Global Carbon Fiber Composites Market Poised for Robust Growth, Projected to Reach USD 2.23 Billion with a 6.50% CAGR by 2028

Dublin, April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Carbon Fiber Composites Market - Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





Market Overview



The Global Carbon Fiber Composites Market has exhibited significant growth, reaching a valuation of USD 2.23 billion in 2022. Experts project a continuation of this upward trajectory with a CAGR of 6.50% expected by 2028. These advanced materials, celebrated for their exceptional strength-to-weight ratio, are proving to be pivotal in various sectors including aerospace, automotive, and wind turbines.





Aerospace Industry Fuels Demand



The aerospace sector remains a key driver, where the demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient materials has led to the extensive use of carbon fiber composites. Improved aircraft performance, reduced emissions, and enhanced passenger safety are central to the growing adoption of these materials. Innovations in manufacturing technologies have further solidified the position of carbon fiber composites as essential components in aircraft production.



Automotive Industry's Shift to Lightweight Solutions



Similarly, the automotive industry's shift towards lightweight vehicles to meet stringent emission and fuel economy standards has elevated the role of carbon fiber composites. These materials are integral in the construction of electric vehicles, promoting energy efficiency and battery range, as well as reinforcing safety structures for improved crashworthiness.



Carbon Fiber Composites Rise in Wind Turbine Applications



In the renewable energy domain, particularly wind turbines, carbon fiber composites contribute to the manufacture of longer and more efficient blades, thus supporting the pursuit of green energy. Their durability, strength, and reduced weight have positioned carbon fiber composites as beneficial for enhancing turbine performance and facilitating transport and installation of wind energy infrastructure.



Market Challenges and Regional Insights



However, the market faces challenges such as high production costs and supply chain vulnerabilities. Strategies to manage these could include innovative manufacturing processes and diversified supply sources. Within the regional landscape, Asia Pacific leads the charge, buoyed by increasing vehicle production and sales, while Europe closely follows, bolstered by demand from aerospace and wind energy sectors.



Leading Market Players and Outlook



Key players in the market, such as Toray Industries Inc and SGL Carbon SE, are indicative of an industry landscape that is highly competitive and innovative. Ongoing research and development by these companies ensure that carbon fiber composites continue to meet the evolving needs of diverse industries. Moving forward, the market is set to expand further with manufacturing advancements and a growing emphasis on sustainability poised to drive future growth.



Sectoral Applications and Segmental Insights



According to market segmentation, polymer matrix composites have garnered the largest share, especially within aerospace and defense applications. The market is witness to a diverse range of end uses, from automotive structures to infrastructure reinforcement, reflecting the versatility and pivotal role of carbon fiber composites across industries.



The comprehensive analysis of the global carbon fiber composites market underlines its promising prospects and the strategic role it will play in shaping industrial innovations and contributing to environmental sustainability efforts worldwide.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 190 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2.23 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $3.29 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.5% Regions Covered Global

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Toray Industries Inc.

SGL Carbon SE

Mitsubishi Chemical Carbon Fiber and Composites, Inc.

Hexcel Corporation

Rock West Composites, Inc.

Teijin Limited

Solvay SA

DowAksa Advanced Composites Holdings BV

Nippon Graphite Fiber Co. Ltd.

Hyosung Advanced Materials

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t4ercw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment