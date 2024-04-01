Anti-Tank Weapon Systems Market and Technology Forecast to 2032: US, European and EU-27 Region Coverage in terms of Funding, Fegulatory and Collaboration Opportunities

Dublin, April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anti-Tank Weapon Systems - Market and Technology Forecast to 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Anti-tank weapon systems, especially ATGMs address some of the requirements for long-range fires on the battalion level but they are facing strong competition from the loitering munition, which provides an affordable combination of long-ranges, ISR, and advanced engagement tactics.

The anti-tank weapon systems industry faces significant challenges, which are only exacerbated if we add anti-tank ammunition and missiles into the equation. Supply chains and production lines are trying to meet the demand for those items, but they have only just started picking up pace. That is, however, one part of the problem, as making this sustainable requires the industries to make investments and the countries (the buyers) to set up a long-run procurement plan. The anti-tank weapon systems market offers significant opportunities for sales and opportunities for collaborative schemes between the industrial stakeholders, that this report highlights.

Covered in This Study

Overview: Snapshot of the anti-tank weapon systems technology in the military market during 2024-2032, including highlights of the demand drivers, trends, and challenges. It also provides a snapshot of the spending with respect to regions as well as segments and sheds light on the emergence of new technologies.

Market Dynamics: Insights into the technological developments in the anti-tank weapons market and a detailed analysis of the changing preferences of governments around the world. It also analyses changing industry structure trends and the challenges faced by the industry participants.

Segment Analysis: Insights into the various systems market from a segmental perspective and a detailed analysis of factors influencing the market for each segment.

Regional Review: Insights into modernization patterns and budgetary allocation for top countries within a region.

Regional Analysis: Insights into the systems market from a regional perspective and a detailed analysis of factors influencing the market for each region.

Impact Analysis: Analysis of how certain events will impact the anti-tank weapon systems market. This will give you an indication of which factors are important for the forecast.

Key Program Analysis: Details of the top programs in each segment expected to be executed during the forecast period.

Competitive landscape Analysis: Analysis of the competitive landscape of this industry. It provides an overview of key companies, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives, and a SWOT analysis.

Segmentation

The report has segmented the Anti-Tank Weapon Systems market in three groups:

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Middle East & Africa (ME&A)

Rest of the World

Type

ATGM ER

ATGM SR

ATGM MR

ATGM NLOS

A/T Ammunition

A/T Rocket Launcher

Launch Method

Shoulder-launched

Ground-launched

Vehicle platform-launched

Key Report Benefits

A detailed insight of anti-tank weapon systems technologies.

An insight on the efforts currently undertaken in the US, European, and EU-27 regions in terms of funding, regulatory and collaboration opportunities.

Develop an understanding of the market's demand drivers, industry trends, and the latest technological developments.

Comparison of the anti-tank weapon systems versus loitering munition, what the advantages and disadvantages or limits of each system are.

In-depth understanding of other factors affecting the market such as defence spending, operational requirements and challenges faced by manufacturers, among several others.

Identify opportunities available in the market.

Key Topics Covered:





1 Introduction

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Trends and Insights

2.2 Main Findings

2.3 Key Conclusions

3 Technologies and Developments

3.1 Technology overview

3.2 Types of Warheads

3.2.1 High Explosive

3.2.2 Shaped charge

3.3 Types of Propulsion

3.4 Target acquisition and firing process

3.4.1 Shoulder-launched anti-tank systems

3.4.2 Guided anti-tank systems

3.5 Comparing A/T systems and loitering munition

3.5.1 Mobility

3.5.2 Range

3.5.3 ISR

3.5.4 Reaction time

3.5.5 Jamming

3.5.6 Cost

3.5.7 Disadvantages of loitering munition

3.6 Do A/T weapons render MBT obsolete?

3.7 Future projects

3.7.1 Hypersonic anti-tank missile

3.7.2 Project SHOLFEA

4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Global anti-tank weapon systems market volumes distribution over the forecast period by Region

4.3 Australian market

4.4 EU market

4.4.1 European defence policy and industrial initiatives

4.4.2 European Defence Fund

4.4.3 Advanced Materials and Components

4.4.4 European Investment Bank

4.5 US

4.6 ATGMs and UxS

5 Market Analysis and Forecast Factors

5.1 Market Segmentation

5.2 Drivers

5.2.1 Developments in armour protection

5.2.2 Expanding the use of active protection systems

5.2.3 Distributed lethality concept

5.2.4 Lessons learned from recent wars

5.2.5 High-intensity warfare

5.2.6 Defence budgets

5.3 Trends

5.3.1 ATGM combined with RWS

5.3.2 Unmanned systems with A/T weapons

5.4 Opportunities

5.4.1 Increasing industrial capacity

5.4.2 Long-term framework contracts

5.4.3 Joint procurement and financial support mechanisms

5.5 Challenges

5.5.1 Economic risks

5.5.2 Loitering munition

5.5.3 Supply chain obstacles

5.5.4 Energy costs

6 Country Analysis

6.1 UK

6.2 USA

6.3 Poland

7 Global and Regional Market Forecast to 2032

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Global Anti-Tank Weapon Systems Market by Region Overview

7.3 Anti-Tank Weapon Systems Market in Regions by Type

7.4 Anti-Tank Weapon Systems Market Regions by Launch Method

7.5 Opportunity Analysis

8 Market Forecast to 2032 by Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Anti-tank weapon systems market by Type overview

8.3 Anti-tank Weapon Systems' Types' Market by Regions

8.4 Anti-Tank Weapon Systems Type by Launch Method

8.5 Opportunity Analysis

9 Market Forecast to 2032 by Launching Method

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Anti-Tank Weapon Systems Market by Launching Method Overview

9.3 Anti-tank weapon systems type market by regions

9.3.1 Shoulder-launched anti-tank weapon systems market by regions

9.3.2 Ground-launched anti-tank weapon systems market by region

9.3.3 Vehicle-launched anti-tank weapon systems market by region

9.4 Opportunity Analysis

10 Impact Analysis

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Forecast Factors and Market Impact

11 Leading Companies

11.1 MBDA

11.2 Raytheon (RTX Corporation)

11.3 Rafael Advanced Defense Systems

11.4 Roketsan

11.5 Saab AB

12 Results and Conclusions



Companies Featured

Airbus Defence & Space

Boeing

China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation

DSTL - Defence and Science Technology Laboratory (UK)

Instalaza SA

Israel Aerospace Industries

Leonardo

Lockheed Martin

MBDA

Nexter

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Oy Forcit Ab

Rafael Advanced Defence Systems

Raytheon (RTX Corporation)

Rheinmetall AG

Roketsan

Saab

Saab AB

TDW Gesellschaft fur verteidigungstechnische Wirksysteme mbH

Thales

Totalforsvarets forskningsinstitut

Woskowy Instytut Techniczny Uzbrojenia





