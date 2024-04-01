A. Duie Pyle Achieves Historic 100-Year Milestone

WEST CHESTER, Pa., April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A. Duie Pyle (Pyle), a premier, family-owned and operated provider of asset and non-asset-based supply chain solutions, proudly announces its 100th anniversary. This significant milestone marks a century of unparalleled service, innovation and perseverance in the logistics and transportation industry. Founded on the principles of hard work, integrity and a commitment to customer satisfaction, Pyle has grown from a humble beginning started with just one used truck into a dominant force in the supply chain solutions sector.



Over the decades, Pyle has navigated through numerous economic cycles and technological changes, always emerging stronger and more committed to its core values. From its early days of hauling goods for local businesses in Chester County, Pennsylvania, to becoming a comprehensive logistics provider with a vast network across the Northeastern United States, Pyle's journey is a testament to the vision and perseverance of its founders, Alexander Duie and Mary Ellen Pyle, and the generations that followed.

In celebration of its centennial year, Pyle is reflecting on its rich history while looking forward to the future with innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of its customers. The company credits its success to its dedicated employees, loyal customers, long-term vendors and the guiding principles that have remained constant throughout its history.

"Reaching the 100-year milestone is humbling for all of us at A. Duie Pyle. It's a testament to the resilience, hard work and stewardship that runs deep in our company's culture,” said Peter Latta, chairman and CEO of Pyle, reflecting on this landmark achievement. “As we celebrate, we also look ahead to the future with excitement for the opportunities and challenges it holds. We remain committed to delivering exceptional service and solutions to our customers, driven by our core values and the incredible team we call the Pyle People."

The company has planned a series of events throughout the year to commemorate its 100th anniversary, including customer appreciation activities, employee recognition events and community service projects, all designed to celebrate the past and inspire the future.

As Pyle looks to its next century, the company remains dedicated to its mission of providing industry-leading supply chain solutions, maintaining the highest standards of service and upholding the family values that have been its cornerstone since 1924.

"A. Duie Pyle's centennial is not just about reflecting on our past accomplishments, but also about envisioning the future of logistics and how we can continue to lead and innovate,” said Frank Granieri, COO of supply chain solutions at Pyle. “We're excited to embark on the next chapter of our journey, building on our legacy of success and continuing to drive the industry forward."

For historical photos from the past century of A. Duie Pyle, please see this Google Drive folder.

For more information on A. Duie Pyle, visit www.aduiepyle.com.

About A. Duie Pyle

A. Duie Pyle is a premier provider of asset and non-asset-based supply chain solutions offering a full range of integrated transportation and distribution services including LTL, Contract Dedicated, Warehousing, and Brokerage Solutions. Headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania, Pyle has been family-owned and operated since 1924 and remains committed to its core values of integrity, service first and empathy. With a focus on delivering exceptional customer service and supporting the growth and success of its employees, A. Duie Pyle continues to lead the way in the logistics industry.

Media Contact

Matt Greenfield

Uproar PR for A. Duie Pyle

mgreenfield@uproarpr.com