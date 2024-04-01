Global Oats Market Strategic Business Report 2024 - Rise in New Diseases Associated With Low Fiber Diseases Turns the Spotlight On Oats

Dublin, April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oats - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Oats estimated at US$6.3 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2023-2030.
Oat Groats, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.1% CAGR and reach US$7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Rolled Oats segment is estimated at 5.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The Oats market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 4.6% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR.
The report features profiles of 65+ featured companies. A selection of companies in the report includes:
- B&G Foods
- Abbott Nutrition
- Bob`s Red Mill Natural Foods
- Ceapro
- Bagrrys India
- E. Flahavan & Sons
- Culture Fresh Foods
- DailyGo
- Australian Grain Export Pty Limited
- DS Invest GmbH & Company KG
- 4care Company Limited
- Cotrade
- epruf
- Beetroot Inc.
- Codwell & Company
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|477
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$6.3 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$9.5 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Oats - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
- Myriad Health Benefits of Whole Grains and High Fiber Diet to Drive Widespread Consumption
- Fiber: The Out and Out Growth Driver
- Fiber Composition in Select Whole Grains
- Emergence of Oats as a Functional Food
- Oats - A Prelude
- Product Types
- Global Oats Market Set to Witness Rapid Growth
- Europe and US Lead, Asia-Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth
- Competition
- WORLD BRANDS
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Growing Health Consciousness Drives the Global Oats Market
- Health & Wellness: A Ballooning Industry With a Robust Growth Outlook
- Poor Dietary Patterns a Chief Causative Factor Pushing Up the Burden of Chronic Diseases
- Growing Aging Population Increases the Demand for Oats
- Rise in New Diseases Associated With Low Fiber Diseases Turns the Spotlight On Oats
- Organic Functional Foods: Crossover of Organics and Functional Foods
- Plant Milk for Digestive Wellness
- Rising Popularity of Oats for Preventing Cardiovascular Diseases Drive Market Growth
- Rise in Diabetes Spurs the Popularity of Oats as a Disease Management Health Food
- Growing Prominence of Oats in Weight Management Augurs Well for Market Demand
- Gluten-Free Oat Products Witness Increased Demand but Production Faces the Contamination Challenge
- Innovative Oats and Oatmeal Products Bode Well for Market Expansion
- Rising Demand for Oat-based Snacks
- Oats Gains Popularity in Personal Care Industry
- Select Oat Milk Based Beauty Products
- Gluten-Free Ingredients to Substitute Oats
- Growing Focus on Digestive Health and Wellness Augurs Well for Market Growth
- Probiotics Remain the Preferred Ingredient for Gut Health Foods
- Online Marketing Opens Up New Avenues of Growth
- DEMOGRAPHIC DRIVERS
- Millennials Inclination towards Fitness Drive Market Gains
- Rapid Urbanization Drives Demand Prospects for Oats
- Growing Middle Class Population Propels the Demand for Oats
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
- Oats Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2024 (E)
CANADA
JAPAN
- Oats Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2024 (E)
CHINA
- Oats Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2024 (E)
EUROPE
- Oats Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2024 (E)
FRANCE
- Oats Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2024 (E)
GERMANY
- Oats Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2024 (E)
ITALY
UNITED KINGDOM
- Oats Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2024 (E)
SPAIN
RUSSIA
REST OF EUROPE
ASIA-PACIFIC
- Oats Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2024 (E)
AUSTRALIA
- Oats Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2024 (E)
INDIA
- Oats Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2024 (E)
SOUTH KOREA
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
LATIN AMERICA
- Oats Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Latin America for 2024 (E)
ARGENTINA
BRAZIL
MEXICO
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
MIDDLE EAST
- Oats Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Middle East for 2024 (E)
IRAN
ISRAEL
SAUDI ARABIA
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
AFRICA
- Oats Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Africa for 2024 (E)
IV. COMPETITION
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- B&G Foods, Inc.
- Abbott Nutrition
- Bob`s Red Mill Natural Foods
- Ceapro, Inc.
- Bagrrys India Ltd.
- E. Flahavan & Sons Ltd.
- Culture Fresh Foods
- DailyGo
- Australian Grain Export Pty Limited
- DS Invest GmbH & Company KG
- 4care Company Limited
- Cotrade Srl
- epruf s.a.
- Beetroot Inc.
- Codwell & Company Limited
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fth8wv
