Nucleic Acid Sample Preparation Market 10 Year Forecast 2023-2033: Development and Utilization of More Biobanks in the Healthcare Segment Drives Market Opportunities - A $5.61 Billion Market by 2033

The global nucleic acid sample preparation market is projected to reach $5.61 billion by 2033 from $2.92 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 6.75% during the forecast period 2023-2033. The key factors driving the growth of the global nucleic acid sample preparation market include the growth in the number of genetic tests globally and an increase in demand for reliable next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms in clinical laboratories.





The nucleic acid sample preparation market has made an impact in the following ways:



Emergence of Advanced Stabilization Products: The rapid growth of genomic research has resulted in an increasing need for the storage of biologic samples, including DNA and RNA. Stabilization products enable researchers to transport and store biological samples for long periods with complete and rapid sample recovery at affordable costs. These products are used to retain biological materials at room temperature without degradation. These stabilization products ensure that the nucleic material, which has been carefully purified, remains safe and ready for further downstream applications, such as ensuring accurate gene expression analysis through qPCR or QRT-PCR. Research studies suggest that cell lysates created using lysis and stabilization buffers observed no shift in Ct value versus fresh samples, indicating that the nucleic acid was stable and intact while stored in these stabilization solutions.



Regulated vs. Multimodal Analysis: In order to cross-examine biological samples for changes in DNA and RNA efficiently, there have been considerable advances in NGS chemistries, platforms, and bioinformatics pipelines. Currently, the regulated approach requires the use of two separate workflows for library preparation from separate DNA and RNA isolates. The regulated analysis approach presents certain limitations, such as the large amounts of sample required for generating sufficient nucleic acid for multiple workflows, inefficient use of resources, and long turn-around times.



Nucleic Acid Sample Preparation Market Segmentation:

Based on product, the nucleic acid sample preparation market has been led by consumables, which held a 67.83% share in 2022.

Based on consumables market by type, the nucleic acid sample preparation market has been led by Kits, which held a 87.65% share in 2022.

Based on nucleic acid sample preparation consumables market Kits by Type, the nucleic acid sample preparation market has been led by DNA/RNA Sample Isolation/Extraction/Purification, which held an 83.93% share in 2022.

Based on consumables market by analyte, the nucleic acid sample preparation market has been led by DNA, which held a 64.57% share in 2022.

Based on consumable-based technology, the nucleic acid sample preparation consumable market has been led by silica-based technology, which held a 48.58% share in 2022.

Based on instrument-based technology, the nucleic acid sample preparation instrument market has been led by magnetic bead-based, which held a 58.72% share in 2022.

Based on application, the nucleic acid sample preparation market has been led by qPCR, which held a 31.87% share in 2022.

Based on end user, the nucleic acid sample preparation market has been led by academic research institutes and laboratories, which held a 45.95% share in 2022.

China dominated the Asia-Pacific nucleic acid sample preparation market in 2022. China has maintained itself as an attractive market for life sciences solution providers capable of tapping the strong demand for nucleic acid extraction products. Several companies, including Qiagen, Thermo Fisher Scientific, BioTeke, Promega, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, and Takara Bio, are the leading suppliers of nucleic acid extraction consumables in the country. The Chinese government recognizes the potential of nucleic acid sample preparation and is actively promoting its development and manufacturing.

Demand - Drivers and Limitations

Market Demand Drivers:



Growing Number of Genetic Tests: The growing adoption of genetic tests has ushered in a transformative era in healthcare, research, and personalized medicine. These tests, which encompass a wide range of applications, from diagnosing genetic disorders to uncovering ancestry information, have become increasingly popular among individuals and healthcare providers alike. As this adoption curve continues to climb, it will bring a significant rise and consistency in demand for nucleic acid sample preparation methods.



Increasing Demand for Reliable Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Platforms in Clinical Laboratories: The expanding utilization of next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms within clinical laboratories is driving a substantial upswing in the demand for DNA/RNA sample preparation procedures. This increased demand can be primarily attributed to the critical role that NGS plays in advancing clinical diagnostics and personalized medicine. Moreover, NGS technologies have emerged as a crucial tool for revolutionizing the understanding of genomics and the molecular characteristics of various biological samples. It is gaining rapid acceptance in clinical practice due to its high throughput capabilities, allowing simultaneous analysis of numerous genes at both germline and somatic levels while using minimal starting material.



Increasing Prevalence of Infectious Diseases and Cancer Cases: The increasing prevalence of infectious diseases and cancer cases is driving a significant surge in the demand for nucleic acid sample preparation consumables and instruments. This growing demand is primarily due to the pivotal role that genetic analysis plays in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of infectious diseases. For instance, according to the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), the global cancer burden was estimated at 24.3 million new cases in 2020, with a worldwide five-year prevalence estimated at 50.6 million.



Market Restraints:



High Cost of Automated Instruments: Nucleic acid isolation is one of the crucial steps in performing DNA and RNA extraction. Automation has been incorporated into nucleic acid isolation to ease the overall process of extraction and purification by reducing the time and errors associated with it. Although the price tag for various processes in which DNA extraction is applicable has been declining over the course of time, it has not reached a point where wide adoption in developing markets across the globe can be achieved. This high price tag is restricting the adoption of high-tech nucleic acid isolation platforms by hospitals/clinics, forensic centers, and academic/research institutes, among others, which are present in emerging markets all around the globe. Moreover, high capital investment is required to establish automated technology for sample preparation of genetic materials.



Rigid Regulatory Standards: Automated nucleic acid isolation has enhanced the overall nucleic acid sample preparation process by saving time, increasing throughput, and reducing human errors. As per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), all test elements, such as software, reagents, consumables, and instrumentation, which are used in next-generation sequencing, should be well documented and specified. Additionally, it also states that the materials used for library preparation and laboratory equipment, such as automated liquid handlers, should also be well documented and specified. Moreover, with respect to the input and sample preparation, storage, processing, handling, and preservation should be well established and documented. There are some regulatory standards that are set by government regulatory bodies and need to be strictly followed while using automated sample preparation and nucleic acid isolation systems.



Market Opportunities:



Development and Utilization of More Biobanks in the Healthcare Segment: The healthcare industry is undergoing a transformative shift driven by advances in genomics, personalized medicine, and targeted therapies. The center of this evolution is the growing demand for DNA and RNA isolation, which is vital for understanding genetic underpinnings, diagnosing diseases, and developing tailored treatments. In this context, the development and utilization of more biobanks are indispensable, as they serve as the lifeblood of the nucleic acid sample preparation market, propelling healthcare forward. They provide a diverse range of genetic materials, enabling scientists to delve deep into the intricacies of human genetics. As more biobanks are established, the availability of genetic samples is amplified, thereby facilitating a deeper understanding of genetic variations and their impact on health.



Technological Advancements in DNA/RNA Sample Preparation Processes: Technological advancements in DNA/RNA sample preparation processes, including spin-column and automation in magnetic beads methods, have revolutionized molecular biology and genetics research. These innovations have made nucleic acid sample preparation more efficient, reliable, and scalable. For instance, technological advancements have led to the development of high-quality spin columns and membranes. These materials are designed to efficiently capture nucleic acids while removing impurities, ensuring pure and intact DNA/RNA samples.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



The companies profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analyzing company coverage, type portfolio, and market penetration.



Some prominent names in the global nucleic acid sample preparation market include:

Agilent Technologies

Autogen

Bio-Rad Laboratories

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Merck

Macherey-Nagel

New England Biolabs

Norgen Biotek

Omega Bio-tek

Revvity

Promega

QIAGEN

Sage Science

Tecan Group

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Zymo Research

