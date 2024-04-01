Latin America Digital Commerce Market and Payment Innovations 2024 - Real-time Payments are Forecast to Experience 30% CAGR between 2022-2027, Reaching over 100 Billion Real-Time Payments by 2027

Dublin, April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Latin America Digital Commerce: Market Insights and Payment Innovations 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Real-time payments in Latin America are anticipated to exceed 100 billion transactions by 2027

Latin America's E-Commerce is experiencing a surge, with forecasts predicting substantial growth to surpass EUR 850 billion by 2026. This projection highlight Latin America's emergence as a key player in the global digital marketplace. Credit cards currently dominate the region's B2C E-Commerce transactions, accounting for over 40%, followed by Pix at approximately 10%. This indicates a notable expansion in digitalization and a changing payment landscape, offering diverse options to cater to consumer preferences.

Real-time payments in Latin America are also anticipated to experience significant growth, with a projected CAGR of around 30% between 2022 and 2027, reaching over 100 billion real-time payments by 2027. These transactions are expected to constitute more than 50% of total electronic payments in the region by 2027, reflecting a shift towards faster and more efficient transaction processing.

Latin America's rapid growth of BNPL services and real-time payments

Latin America's Buy Now Pay Later market is booming, with services projected to contribute more than EUR 5 billion to the region's total B2C E-Commerce payments value by 2025. In Brazil, BNPL gross merchandise volume is set to more than double from 2022 to 2028. These figures underscore the increasing popularity of BNPL services as a flexible and accessible payment option for consumers.

Furthermore, Brazil's real-time payment transactions are expected to experience a CAGR of over 30% from 2022 to 2027, reflecting the country's robust digital infrastructure and evolving consumer behavior towards real-time payment solutions. As Latin America continues its digital transformation journey, these forecasts emphasize the region's vast potential as a dynamic and rapidly evolving market for B2C E-Commerce and electronic payments.

Countries covered: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Mexico, Peru

Company Coverage: Ali Baba Group, Amazon, Apple, Dafitti, Elektra, EXPRESA, Falabella, Google, GoPass, iFood, IZIPAY, Magalu, Magazine Luiza, Mercado Libre, Nike, OnePay, PayU, Pex, Pix, Ripley, Samsung, Shein and Walmart

