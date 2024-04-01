Esperion to Ring Nasdaq Opening Bell Today, April 1, 2024

ANN ARBOR, Mich., April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Esperion (Nasdaq: ESPR) today announced that Sheldon Koenig, President and CEO, will ring the Nasdaq Stock Market (Nasdaq) opening bell at 9:30 a.m. ET today, April 1, 2024, to commemorate the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) recent approval of broad new labels for Esperion’s products.



“We are honored to ring the Nasdaq opening bell to celebrate a significant milestone for Esperion,” said Mr. Koenig. “This ceremony marks an opportunity to recognize the progress our team has made in achieving these broad new labels, which will significantly reduce previously existing prescribing limitations. I’m pleased to be joined today by other members of our talented team, who have shown unwavering commitment to Esperion throughout this process and helped to get us to where we are now. With these new labels under our belt, we look forward to enabling millions more patients to achieve their LDL-cholesterol goals and ultimately prevent cardiovascular events.”

The event will be live streamed from the Nasdaq MarketSite Tower in New York City and available on Nasdaq’s X and Facebook pages.

At Esperion, we discover, develop, and commercialize innovative medicines to help improve outcomes for patients with or at risk for cardiovascular and cardiometabolic diseases. The status quo is not meeting the health needs of millions of people with high cholesterol – that is why our team of passionate industry leaders is breaking through the barriers that prevent patients from reaching their goals. Providers are moving toward reducing LDL-cholesterol levels as low as possible, as soon as possible; we provide the next steps to help get patients there. Because when it comes to high cholesterol, getting to goal is not optional. It is our life’s work. For more information, visit esperion.com and esperionscience.com and follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/EsperionInc.

