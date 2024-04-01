Plateau Excavation Moving Corporate Office to Cobb County

Kennesaw, GA, April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plateau Excavation, the largest sitework contractor in the Southeast, founded in 1983, is pleased to announce the relocation of its corporate headquarters from Austell, GA, to Kennesaw, GA.

Plateau Excavation began its journey with leased machines and small jobs, seizing opportunities amidst the banking industry crisis of the early 80s. Recognizing the rapid growth of the Atlanta area, founder Greg Rogers dove headfirst into excavation, starting with grading streets in budding subdivisions and constructing parking lots for shopping malls. Plateau steadily grew to notable projects such as TPC Sugarloaf, Avalon, and Truist Park Stadium, home of the Atlanta Braves in Cobb County.

The early days of Plateau Excavation set the tone and spirit of the company, which still operates today. Plateau constantly embraces new technology and innovations to remain a leader in the industry amidst ever-changing infrastructure demands and fast-paced timelines. In 2003, Plateau installed the first GPS guidance system on a Caterpillar D6 dozer, changing the future of our excavation and construction business. Plateau became a pioneer in the market, allowing GPS to perform fine grading operations and creating cuts within a tenth of an inch while embracing the future of grading long before competitors.

Plateau’s relocation of its corporate headquarters to Kennesaw signifies a strategic move to accommodate the company’s growth trajectory and foster a more integrated, collaborative, and employee-focused environment with the next generation in mind.

Plateau will continue to operate its shop, logistics, and safety office in its current Austell location. Across the street, it has a deep relationship with Yancey Brothers and Caterpillar.

The new office space, designed with input from an internal “groundbreaker” committee, underscores Plateau’s commitment to its workforce and community. Partnering with local businesses such as MurphyMeyers for interior design, Conlan as the general contractor, and IronAge for custom furniture design further supports Plateau’s dedication to the local economy.

Plateau looks forward to the next step in its journey. The future demands of critical infrastructure projects will require innovative thinking and emerging technologies. Plateau Excavation has the vision, people, and fleet to meet those demands head-on.

Plateau Excavation, founded in 1983, is one of the Southeast’s largest and most technologically advanced premier site infrastructure improvement contractors. Plateau become an industry-leading pioneer in developing data centers, e-commerce distribution centers, and commercial and warehouse construction.

