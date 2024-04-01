Glucose Health, Inc. Announces Expansion of Fiber Up® Brand – More Drink Mix Flavors and New Fiber Up® Gumdrops

BENTONVILLE, Ark., April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glucose Health, Inc. (OTC: GLUC) is pleased to announce the expansion of its innovative Fiber Up® brand of soluble fiber supplements, just launched in November 2023, with the introduction of two new drink mix flavors plus a new product format of Fiber Up® gumdrops – all to be available for purchase shortly via Amazon.

The two new drink mix flavors, Fiber Up® Tropical and Fiber Up® Fruit Punch, are formulated to provide consumers with refreshing and delicious options to support metabolic health with soluble nutrition. These new Fiber Up® flavors combine the clinically benefits of soluble fiber with delicious taste, making it easier for individuals to incorporate fiber into their daily routines. Tropical offers a burst of exotic fruit flavors, while Fruit Punch delivers a classic, fruity taste that consumers love.

All Fiber Up® drink mix supplements are nutritionally superior to the market leading brand, containing no fillers and only 100% soluble prebiotic fiber – and are better tasting! Fiber Up® offers consumers a convenient and effective way to incorporate soluble fiber into their daily routine, supporting overall wellness and vitality.

In addition to the two new Fiber Up® drink mix flavors, Glucose Health, Inc. is launching Fiber Up® Gumdrops, another convenient and enjoyable way for consumers to add soluble fiber to their diets. These delicious gumdrops will be perfect for on-the-go persons looking for a quick and tasty fiber boost. With Fiber Up® Gumdrops, consumers will enjoy the benefits of soluble fiber in a fun, convenient and delicious format.

Visit the Fiber Up® Amazon store at www.amazon.com/fiberup

Visit the GLUCODOWN® Amazon store at www.amazon.com/glucodown

About Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCPK: GLUC)

Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCPK: GLUC), is a leading innovator in the development of soluble fiber nutrition products formulated to support good metabolic health. With a commitment to scientific excellence in nutrition, value-for-money, and always delicious taste, Glucose Health, Inc. makes fiber nutrition easy!

For more information about Glucose Health, Inc. visit http://glucreport.com/

To learn more about GLUCODOWN® visit www.glucodown.com

To learn more about FIBER UP, visit www.fiberup.com



This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and while Glucose Health, Inc. is not subject to the 1934 Securities and Exchange Act, contains forward-looking statements within the meaning Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements that are not a description of historical facts constitute forward-looking statements and may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "plans," "potential,” "possible," "probable,” "believes," "seeks," "may,” "will,” "should," "could" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in this release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company's business. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update this release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.