Global Ascension Studios presents the exclusive screening of their latest documentary project, "The Relentless Patriot" at esteemed Mar-a-Lago Resort

Henderson, Nevada, April 01, 2024

Global Ascension Studios proudly presented the exclusive screening of their latest documentary project, "The Relentless Patriot," directed by the exceptionally talented and patriotic Christopher Martini. This groundbreaking event took place at the esteemed Mar-a-Lago resort, showcasing the studio's steadfast commitment to honoring American patriotism and activism.

"The Relentless Patriot" portrays the inspiring story of Scott LoBaido, a renowned artist celebrated for his breathtaking depictions of the American flag. With over three decades of unwavering dedication to his craft and fervent advocacy for the United States of America, LoBaido exemplified the essence of American values and patriotism.

Global Ascension Studios, in collaboration with Triple Martini Productions and Torch Entertainment, worked on "The Relentless Patriot," aiming to bring LoBaido's captivating narrative to audiences worldwide. This partnership underscored the dedication and expertise of all involved, aligning seamlessly with Global Ascension Studios' mission.

The screening at Mar-a-Lago was hosted by the esteemed Siggy Flicker, a true American patriot and dedicated supporter of former President Donald Trump. Flicker's unwavering commitment to championing American ideals resonated deeply with the themes explored in "The Relentless Patriot," making her the perfect host for this prestigious event. Notably, Siggy is also the driving force behind Jexit and, being born in Israel, proudly stands with Israel after the attacks on Oct 7, 2023. Former President Donald J. Trump made an appearance and shared the stage with President of Global Ascension Studios Joshua Macciello and The Relentless Patriot himself, Scott LoBaido. President Trump stated, “I was able to see some of the film and it was fantastic.

”We were honored to debut 'The Relentless Patriot' at Mar-a-Lago," said Joshua Macciello, President of Global Ascension Studios. "Scott LoBaido's story is a testament to the enduring spirit of patriotism, and we were privileged to share it with audiences worldwide. Global Ascension Studios was also blessed to work with such dedicated patriots as Christopher Martini and Frank Torchia. We also want to extend our heartfelt gratitude to Siggy Flicker for graciously hosting this momentous occasion."

The premiere screening was an unforgettable experience, celebrating the resilience and dedication of individuals like Scott LoBaido who epitomize the true spirit of American patriotism and Global Ascension Studios who are an outspoken conservative media company with one goal in mind “to be truth tellers to the world” Joshua Macciello.

