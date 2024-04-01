Global Oats Market Strategic Business Report 2024 - Rise in New Diseases Associated With Low Fiber Diseases Turns the Spotlight On Oats

Dublin, April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oats - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Oats estimated at US$6.3 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2023-2030.



Oat Groats, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.1% CAGR and reach US$7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Rolled Oats segment is estimated at 5.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The Oats market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 4.6% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR.

Key Market Trends & Drivers:

Growing Health Consciousness Drives the Global Oats Market

Health & Wellness: A Ballooning Industry With a Robust Growth Outlook

Growing Aging Population Increases the Demand for Oats

Rise in New Diseases Associated With Low Fiber Diseases Turns the Spotlight On Oats

Organic Functional Foods: Crossover of Organics and Functional Foods

Plant Milk for Digestive Wellness

Rising Popularity of Oats for Preventing Cardiovascular Diseases Drive Market Growth

Rise in Diabetes Spurs the Popularity of Oats as a Disease Management Health Food

Growing Prominence of Oats in Weight Management Augurs Well for Market Demand

Gluten-Free Oat Products Witness Increased Demand but Production Faces the Contamination Challenge

Innovative Oats and Oatmeal Products Bode Well for Market Expansion

Rising Demand for Oat-based Snacks

Oats Gains Popularity in Personal Care Industry

Select Oat Milk Based Beauty Products

Gluten-Free Ingredients to Substitute Oats

Growing Focus on Digestive Health and Wellness Augurs Well for Market Growth

Probiotics Remain the Preferred Ingredient for Gut Health Foods

Online Marketing Opens Up New Avenues of Growth

Millennials Inclination towards Fitness Drive Market Gains

Rapid Urbanization Drives Demand Prospects for Oats

Growing Middle Class Population Propels the Demand for Oats

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 477 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $6.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $9.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.0% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Oats - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Myriad Health Benefits of Whole Grains and High Fiber Diet to Drive Widespread Consumption

Fiber: The Out and Out Growth Driver

Fiber Composition in Select Whole Grains

Emergence of Oats as a Functional Food

Oats - A Prelude

Product Types

Global Oats Market Set to Witness Rapid Growth

Europe and US Lead, Asia-Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth

Competition

WORLD BRANDS

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Health Consciousness Drives the Global Oats Market

Health & Wellness: A Ballooning Industry With a Robust Growth Outlook

Poor Dietary Patterns a Chief Causative Factor Pushing Up the Burden of Chronic Diseases

Growing Aging Population Increases the Demand for Oats

Rise in New Diseases Associated With Low Fiber Diseases Turns the Spotlight On Oats

Organic Functional Foods: Crossover of Organics and Functional Foods

Plant Milk for Digestive Wellness

Rising Popularity of Oats for Preventing Cardiovascular Diseases Drive Market Growth

Rise in Diabetes Spurs the Popularity of Oats as a Disease Management Health Food

Growing Prominence of Oats in Weight Management Augurs Well for Market Demand

Gluten-Free Oat Products Witness Increased Demand but Production Faces the Contamination Challenge

Innovative Oats and Oatmeal Products Bode Well for Market Expansion

Rising Demand for Oat-based Snacks

Oats Gains Popularity in Personal Care Industry

Select Oat Milk Based Beauty Products

Gluten-Free Ingredients to Substitute Oats

Growing Focus on Digestive Health and Wellness Augurs Well for Market Growth

Probiotics Remain the Preferred Ingredient for Gut Health Foods

Online Marketing Opens Up New Avenues of Growth

DEMOGRAPHIC DRIVERS

Millennials Inclination towards Fitness Drive Market Gains

Rapid Urbanization Drives Demand Prospects for Oats

Growing Middle Class Population Propels the Demand for Oats

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:





B&G Foods, Inc.

Abbott Nutrition

Bob`s Red Mill Natural Foods

Ceapro, Inc.

Bagrrys India Ltd.

E. Flahavan & Sons Ltd.

Culture Fresh Foods

DailyGo

Australian Grain Export Pty Limited

DS Invest GmbH & Company KG

4care Company Limited

Cotrade Srl

epruf s.a.

Beetroot Inc.

Codwell & Company Limited





