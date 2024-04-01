Global Business Jet Market Comparative SWOT & Strategy Focus 2024-2027 for Top 5 Companies - Gulfstream Aerospace, Bombardier, Dassault Aviation, Textron Aviation and Embraer

Dublin, April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Top 5 Companies in the Global Business Jet Market: Gulfstream, Bombardier, Dassault, Embraer, Textron - Comparative SWOT & Strategy Focus, 2024-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Business Jet Market continues to be on a strong footing as reflected by the aircraft deliveries for 2023 and robust order backlog positions being maintained by all industry OEMs, as of end of 2023 results. The deliveries of business jets witnessed a marginal, year-on-year increase for 2023 at 730 units, as against 712 units for 2022, while facing significant headwinds, in form, of supply chain challenges causing capacity constraints, shortage of skilled workforce and regulatory, policy and sustainability challenges.
The industry OEMs continue to maintain significant order backlogs and register strong aftermarket activity which is likely to provide revenue stability and strong incoming cash flow stream from MRO activity over near term. as fleet utilization levels for business jets continue to surge across most key markets, including, North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific amid slowing down of overall macroeconomic growth in response to the unprecedented monetary policy tightening underway globally.
Strong Long-Term Fundamentals for Business Aviation amid Persistent Near-Term Challenges
The long term view for business aviation remains upbeat and growth-bound with strong market fundamentals, underscored by economic growth & wealth creation, combined with the unbeatable promise of safety, convenience, efficiency and privacy. However, near-term challenges continue to persist; in form of, a complex, uncertain & challenging macroeconomic environment marked by high inflation, rising interest rates and sustained geopolitical instability with the Russia-Ukraine war entering its third year and Israel-Hamas war keeping the entire Middle East region on the edge; which may impact order intake for new jets over near term with global economy projected to slow down.
Furthermore, continued monetary policy tightening, underway across most parts of the world, is sparking recessionary fears with the U.K. and Japanese economies already in recession technically, as of Q1 2024, and the U.S. economy projected to undertake a soft landing over near term, thereby, raising the specter of a global economic recession.
Transition to Sustainability being the Topmost, Long-Term Priority for Business Aviation:
Sustainability challenges remain the top near to long-term priority for business aviation while facing a strong activist campaigning & public backlash over emissions amid regulatory uncertainties with the industry required to go green and become absolutely carbon-neutral by 2050 by transitioning to sustainable power sources. Further, the active pursuit of research by the industry seeking radical aerodynamic improvements for reducing Carbon emissions, rapidly scaling up SAF production and active transitioning towards electrification & hybrid propulsion are the harbingers & building blocks for the creation of a new, sustainability-oriented & environmentally-attuned business aviation industry & eco-system going forward.
Companies Featured: Gulfstream Aerospace, Bombardier, Dassault Aviation, Textron Aviation and Embraer
Study Coverage
Against this backdrop, the report provides a comprehensive Comparative SWOT and insights into the Strategy Focus for the Global Top 5 Business Jet Manufacturers with focus on a blend of quantitative & qualitative analysis. The report provides a detailed analysis on the business jet manufacturers, including:
- Comprehensive analysis of comparative business & product portfolios and strategic market positioning
- Analysis of Overall Strategy Focus
- Analysis of Key Strategies & Plans for the Medium Term Horizon
- Detailed Comparative SWOT Analysis for the OEMs
- Outlining of Key Trends and Growth Opportunities
- Analysis of Emerging & Game Changer Technologies
- Projections and deliveries forecast for Business Jets over near to medium term horizon
Key Topics Covered:
Section - 1: Business Structure & Snapshot - World's Top 5 Business Jet OEMs
- Founded
- Headquartered
- Business Segments
- Employees
- Revenues
- Market Capitalization
- Key Executives
- Shareholding/Ownership Pattern & Structure
Section - 2: Financial Performance Snapshot & Analysis - Charts & Analysis for each Company:
- Revenue Base & Growth Trend
- Revenues Split by Key Segments
- Revenues Split by Key Geographic Markets & Regions
- Gross Earnings & Margin Trend
- Operating Earnings & Operating Margin Trend
- Return on Sales Trend
- Profitability Growth Trend
- Cash Flow from Operations
- R&D Expenditure Trend
- CAPEX Trend
- Order Intake Trend
- Order Backlog Position & Growth Trend
Section - 3: SWOT Analysis
Section - 4: Comparative Analysis of Strengths
Section - 5: Comparative Analysis of Weaknesses
Section - 6: Strategy Focus across OEMs - Near to Medium Term - For the 5 Leading Business Jet Manufacturers
Section - 7: Analysis of Key Strategies & Plans for the 5 Leading Industry OEMs - Near to Medium Term
- Product Portfolio Strategies & Plans
- Market Specific Strategies & Plans
- R&D Strategies & Plans
- Growth Strategies & Plans
- Business and Corporate Strategies & Plans
- Sales & Marketing Strategies & Plans
- Production/Manufacturing Strategies & Plans
- Financial Strategies & Plans
- Acquisitions, Strategic Alliances & JVs
- Other Strategies, Strategic Initiatives & Imperatives
Section - 8: Key Trends
Section - 9: Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors
Section - 10: Global Business Jet Market - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics
Section - 11: Global Business Jet Market - Strategic Outlook through 2032
1. Analysis of Emerging Market Scenario for Business Jets
2. Global Demand Outlook for Business Jets - Forecast to 2032
3. Global Demand Projections for Key Market Segments - Based on Aircraft Size (Light, Medium & Heavy Jets)
- Aircraft Delivery Units projections for Segments
- Value of Projected Aircraft Deliveries across Segments
- Growth Rates for Segments
- Fleet Size Growth for Segments
4. Demand Projections for Key Geographic Markets & Regions
- Aircraft Delivery Units projections for Key Markets/Regions
- Value of Projected Aircraft Deliveries for Key Markets /Regions
- Fleet Size Growth projections for Markets/Regions
- Aircraft Delivery Units projections for Key Market Segments (Light, Medium & Heavy Jets) across Markets/Regions
- Value of Projected Aircraft Deliveries across Key Market Segments (Light, Medium & Heavy Jets) for Markets /Regions
