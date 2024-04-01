Spain Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Report 2024, Featuring Mercadona, El Corte Ingles, Lidl, Carrefour, Consum, Zara, Eroski, Leroy Merlin and DIA Market

Dublin, April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Spain Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook) - Q1 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Spain's gift card industry is expected to reach US$4.1 billion in 2024. The gift card industry in Spain will continue to grow over the forecast period and is expected to record a CAGR of 6.1% during 2024-2028. Spain's gift card market is forecast to increase from US$3.9 billion in 2023 to reach US$5.2 billion by 2028.
The gift card market in 2023 was driven a wide range of factors, which supported growth across retail and corporate segments. The primary factors included growth of ecommerce, increased adoption to incentivize employees working remotely, digital gifting, and initiatives undertaken by government, hospitality, and travel industries to revive growth.
This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of gift card market, covering market opportunities and risks across a range of retail categories. With over 75 KPIs at country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of gift card market dynamics, market size and forecast.
Companies Featured
- Mercadona
- El Corte Ingles
- Lidl
- Carrefour Hypermarket
- Consum
- Zara
- Eroski
- Leroy Merlin
- DIA Market
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|268
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$4.1 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$5.2 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.1%
|Regions Covered
|Spain
Report Scope
Total Spend on Gifts in Spain
- By Consumer Segment (Retail and Corporate)
- By Product Categories (13 Segments)
- By Retail Sectors (7 Segments)
Gift Card Market Size by KPIs across Consumer Segments in Spain
- Gross Load Value
- Transaction Value
- Unused Value
- Average Value Per Transaction
- Transaction Volume
- Average Value of Card Purchased
- Number of Cards
Gift Card Market Size by Consumer Segment in Spain
- Retail Consumer
- Corporate Consumer (Small Scale, Mid-Tier, Large Enterprise)
Digital Gift Card Market Size in Spain
- By Retail Consumer
- By Retail Purchase Occasion
- By Corporate Consumer
- By Corporate Purchase Occasion
- By Company Size
Gift Card Market Size by Retail Consumer in Spain
- By Functional Attribute
- By Occasion
- Value by Purchase Channel
Gift Card Spend by Consumer Behavior and Demographics in Spain
- Consumer Purchase Behaviour
- Gift Card Buyer by Age Group
- Gift Card Buyer by Income Level
- Gift Card Buyer by Gender
Gift Card Market Size by Corporate Consumer in Spain
- By Functional Attribute
- By Occasion
- By Scale of Business
Gift Spend by Product Categories in Spain
- Food & Beverage
- Health, Wellness & Beauty
- Apparel, Footwear & Accessories
- Books & Media Products
- Consumer Electronics
- Restaurants & Bars
- Toys, Kids, and Babies
- Jewelry
- Sporting Goods
- Home & Kitchen Accessories & Appliances
- Travel
- Entertainment & Gaming
- Other
Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector in Spain
- Ecommerce & Department Stores
- Restaurants & Bars
- Supermarket, Hypermarket, Convenience Store
- Entertainment & Gaming
- Specialty Stores
- Health & Wellness
- Travel
Gift Card Spend by Distribution Channel in Spain
- Gift Card Online Sales
- Gift Card Offline Sales
- 1st Party Sales
- 3rd Party Sales
- Sales Uplift
Gift Card Sales Estimates by Key Retailers
