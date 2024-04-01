Gaming Peripherals Strategic Business Report 2024-2030: On-Demand Gaming as a Service (GaaS) Spurs Opportunities for Gaming Peripherals

Dublin, April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gaming Peripherals - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Gaming Peripherals estimated at US$8.9 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$16.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% over the analysis period 2023-2030.
Gaming Headsets, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.4% CAGR and reach US$5.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Gaming Keyboards segment is estimated at 7.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The Gaming Peripherals market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.8% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.8% and 7.2% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.4% CAGR.
Key Market Trends & Drivers
- Growing Demand for Interactive and Immersive Gaming Experiences Fuel Market Growth
- Increasing Popularity of e-Sports and Hard Core Games Further Demand for Advanced Peripherals
- High-Speed Internet Connectivity Increases User Engagement with Games, Propels Demand for Peripherals
- Growing Number of Homes With High Speed Fiber Optic Internet Means More Households Will be Hooked Onto More Graphically Demanding Gaming Industry
- Sustained Popularity of Console Gaming Bodes Well for the Market
- On-Demand Gaming as a Service (GaaS) Spurs Opportunities for Gaming Peripherals
- Expanding AR/VR Games Sector to Drive Demand for Advanced and High-Performance Peripherals
- How Will the Emerging Metaverse Gaming Influence Gaming Peripherals Market?
- Select Hardware Devices Designed for Enhanced Metaverse Gaming Experience
- Gaming to the Remain the Largest Application Area for Metaverse
- Gaming Headsets Market: Poised for High Growth
- AV Technology Transforms Gaming
The report covers 190+ key competitors in the industry. A selection of featured companies include:
- Anker Innovations Limited
- Cooler Master Technology Inc.
- Corsair Gaming Inc.
- Creative Technology Ltd.
- Dell Inc. (Alienware)
- DuckyChannel International Co. Ltd.
- Logitech International SA
- Mad Catz Global Ltd.
- Microsoft Corp.
- Rapoo India
- Razer Inc.
- Sennheiser Electronic GmbH and Co. KG,
- Sentey Inc.
- Sharkoon Technologies GmbH
- Skullcandy Inc.
- Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. (SIE Inc)
- SteelSeries ApS
- Thermaltake Technology Co. Ltd.
- Turtle Beach Corp.
Key Report Features
- Full access to influencer engagement stats
- Free access to digital archives & research platform. The proprietary platform is fully enabled to unlock creativity and market knowledge of domain experts worldwide in a cohesive and collaborative manner. The state-of-art tools bring world class market perspectives while protecting participants` privacy and identity. Numbers, statistics and market narrative in the report are based on fully curated insights shared by domain experts and influencers in this space.
- Opportunity to engage with interactive questionnaires that come with real-time data simulator tools & bespoke report generation capabilities
- Full client access to peer collaborative and interactive platform for cross-enterprise smart exchange of ideas
- Complimentary report updates for one year
- Competitor coverage with global market shares of major players
- Player market presence analysis (Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial) across multiple geographies
- Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of domain experts/influencer interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Gaming Peripherals: Essential for Interactive and Immense Gaming Experiences
- The History of Gaming Peripherals
- Evolving Landscape of the Gaming Industry: Critical for Gaming Peripherals Growth Outlook
- Gaming as a Form of Entertainment is Here to Stay: Global Number of Active Gamers (In Billion) Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026
- Global Economic Update
- Here's How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy
- Although Past Peak in 2023, Efforts to Solve the Inflation Puzzle Should Continue
- Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the Years 2019 Through 2024
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020 Through 2024
- Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2019 Through 2023
- Pandemic Results in a Growth Spurt for the Global Gaming Industry
- Here's How the Pandemic-Led Economic Volatility Affects the Gaming Peripherals Market
- Global Market Outlook
- Segment Analysis
- Regional Analysis
- Competition
- Gaming Peripherals - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)
- Global Console Gaming Hardware Market: Percentage Breakdown of Active Installed Base by Company (2023E)
- Leading Players in the Global eSports Gaming Peripherals Market for 2023E
- eSports Mice Market: Leading Players Market Share Breakdown for 2023E
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
- United States
- Canada
- Japan
- China
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- United Kingdom
- Spain
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Australia
- India
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East
- Iran
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Rest of Middle East
- Africa
IV. COMPETITION
