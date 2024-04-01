Polyacrylamide Market Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030, Featuring Anhui Jucheng Fine Chemical, Ashland, Kemira, Shandong Polymer Bio-Chemicals, Xitao Polymer and ZL EOR Chemicals

Dublin, April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polyacrylamide Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The future of the global polyacrylamide market looks promising with opportunities in the water treatment, oil & gas, and paper making markets. The global polyacrylamide market is expected to reach an estimated $7.2 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.3% from 2024 to 2030.

The major drivers for this market are the product's expanding demand in a number of application industries, such as paper manufacturing, oil recovery, wastewater treatment, and food and beverages, growing consciousness regarding wastewater treatment, and increasing necessity to reduce soil erosion.

Anionic is forecast to remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to significant demand for flocculating agents in the treatment of municipal and industrial wastewater.



North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period because of the tough laws prohibiting the discharge of wastewater in conjunction with the region's growing environmental issues.



Key Report Features:

Market Size Estimates: Polyacrylamide market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Polyacrylamide market size by product, application, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Polyacrylamide market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different product, application, and regions for the polyacrylamide market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the polyacrylamide market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Polyacrylamide by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global polyacrylamide by product, application, and region.



Polyacrylamide Market by Product

Anionic

Cationic

Non-Ionic

Polyacrylamide Market by Application

Water Treatment

Oil & Gas

Paper Making

Others

Polyacrylamide Market by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

Polyacrylamide Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies polyacrylamide companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Some of the polyacrylamide companies profiled in this report include:

Anhui Jucheng Fine Chemical

Ashland

BASF

Kemira

SNF

Black Rose Industries

Shandong Polymer Bio-Chemicals

Xitao Polymer

ZL EOR Chemicals

Dongying Kechuang Biochemical Industrial

This report answers the following key questions:

What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the polyacrylamide market by product (anionic, cationic, and non-ionic), application (water treatment, oil & gas, paper making, and others), and region?

Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Polyacrylamide Market: Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.2. Global Polyacrylamide Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.3: Global Polyacrylamide Market by Product

3.3.1: Anionic

3.3.2: Cationic

3.3.3: Non-ionic

3.4: Global Polyacrylamide Market by Application

3.4.1: Water Treatment

3.4.2: Oil & Gas

3.4.3: Paper Making

3.4.4: Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030

4.1: Global Polyacrylamide Market by Region

4.2: North American Polyacrylamide Market

4.3: European Polyacrylamide Market

4.4: APAC Polyacrylamide Market

4.5: ROW Polyacrylamide Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Operational Integration

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Polyacrylamide Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

