Global Reusable Water Bottles Market Poised to Reach US$11.2 Billion by 2030 - Striking Benefits of Transition from Single-Use to Reusable Water Bottles

The global market for Reusable Water Bottles estimated at US$8.2 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

Plastic Bottles, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.9% CAGR and reach US$5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Stainless Steel Bottles segment is estimated at 4.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The Reusable Water Bottles market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 3.6% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR.

Key Market Trends & Drivers

Reusable Water Bottles Show Great Promise to Help the Environment Keep Head above Water

Reusable Water Bottles: Good for the Environment

Review of Innovative and Popular Reusable Water Bottles

PHA-Based Water Bottle: An Environment Friendly Option

Water Bottle Packaging Innovations to Cut Consumption of Virgin Plastics

Plastic Bottle Waste Turns into Sizeable Corpus: The Genie is Out of the Bottle

How Plastic Tide is Squeezing the Environment?

Single-Use Water Bottles as Baffling Issue

Reusable Bottles & Other Prudent Alternatives to Plastic Bottles

Striking Benefits of Transition from Single-Use to Reusable Water Bottles

Why Stainless Steel Water Bottles are Making Big Splash over Plastic Counterparts?

Copper Water Bottles: The Newest Trend in the Reusable Water Bottles Space

Exploring the Advantages of Glass Water Bottles: Beyond Environmental Benefits

A Silicone Sleeve Innovation for Glass Water Bottle

Concerns over Plastic Pollution Throw Spotlight on Eco-Friendly and Sustainable Reusable Water Bottles

Average Time Taken for Different Packaging Solutions to Breakdown in the Environment

Strict Government Regulations Drive Growth in Eco-Friendly Reusable Water Bottle Market

Global Share of Countries with Regulations Restricting the Usage of Single-Use Items

E-Commerce Leads to Boom in Reusable Water Bottles Market

Rise of Digital Technologies Drive Online Sales of Reusable Water Bottle

AI-enabled Logistics, Merchandising Solutions Win Big as Consumers Shift to Online Buying

Inventive Trends in Retail Industry

Growing Role of Internet and Social Media in Decision Making

Favorable Demographic & Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

Ballooning Global Population

Millennials Inclination towards Health & Fitness and the Ensuing Focus on Healthy Water Consumption Drive Market Gains

Urbanization Trend

Burgeoning Middle Class Population

Plastic Water Bottles Pose Risk for Human Health: A Challenge to Overcome for The Largest Material Segment

Plastic Water Bottles to Lose Appeal Amid Health and Environmental Concerns....Leading to The Rising Popularity of BPA-free Water Bottles

