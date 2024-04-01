Robotic Lawn Mower Market Value Anticipated to Rise at US$ 3,462.23 Million by 2034: In Depth Research Report by Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The robotic lawn mower market demonstrates impressive growth potential, with its market value projected to surge from US$ 1,066.19 million in 2024 to US$ 3,462.23 million by 2034. The bullish sales pattern of robotic lawn mower reflects a robust CAGR of 12.50% through 2034.



A key factor driving the demand is the increasing adoption of smart home technologies, with consumers seeking convenience and automation in various aspects of their lives. Robotic lawn mowers fit seamlessly into this trend, offering homeowners the ability to maintain their lawns effortlessly without the need for manual labor. Additionally, growing environmental concerns and a shift towards sustainable living are driving the demand for eco-friendly lawn care solutions. Robotic mowers, with their emission-free operation and reduced noise pollution compared to traditional gas-powered models, align perfectly with these sustainability goals.

One significant challenge in the industry is the high initial cost associated with these devices, which can be a deterrent for budget-conscious consumers. Additionally, concerns about the reliability and effectiveness of robotic mowers, particularly in handling complex lawn layouts and obstacles, may hinder widespread adoption. Moreover, the need for regular maintenance and occasional repairs could pose a barrier for some homeowners, especially those unfamiliar with robotic technology.

The robotic lawn mower industry presents numerous opportunities for growth and innovation. Expanding into emerging markets with growing middle-class populations, such as Asia-Pacific and Latin America, presents lucrative opportunities for manufacturers to diversify their customer base. Moreover, advancements in artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies are opening up possibilities for more intelligent and autonomous robotic mowers capable of adapting to various lawn conditions and user preferences, further enhancing their appeal and market potential.

The latest trends in the robotic lawn mower industry are centered around enhancing user experience, improving functionality, and expanding connectivity. One notable trend is the integration of robotic mowers with smart home ecosystems, allowing users to control and monitor their lawn care devices remotely via smartphone apps or virtual assistants.

Manufacturers are focusing on enhancing navigation systems, incorporating features such as GPS mapping and object detection to improve efficiency and maneuverability. Furthermore, there is a growing demand for robotic mowers with modular designs, enabling users to customize and upgrade their devices with additional features or accessories based on their specific needs.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Robotic lawn mowers for large working areas secure 43% market share in 2024.

The residential sector captures around 59.50% market share in 2024.

Japan's robotic lawn mower market anticipates a 12.80% CAGR till 2034.

The United States projects a stable market with a 14.50% CAGR till 2034.

China's booming CAGR of 16.70% underscores the market's potential for explosive growth.

India's forecasted CAGR of 18.60% signals untapped expansion prospects.

Germany anticipates a consistent CAGR of 13.40% through 2034.



“One key opportunity lies in the untapped market segments, such as commercial landscaping and municipal maintenance services, where robotic mowers can offer significant efficiency and cost-saving advantages.” - Says Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.).

Key Companies

Husqvarna AB

MTD Products

STIGA S.p.A.

KYODO CO., LTD.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Deere & Company

Robomow

iRobot Corporation

Milagrow HumanTech



Competition Outlook of the Robotic Lawn Mower Industry

Competition in the robotic lawn mower market is intensifying as more companies enter the space and existing players strive to innovate and differentiate their products. Established manufacturers, as well as startups, are investing heavily in research and development to improve functionality, increase battery life, enhance cutting performance, and reduce costs. Additionally, partnerships with smart home platforms and integration with virtual assistants are becoming key strategies for market players to expand their reach and offer seamless user experiences.

Despite the growing competition, opportunities abound in the robotic lawn mower market, particularly in regions with high disposable income and a strong culture of outdoor living. Manufacturers that can effectively balance affordability with advanced features, ensure reliable performance, and provide excellent customer support are likely to gain a competitive edge. Moreover, as awareness of the benefits of robotic lawn mowers continues to rise and technological barriers diminish, the market is expected to witness robust growth, offering ample opportunities for both established companies and new entrants to capitalize on this burgeoning segment of the smart home industry.

Recent Developments:

Dreame Technology debuted the Robotic mower A1 at the 2024 CES in Las Vegas. The advent of Dreame's lawn mower signals the company's shift from indoor to outside house cleaning situations. Dreame is well-known for its indoor household cleaning products.

MAMMOTION, an international manufacturer of robotic outdoor solutions, introduced the LUBA 2 AWD Series at the 2024 CES Smart Home show. This is the most recent model of the LUBA AWD robotic mowers, offering new possibilities for flawless lawn management.

Dallas-based Graze Robotics, a market leader in green robotics, announced the pre-order availability of their flagship commercial grade robotic lawn mower on November 14, 2023.



Key Segments

By Working Area:

Small Area

Medium Area

Large Area



By End Use:

Residential

Commercial

By Sales Channel:

Offline

Online

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa



Author By:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

