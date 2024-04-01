Global Orthodontic Supplies Market Expected to Grow Impressively, Driven by Technological Innovations and Increasing Aesthetic Demand

Dublin, April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Orthodontic Supplies Market - Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Overview of Orthodontic Supplies Market Growth

The Global Orthodontic Supplies Market has demonstrated a robust growth pattern, with a projected CAGR of 7.36% through 2028. The market is currently valued at USD 7.02 billion as of 2022. Advances in technology, a growing emphasis on aesthetic dental treatments, and increased access to dental care are identified as primary drivers fueling this growth.





Technological Innovations Propel Market Forward



Continuous technological advancements are revolutionizing orthodontic treatments, delivering higher efficiency, precision, and improved patient experiences. Innovations range from 3D printing of orthodontic appliances to AI-powered treatment planning software, enhancing the overall effectiveness of orthodontic procedures and shaping the future of the orthodontic supplies market.



Consumer Aesthetic Concerns Underline Market Demand



There is a noted increase in patient preference for aesthetically pleasing orthodontic solutions. The market has responded with the development of less visible treatment options, including clear aligners and ceramic braces, to cater to this demand, particularly among adult patients. These aesthetic improvements are not only preferred for their discreet nature but are also contributing to an overall positive psychological impact on patients.



Increased Access to Dental Care Supports Market Expansion



Enhanced accessibility to dental care worldwide has also contributed to the market's growth, with expanded dental services, insurance coverage, and governmental initiatives helping more individuals seek orthodontic treatments. Technologies like teleorthodontics are making specialty care more accessible, particularly in remote areas, further driving market expansion.



Challenges and Trends: Navigating Patient Preferences and Pricing Pressures



The orthodontic supplies market faces challenges such as adapting to specific consumer preferences for less visible and more convenient treatment options. Meanwhile, competitive pricing pressures demand that providers offer value while maintaining affordability. Notwithstanding these challenges, trends such as the popularity of invisible aligners are creating new opportunities and shaping industry dynamics.



Market Segmentation Reveals Key Insights



Segmentation analysis indicates a strong market position for brackets due to their effectiveness in treating complex dental issues. Among patients, adults are leading demand in the orthodontic supplies market, driven by both functional and aesthetic concerns. Geographically, North America dominates the market, supported by robust healthcare spending, advanced dental care infrastructure, and widespread insurance coverage.



Industry Leaders Spearhead Market Development



The market landscape features key players such as The 3M Company, Align Technology Inc., American Orthodontics, and Henry Schein, Inc., among others. These companies are at the forefront of introducing innovative products and solutions to meet the changing needs of the orthodontic supplies market.



In conclusion, the Global Orthodontic Supplies Market is set to continue on a trajectory of considerable growth, steered by technological innovations, consumer aesthetic concerns, and the broadening accessibility of orthodontic care. This includes various innovative product offerings poised to meet the diverse needs of both adult and pediatric patients worldwide.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 190 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $7.02 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $10.77 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.3% Regions Covered Global

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

The 3M Company.

Align Technology Inc.

American Orthodontics

Henry Schein, Inc.

DB Orthodontics Ltd.

Dentsply Sirona Inc.

G&H Orthodontics Inc.

Great Lakes Orthodontics Ltd.

Ormco Corp.

Argen Corporation

Patterson Companies Inc.

Straumann AG

