Cognition Therapeutics to host Virtual KOL Event on the Evolving Landscape in Alzheimer’s Disease on April 12, 2024

NEW YORK, April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (the "Company" or "Cognition") (NASDAQ: CGTX), a clinical stage company developing drugs that treat neurodegenerative disorders, today announced it will host a virtual KOL event on Friday, April 12, 2024 from 8:00 AM to 9:30 AM ET.



The event will feature three experts who will provide insights on the unmet need and the current treatment landscape for Alzheimer’s disease, as well as anti-amyloid beta monoclonal antibody drug launches, and commercial uptake. They include:

Anton Porsteinsson, MD of the University of Rochester Alzheimer's Disease Care, Research and Education Program,

Martin J. Sadowski, MD, PhD, DSci of New York University School of Medicine, and

Everard (Jort) Vijverberg, MD, PhD of Alzheimer Center Amsterdam and Neuroscience Amsterdam.



In addition, the KOLs and Cognition management will discuss CT1812, Cognition's novel oral once-daily sigma-2 (σ-2) receptor modulator designed to displace Aβ oligomers from their binding sites on neurons. Topics will include details of its mechanism of action and ongoing clinical development program in Alzheimer’s disease, which includes the Phase 2 START Study in people with early stage disease and the Phase 2 SHINE Study in people with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease. Topline results from the SHINE Study are anticipated in mid-2024.

A live question and answer session will follow formal presentations.

About Anton Porsteinsson, MD

Dr. Porsteinsson is the director of the University of Rochester Alzheimer's Disease Care, Research and Education Program (AD-CARE). In addition, he is the first William B. and Sheila Konar Professor of Psychiatry at the University of Rochester, School of Medicine and Dentistry. Dr. Porsteinsson has devoted his career to the care and study of individuals with memory disorders. He participates in the University of Rochester Memory Care Program, which serves a population with memory disorders. Internationally recognized in clinical research and considered one of the leading experts in Alzheimer's disease and dementia, his interests lie in biomarkers, imaging, and novel pharmacologic agents in the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and other dementias, both in terms of cognitive loss and behavioral disturbances. He is a leading investigator for many prominent Alzheimer's prevention and treatment trials investigating cognitive enhancers, course-stabilizing agents in dementia, as well as psychotropics for behavioral changes associated with dementia. In 1987, he received his MD from the University of Iceland School of Medicine and came to the University of Rochester in 1989, where he completed his internship and residency. He is Board certified in psychiatry, with added qualifications in geriatric psychiatry. Dr. Porsteinsson is the author and collaborator of hundreds of research publications and serves as site principal investigator for research grants from the National Institutes of Health and other leading funders.

About Martin J. Sadowski, MD, PhD, DSci

Dr. Sadowski is an associate professor in the departments of neurology, psychiatry, and biochemistry and molecular pharmacology at the New York University School of Medicine. Research in Dr. Sadowski’s laboratory focuses on amyloid beta (Aβ) metabolism, the interaction between Aβ and apolipoprotein E (APOe), and discovery of therapeutics for Alzheimer’s disease and prion diseases. His research is supported by funding from the National Institute on Aging, American Federation for Aging Research, Alzheimer’s Association, and private philanthropy. In addition, Dr. Sadowski provides clinical service to patients with dementia and conducts clinical trials of novel Alzheimer’s therapeutics. Dr. Sadowski is a recipient of the Paul B. Beeson Career Development Award in Aging Research and the NIH K02 Independent Scientist Award. He earned MD/PhD from the Medical University of Gdansk, in Gdansk Poland and completed his postdoctoral fellowship in experimental neuropathology under the mentorship of Dr. Henry M. Wisniewski and neurology residency in New York University School of Medicine. He has authored approximately 60 papers and three patents and has served on several NIH study section panels.

About Everard (Jort) Vijverberg, MD, PhD

Dr. Vijverberg is a staff neurologist and CNS trial specialist at the Amsterdam Alzheimer Center at Amsterdam Neuroscience, the research institute for neuroscience of Amsterdam UMC and the science faculties of Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam and the University of Amsterdam. Dr. Vijverberg has dedicated his career to finding novel ways to treat Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias with specialization in familial forms of neurodegenerative disorders associated with cognitive and behavior impairment. He is founder of The CANDIDATE Center, a research unit dedicated to central nervous system (CNS) target and drug discovery and is currently a primary investigator and/or consultant on more than ten different clinical trials in neurodegeneration, including the NEwTON study of progressive brain damage caused by traumatic head-brain injury and the Social Brain Project, which investigates individuals with behavioral changes in late adulthood that may indicate a psychiatric disorder. Dr. Vijverberg earned his PhD from Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam (VU Amsterdam) and his medical degree from Leiden Universiteit in The Netherlands. He has authored more than 60 papers and co-authored four books.

About Cognition Therapeutics, Inc.

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative, small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative disorders of the central nervous system and retina. We are currently investigating our lead candidate CT1812 in clinical programs in Alzheimer’s disease, dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB) and dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD). We believe CT1812 and our pipeline of σ-2 receptor modulators can regulate pathways that are impaired in these diseases. We believe that targeting the σ-2 receptor with CT1812 represents a mechanism functionally distinct from other current approaches in clinical development for the treatment of degenerative diseases. More about Cognition Therapeutics and its pipeline can be found at https://cogrx.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release, other than statements of historical facts or statements that relate to present facts or current conditions, including but not limited to, statements regarding our product candidates, including CT1812, and any expected or implied benefits or results, including that initial clinical results observed with respect to CT1812 will be replicated in later trials and our clinical development plans, including statements regarding our clinical studies of CT1812 and any analyses of the results therefrom, are forward-looking statements. These statements, including statements relating to the timing and expected results of our clinical trials, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “may,” might,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “aim,” “seek,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “forecast,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition, and results of operations. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond our control. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: competition; our ability to secure new (and retain existing) grant funding; our ability to grow and manage growth, maintain relationships with suppliers and retain our management and key employees; our ability to successfully advance our current and future product candidates through development activities, preclinical studies and clinical trials and costs related thereto; uncertainties inherent in the results of preliminary data, pre-clinical studies and earlier-stage clinical trials being predictive of the results of early or later-stage clinical trials; the timing, scope and likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals, including regulatory approval of our product candidates; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that the we may be adversely affected by other economic, business or competitive factors, including ongoing economic uncertainty; our estimates of expenses and profitability; the evolution of the markets in which we compete; our ability to implement our strategic initiatives and continue to innovate our existing products; our ability to defend our intellectual property; impacts of ongoing global and regional conflicts; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, supply chain and labor force; and the risks and uncertainties described more fully in the “Risk Factors” section of our annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission and are available at www.sec.gov. These risks are not exhaustive and we face both known and unknown risks. You should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The events and circumstances reflected in our forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur, and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Moreover, we operate in a dynamic industry and economy. New risk factors and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all risk factors and uncertainties that we may face. Except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

