pursuing several clinical trials worldwide. In the coming years, an increasing number of research products and therapeutic products will continue to be developed around MSCs and their differentiated cell types.
Within this rapidly changing landscape, having a thorough understanding of the competition is essential. Therefore, this global strategic report details the activities of 113 leading MSC companies, including their core technologies and products under development. It presents detailed market size figures for the global MSC market, segmented by Geography and Business Segment, and accompanied by future forecasts through 2030.
This global strategic report includes:
- Market size determination for the global MSC market, segmented by Geography and Business Segment
- Future forecasts for the Global MSC Market through 2030
- Major diseases addressed by MSCs in the ongoing clinical trials
- Cost of manufacturing autologous and allogeneic MSCs
- Rates, quantities, geographic locations, and types of MSC clinical trials
- Types and sources of MSC industry funding
- Detailed MSC patent analysis, including rates and geographic breakdown of MSC patents
- The top owners, inventors, and sponsors of MSC patents
- Recent business developments related to MSCs, including strategic collaborations and partnerships
- MSC-based products with marketing approval and the companies commercializing them
- Currently marketed MSC-based bone matrices
- Pricing comparison of MSC-based products with marketing approval
- The pipeline for MSC-based therapeutics
- Emerging applications for MSCs, including genetic modification, 3D bioprinting, clean meat production, and cosmeceuticals
- Company profiles for MSC market competitors, including their products, services, and technologies under development
- Dozens of charts, figures, and tables
- And so much more
In summary, this global strategic report presents market size figures with forecasts through 2030, as well as rates of MSC clinical trials, scientific publications, patents, funding events, and strategic collaborations. It also presents the pipeline for MSC-based therapeutics, identifies leading market competitors, and explores future directions for the industry at large. With the competitive nature of this global market, you don't have the time to do the research. Claim this report to become immediately informed, without sacrificing hours of unnecessary research or missing critical opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
1. REPORT OVERVIEW
2. MESENCHYMAL STEM CELLS (MSCS): AN OVERVIEW
3. PUBLISHED SCIENTIFIC PAPERS ON MSCS
4. STEM CELLS PATENT LANDSCAPE: AN OVERVIEW
4.1 Geographical Distribution of Stem Cell Patent Filing
4.2 MSC Patents
5. MSCS: CLINICAL TRIAL LANDSCAPE
5.1 Analysis of Data from ClinicalTrials.gov
5.2 Administration of MSCs in Clinical Trials
5.3 MSC Clinical Trials by Disease Category
6. BIOENGINEERING SOLUTIONS TO BOOST MSC'S FUNCTIONS
6.1 Small-Molecule Priming
6.2 Particle Engineering
6.3 Genetic Engineering
6.4 Bioengineering Approaches to Improve MSC Administration
7. MANUFACTURING OF MSCS
7.1 Autologous and Allogeneic MSCs
7.2 Methods of Isolation of MSCs
7.3 Cell Expansion: Conventional Cultures to Bioreactors
7.4 Bioreactors in Current Use
7.5 Main Features of Commercial Bioreactors
7.6 Number of Cells per Batch by Technologies
7.7 Microcarriers for the Expansion of MSCs
7.8 Downstream Processing of MSCs
7.9 Autologous & Allogeneic MSC Manufacturing: A Comparison
7.10 Cost Breakdown in MSC Manufacturing
8. SMALL SCALE PROCESSING OF MSCS
8.1 Model Design
8.2 Culture Media
9. LARGE-SCALE MANUFACTURING OF MSCS
9.1 The Four Common Bioprocessing Strategies for Large-Scale Expansion of MSCs
9.2 Commonly Used Sources of MSCs for Large-Scale Expansion
9.3 Commonly used Culture Media for Large-Scale Expansion of MSCs
9.3.1 Expansion Ratios Achieved with Different Culture Media
9.4 Comparison between the Four Large-Scale MSC Expansion Strategies
10. CONTRACT MANUFACTURING FOR CELL & GENE THERAPIES
10.1 The Need for Staff with Expertise
10.2 Capacity Constraints
10.3 CDMO Platforms Showing Greatest Growth Potential
10.4 Outsourcing Trends for Cell & Gene Therapies (CGT)
10.5 CMOs/CDMOs
10.6 Global Bioprocessing Capacity
10.7 Top Global CDMOs in 2022
10.8 U.K.'s Domination in European Cell & Gene Therapy Contract Manufacturing
11. MAJOR DISEASES ADDRESSED BY MSCS
12. CURRENT STATUS OF MESENCHYMAL STEM CELL INDUSTRY
12.1 Brief Account of Modified MSCs
12.2 MSC-Based Products with Marketing Approval
12.3 Currently Marketed MSC-Based Bone Matrices
13. RECENT COLLABORATIONS IN MSC SECTOR
14. MARKET ANALYSIS
14.1 Price Tags of MSC-Based CT Treatment
14.2 Price Tags of MSC-Based Matrices
14.3 Market Size of MSC-Based Therapies
14.4 Global Market for MSC-Based Therapeutics
14.5 Global Demand for Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSCs)
15. COMPANY PROFILES
- 101 Bio
- AGC Biologics
- AMS Biotechnology
- AQ Skin Solutions
- AbbVie
- Abzena
- Adipomics
- Advancells
- Advent Bio
- Aegle Therapeutics
- Aethlon Medical
- AgeX Therapeutics
- AlloSource
- Ambulero
- American CryoStem Corporation
- American Type Culture Collection (ATCC)
- Andelyn Biosciences
- Anemocyte
- Anterogen
- Arranta Bio
- Aruna Bio
- Avid Bioservices
- Bacthera
- Baylx, Inc.
- Bio-Techne
- BioCardia
- BioCentriq
- BioEden, Inc.
- BioRestorative Therapies
- Bioinova
- Bioscience Institute
- Blue Horizon International
- Boehringer Ingelheim BioXcellence
- Bonus Biogroup, Ltd.
- BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics
- CCRM
- CardioCell, LLC
- Caregen Nordic
- Catalent Pharma Solutions
- CellResearch
- Cellipont Bioservices
- Celltex Therapeutics
- Cellular Biomedicine Group
- Celprogen, Inc.
- Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.
- Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- Corestem, Inc.
- Creative Bioarray
- Cynata Therapeutics, Ltd.
- Cytovance Biologics
- Dendreon
- Direct Biologics
- EXOSOMEplus
- ElevateBio
- Exothera
- FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics
- Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies
- Future Cell Japan Co., Ltd.
- Genezen
- Hope Biosciences
- Invitrx Therapeutics
- JCR Pharmaceuticals
- Just-Evotec Biologics
- Kimera Labs
- LifeCell
- Longeveron
- Lonza Group, Ltd.
- Lorem Cytori USA, Inc.
- Lykan Bioscience
- Matica Biotechnology, Inc.
- Medipost, Co., Ltd.
- Mesoblast, Ltd.
- MilliporeSigma
- NecstGen
- Novus Biologicals
- NuVasive
- Orthofix Medical
- Personal Cell Sciences
- Personalized Stem Cells
- Pluristem Therapeutics
- Porton Advanced
- PromoCell
- Regeneus
- Reliance Life Sciences
- Rentschler Biopharma
- Resilience
- Richter-HELM
- RoosterBio, Inc.
- RoslinCT
- STEMCELL Technologies, Inc.
- Samsung Biologics
- Sentien Biotechnologies, Inc.
- Smith & Nephew plc
- Stemedica Cell Technologies, Inc.
- Stemmatters
- Stempeutics Research Pvt. Ltd.
- Symbiosis Pharmaceutical
- Syngene International Ltd.
- TaiwanBio Therapeutics
- Takeda Pharmaceutical
- Tempo Bioscience
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- TranstoxBio
- VIVEbiotech
- Viralgen
- Waisman Biomanufacturing
- WuXi Biologics
- Yapan Bio
- Yposkesi
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ld3p9i
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.