Global and China Software-Defined Vehicles Industry Research 2024: Intelligent Driving Architectures, Safety and Open Source Developments

With the unprecedented surge in automotive industry innovation, a landmark research report on Software-Defined Vehicles (SDVs) has been unveiled. The report provides a comprehensive exploration of intelligent driving software-defined vehicle architectures, emphasizing the integration of advanced computing platforms and operating systems with functional safety considerations.

At the core of the intelligent driving revolution, the research outlines the critical components of SDVs from hardware platforms to application algorithm software. This includes the essentials for functional software and terminal-cloud integration, notably:

Autonomous driving middleware deployment strategies

Algorithm design and training for enhanced vehicle intelligence

Integration approaches for data management and simulation testing

System engineering insights for intelligent driving system implementations

Driving OS Evolution and Kernel Breakthroughs

The spotlight of the study illuminates the paradigm shift toward Safety Linux and microkernel RTOS operating systems. Two development pathways emerge—Linux's adaptable macro kernel with its rich ecosystem and the safety-centric microkernel RTOS, exemplified by QNX OS. These frameworks are critically compared in terms of their potential to meet the rigorous functional safety standards necessary for autonomous vehicles.

With a focus on the significant role of intelligent driving operating system kernels, the research emphasizes the crucial relationship between in-house chip development and operating system innovation. It highlights successful examples of this symbiotic dynamic, noting collaborative ventures that marry Chinese chip ingenuity with localized kernel OS development.

Intelligent Cockpit Architecture and Cloud-native Technologies

Advancing into the intelligent cockpit domain, the report delineates the architectural underpinnings required for creating an interactive, user-centric SDV cockpit. It charts the software and hardware roadmap for intelligent cockpits, covering topics such as:

Middleware and system software evolution tailored to the cockpit experience

Interface design and the implementation of multimodal interaction technologies

Emerging applications of cloud services and vehicle-cloud integration strategies

The importance of open-source technologies and comprehensive digital transformation is also underscored, with leading automakers pioneering self-developed cloud-native platforms. This reflects a trend towards building sophisticated systems prepared for iterative advancements and responsive vehicle interactions.

Intelligent Vehicle Control Architectural Insights

An entire section is devoted to the control mechanisms integral to SDVs, detailing the architectural progression from traditional domains to central computing models and zonal controllers. Advancements in vehicle motion control units, the potential of 'Function as a Product' solutions, and the decoupling of software from hardware for seamless development are explored in depth.

