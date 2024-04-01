Sachem Capital Reports Full Year 2023 Results

Revenues Increase, While Rising Interest Rates and Commercial Real Estate Values Impact Earnings

BRANFORD, Conn., April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSE American: SACH) announced its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2023. The Company will host a conference call on Monday, April 1, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial and operating results.

John Villano, CPA, Sachem Capital’s Chief Executive Officer commented, “While we remained disciplined and focused as we grew 2023 revenue nearly 26% over the prior year, we were met with a difficult macroeconomic backdrop including rising interest rates, weakness in commercial real estate, specifically office, and banking sector challenges. As a result, changes in the values of certain commercial properties secured by our loans, resulted in a decline of 29.4% in net income attributable to common shareholders and 40.1% in earnings per share, respectively. Despite these ongoing obstacles, we remain focused on areas of our business we can control and will continue our efforts to protect our capital and increase shareholder value.”

Results of operations for year ended December 31, 2023

Total revenue increased 25.5% to $65.6 million, compared to $52.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. Revenue growth was due primarily to the growth in size of the company’s mortgage portfolio and increases in rates charged to borrowers. Interest income, investment gain, income from partnership investments along with fee and other income all increased when compared to 2022. However, origination and modification fees decreased approximately 19%, year-over-year reflecting a change in loan originations and modifications. For the year ended 2023, interest income was $49.3 million compared to $42.6 million for the 2022 period.

Total operating costs and expenses for the year ended December 31, 2023 were $49.7 million, compared to $31.4 million for the 2022 period. The largest change was due to higher interest expense and amortization of deferred financing costs, which was $29.2 million in the year, compared to $21.5 million in 2022. The other significant contributors to operating costs and expenses for the period include (i) $5.3 million in general and administrative expenses, (ii) $6.9 million of compensation, fees and taxes, and (iii) a $6.4 million provision for credit losses. Provision for credit losses is a non-cash charge that reflects the decline in the values of certain collateral securing our first mortgage loans. Over 70% of the provision was attributable to commercial real estate.

Net income for 2023 attributable to common shareholders was approximately $12.1 million, or $0.27 per share, compared to $17.2 million, or $0.46 per share for 2022.

Balance Sheet

Total assets at December 31, 2023 were up almost 11% to $625.5 million compared to $565.7 million at December 31, 2022. The change was due primarily to the growth in the company’s mortgage loan portfolio, its investment securities holdings and investments in partnerships, which rose $38.5 million, $13.2 million and $12.2 million, respectively. These increases were offset by an allowance for credit losses of $7.5 million (as discussed above). In addition, during the year ended December 31, 2023, the company had net investments in rental real estate of $10.6 million. Total liabilities at December 31, 2023 were $395.5 million compared to $348.0 million at December 31, 2022.

Total indebtedness at quarter end was $377.7 million, which included $282.4 million of unsecured notes payable (net of $6.0 million of deferred financing costs), $61.8 million balance on margin loan account with Wells Fargo Advisors and on the revolving credit facility with Needham Bank, $26.5 million outstanding on the master repurchase financing facility with an affiliate of Churchill Real Estate, and $1.1 million outstanding on the mortgage loan with New Haven Bank. Additionally, the company has approximately $23.7 million of notes payable coming due in June of 2024. The company believes it has, or has access to, sufficient working capital to repay these notes when due.

Total shareholders’ equity at December 31, 2023 rose $12.4 million to $230.1 million compared to $217.7 million at December 31, 2022. The change was primarily due to additional paid-in capital of $23.6 million, relating to sales of common shares and Series A Preferred Stock under the company’s at-the-market offering facility.

Dividends

On March 28, 2024, the company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share payable on April 16, 2024 to common shareholders of record as of the close of the NYSE American on April 9, 2024.

On January 9, 2024, the company paid a quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share to common shareholders of record as of the close of market on the NYSE American on December 29, 2023.

The company currently operates and qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for federal income taxes and intends to continue to qualify and operate as a REIT. Under federal income tax rules, a REIT is required to distribute a minimum of 90% of taxable income each year to its shareholders, and the company intends to comply with this requirement for the current year.

About Sachem Capital Corp

Sachem Capital Corp. is a mortgage REIT that specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of loans secured by first mortgages on real property. It offers short-term (i.e., three years or less) secured, non­banking loan to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, development, rehabilitation, or improvement of properties. The company’s primary underwriting criteria is a conservative loan to value ratio. The properties securing the loans are generally classified as residential or commercial real estate and, typically, are held for resale or investment. Each loan is secured by a first mortgage lien on real estate and is personally guaranteed by the principal(s) of the borrower. The company will also make opportunistic real estate purchases apart from its lending activities.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, strategy and plans, and our expectations for future operations, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “plan,” “seek,” “intend,” “believe,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “likely,” “continue,” “design,” and the negative of such terms and other words and terms of similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based primarily on management’s current expectations and projections about future events and trends that management believes may affect the company’s financial condition, results of operations, strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are subject to several risks, uncertainties and assumptions as described in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2023 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on April 1, 2024. Because of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this press release may not occur, and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although the company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the company cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. In addition, neither the company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. The company disclaims any duty to update any of these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements attributable to the company are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements as well as others made in this press release. You should evaluate all forward-looking statements made by the company in the context of these risks and uncertainties.

SACHEM CAPITAL CORP.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

       
     Years Ended
  December 31,
   2023   2022 
Assets         
Cash and cash equivalents $12,598,256  $23,713,097 
Investment securities, net (at fair value)  37,776,032   24,576,462 
Mortgages receivable  499,235,371   460,738,268 
Less: Allowance for credit losses  (7,523,160)  (105,000)
Mortgages receivable, net of allowance for credit losses  491,712,211   460,633,268 
Investments in rental real estate, net  10,554,461    
Interest and fees receivable, net  8,474,820   6,309,845 
Due from borrowers, net  5,596,883   5,276,967 
Real estate owned  3,461,519   5,216,149 
Investments in partnerships  43,035,895   30,831,180 
Property and equipment, net  3,373,485   4,121,721 
Other assets  8,955,250   4,983,173 
Total assets $625,538,812  $565,661,862 
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity       
Liabilities:      
Notes payable (net of deferred financing costs of $6,048,490 and $8,352,597) $282,353,260  $280,049,153 
Repurchase facility  26,461,098   42,533,466 
Mortgage payable  1,081,303   750,000 
Lines of credit  61,792,330   3,587,894 
Accrued dividends payable  5,144,203   5,342,160 
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities  2,321,535   1,439,219 
Advances from borrowers  10,998,351   9,892,164 
Below market lease intangible  664,737    
Deferred revenue  4,647,302   4,360,452 
Total liabilities  395,464,119   347,954,508 
Commitments and Contingencies      
Shareholders' equity:      
Preferred shares - $.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; 2,903,000 shares designated as Series A Preferred Stock; 2,029,923 and 1,903,000 shares of Series A Preferred Stock issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively $2,030  $1,903 
Common stock - $.001 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 46,765,483 and 41,093,536 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022  46,765   41,094 
Paid-in capital  249,825,780   226,220,990 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)  315,614   (561,490)
Accumulated deficit  (20,115,496)  (7,995,143)
Total shareholders’ equity  230,074,693   217,707,354 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $625,538,812  $565,661,862 
         

SACHEM CAPITAL CORP.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

       
  Years Ended
  December 31, 
     2023    2022
Revenue:        
Interest income from loans $49,265,040  $42,618,817 
Investment gain, net  1,233,537   521,662 
Income from partnership investments  3,521,721   1,809,564 
Origination and modification fees, net  5,940,393   7,320,625 
Fee and other income  4,812,629   2,969,117 
Unrealized gain (loss) on investment securities  835,818   (2,963,760)
Total revenue  65,609,138   52,276,025 
       
Operating costs and expenses:        
Interest and amortization of deferred financing costs  29,189,901   21,549,859 
Compensation, fees and taxes  6,931,757   5,315,455 
General and administrative expenses  5,293,057   3,097,219 
Other expenses  1,032,520   544,684 
(Gain) Loss on sale of real estate and property and equipment, net  88,115   (44,752)
Provision for credit losses related to loans  5,571,612   105,000 
Provision for credit losses related to available-for-sale debt securities  808,561    
Impairment loss  794,462   799,909 
Total operating costs and expenses  49,709,985   31,367,374 
Net income  15,899,153   20,908,651 
Preferred stock dividend  (3,795,389)  (3,687,062)
Net income attributable to common shareholders  12,103,764   17,221,589 
       
Other comprehensive income      
Unrealized gain (loss) on investment securities, net  877,104   (85,474)
Total Comprehensive income $12,980,868  $17,136,115 
Basic and diluted net income per common share outstanding:      
Basic $0.27  $0.46 
Diluted $0.27  $0.46 
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:      
Basic  44,244,988   37,741,657 
Diluted  44,244,988   37,749,169 
         

SACHEM CAPITAL CORP.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW

       
  Years Ended
  December 31,
     2023    2022
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES        
Net income $15,899,153  $20,908,651 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net       
cash provided by operating activities:      
Amortization of deferred financing costs and bond discount  2,415,405   2,104,093 
Depreciation expense  266,331   106,414 
Write-off of failed deal expenses  477,047    
Stock based compensation  822,231   495,015 
Provision for credit losses related to loans  5,571,612   105,000 
Provision for credit losses related to available-for-sale debt securities  808,561    
Impairment loss  794,462   799,909 
Loss (Gain) on sale of real estate and property and equipment, net  88,115   (44,752)
Unrealized (gain) loss on investment securities  (835,818)  2,963,760 
Gain on sale of investment securities     (521,662)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:       
(Increase) decrease in operating assets:      
Interest and fees receivable, net  (2,285,064)  (2,616,200)
Other assets – miscellaneous  (3,504,390)  (3,599,779)
Due from borrowers, net  (334,253)  (1,605,951)
Accrued dividends payable     (1,414,560)
Other assets - prepaid expenses  (100,649)   
(Decrease) increase in operating liabilities:      
Accrued Interest  158,973   158,687 
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities  220,757   766,723 
Deferred revenue  286,850   (283,038)
Advances from borrowers  1,106,187   (5,173,950)
Total adjustments  5,956,357   (7,760,291)
NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES  21,855,510   13,148,360 
       
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES        
Purchase of investment securities  (30,415,304)  (51,651,930)
Proceeds from the sale of investment securities  18,120,095   85,113,227 
Purchase of interests in investment partnerships, net  (12,235,563)  (24,775,342)
Proceeds from sale of real estate owned  450,420   2,090,879 
Acquisitions of and improvements to real estate owned, net  (229,587)  (126,442)
Proceeds from sale (purchases) of property and equipment, net  515,391   (1,581,350)
Investment in rental real estate, net  (10,845,107)   
Principal disbursements for mortgages receivable  (204,884,592)  (300,277,303)
Principal collections on mortgages receivable  167,036,071   131,840,244 
Other assets - pre-offering costs     (170,606)
NET CASH USED FOR INVESTING ACTIVITIES  (72,488,176)  (159,538,623)
       
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES        
Net proceeds from (repayment of) lines of credit  58,204,436   (29,590,137)
Net proceeds from (repayment of) repurchase facility  (16,072,368)  23,446,277 
Proceeds from mortgage  331,303    
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities - principal payments on other notes  (6,014)  (24,907)
Dividends paid on common shares  (21,932,500)  (18,809,722)
Dividends paid on Series A Preferred Stock  (3,795,389)  (3,687,062)
Proceeds from issuance of common shares, net of expenses  20,450,874   39,291,945 
Repurchase of common shares  (226,327)   
Proceeds from issuance of Series A Preferred Stock, net of expenses  2,563,810   (70,000)
Gross proceeds from issuance of fixed rate notes     122,125,000 
Financings costs incurred in connection with fixed rate notes     (4,516,931)
NET CASH PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES  39,517,825   128,164,463 
       
NET DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS  (11,114,841)  (18,225,800)
       
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS- BEGINNING OF YEAR  23,713,097   41,938,897 
       
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - END OF YEAR $12,598,256  $23,713,097 

 