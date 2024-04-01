Global Fiber Optic Preform Market Projected to Reach USD 24.44 Billion by 2030

Dublin, April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Fiber Optic Preform Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Process (OVD, VAD, PCVD, MCVD), Product Type (Single-Mode, Multi-Mode, Plastic Optical Fiber), End-user, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Market Growth Driven by Diversity of Application

The global fiber optic preform market is set for significant expansion, with expectations to reach a remarkable USD 24.44 billion value by the year 2030, advancing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.6% from 2023. The industry's robust growth is largely attributed to the heightened demand for optical communication across a broad range of sectors, including telecommunications, healthcare, defense, aerospace, and the energy sector. Innovations in fiber optics technology are unlocking new possibilities, fostering growth in traditional and emerging markets alike.





Addressing Market Challenges



The unprecedented global demand for optical fibers has given rise to a potential shortage in fiber optic preform—the vital raw material for fiber manufacturing. This shortage has led to an increase in the price of telecom fiber, surging by approximately 10% to 20% in 2017. Manufacturers are responding proactively, executing capacity expansion plans to bridge the gap in supply. The expansion efforts by industry giants are expected to provide a significant boost to the available preform capacity, supporting extensive new kilometers of fiber capacity.



Regional Market Dynamics



China, currently leading as the world's most prominent fiber optic preform consumer, accounts for over half of global production. In a strategic move to support local manufacturers, the Chinese government extended anti-dumping duties on imports from the U.S. and Japan, advocating a five-year period. This regulatory stance encourages Chinese businesses to intensify research and development efforts and expand production within the domestic market.



Innovation at the Forefront



In the face of a rapidly growing market and evolving industry requirements, manufacturers remain committed to advancing technological frontiers. Noteworthy research and development projects focus on augmenting production processes and effectiveness, ensuring that the industry can meet the increasing demands for quality and quantity in fiber optic preform.



This market's trajectory heralds a promising future for the application of fiber optics across various industries, driving significant economic growth at both a global and regional level. The continuous focus on expanding production capabilities and advancing technological innovations ensures that the fiber optic preform market is poised for continued success in the forthcoming years.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $4.88 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $24.44 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 22.6% Regions Covered Global

Companies Profiled

Corning Incorporated.

Optical Cable Corporation

Sterlite Technologies Limited

OFS Fitel, LLC

Prysmian Group

AFL

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd

Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Limited Company

HENGTONG GROUP CO., LTD

Fujikura Ltd

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd

Jiangsu Zhongtian Technology Co., Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qvp270

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment