AlphaGen Intelligence Corp. Announces Its Production of the World’s Largest Immersive Beauty Brand Platform, Built on top of Blockchain Technology

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlphaGen Intelligence Corp. (CSE: AIC | OTC: APETF | FSE: W4V) (“AlphaGen” or the “Company”), a leader in AI technology for 3D entertainment, ecommerce, and content is excited to announce the beta launch of the world’s largest virtual beauty metropolis. This marks a significant milestone in AlphaGen’s journey, following the multi-million dollar contract with a major retail client beginning in 2023.

The virtual beauty metropolis elevates ecommerce experiences by offering an immersive platform for brands that bridges the gap between virtual and physical beauty retail. AlphaGen's approach to creating virtual worlds underscores the company's leadership in capitalizing on the Metaverse opportunity, which Citibank projects could be worth up to $13 trillion by 2030.

“This initiative represents our largest and most ambitious project to date, and it has been an incredible journey of learning and innovation,” said Alex Chuang, Co-founder of Shape Immersive, a division of AlphaGen responsible for bringing this project to life. He continued, “We are already seeing demand from other enterprise clients that are looking to invest in the seven-figure range. The success of this beta launch is not just a testament to Shape’s creative and technological capabilities but also demonstrates our ability to adapt and scale to our clients’ needs. With our network of 3D and AI professionals, we continue to be a strong partner for large-scale, gamified brand experience rollouts for enterprises looking to engage GenZ and gaming oriented audiences.”

Jonathan Anastas, Chairman of the Board of AlphaGen Intelligence Corp., commented, “This was a significant achievement for AlphaGen and I couldn’t be more proud of the work that we accomplished with this major retail client. The success of our work sets the stage for us to sustain our momentum and pursue additional substantial projects with renowned clients. Given our established track record and unwavering commitment to excellence, I am confident that we will persist in delivering exceptional results and surpassing expectations across all our projects.”

Blockchain-based Infrastructure

The beauty metropolis is built on the Polygon blockchain, the beauty metaverse is a web3 extension of the one of the world’s top brands’ loyalty program. Blockchain-based integration allows for the interoperability of digital collectables and opens up options for web3 expansion and integration of loyalty programs from a number of participating brands, increasing the value of collections and transactions across the system.

A New Era of Beauty Retail

The virtual beauty metropolis represents innovation in the retail landscape, providing a dynamic, interactive platform where consumers can explore and discover beauty brands and interact with products in an immersive commerce environment. Users are able to create their own avatars, explore, play and redeem rewards and collectibles. The technology representing collectables is NFTs (non-fungible tokens) which allows assets to be programmed for portability to other platforms, a key tenet of web3. Brand stories are gamified and presented in immersive and interactive ways that change how the audience meets and engages with brands from small to big.

Built for Gen Z

At the core of this initiative is the recognition of the evolving consumer landscape, with a particular focus on Gen Z. This demographic, known for its digital savvy and demand for authentic, engaging experiences, represents a significant segment of the current and future consumer base. The virtual beauty metropolis is designed to meet and exceed the expectations of this audience, offering personalized avatars, interactive beauty advisors, and gamified experiences that cater to their preferences for digital interaction and self-expression.

Retail’s Next Chapter: Immersive Digital

This virtual beauty metropolis is more than just a virtual flagship store; it is an immersive and interactive platform that includes features like realistic avatar customization, immersive product display pages (PDPs), and virtual products and experiences. During this project, AlphaGen has developed proprietary 3D and AI processes and pipelines that can be replicated with other leading retailers.

About AlphaGen Intelligence Corp.

AlphaGen Intelligence Corp. (CSE: AIC) (OTC: APETF) (FSE: W4V) is a publicly traded company, holding a portfolio of assets in gaming, entertainment, eCommerce, and retail. Operational units include: Shape Immersive, a full service metaverse studio building the future of web3 gaming and virtual retail experiences for Fortune 500 companies and beyond through 3D, spatial computing and game production; MANA, a SaaS solution and innovation lab that empowers partner companies to level up their community engagement by launching their own gaming platforms; AlphaGen clients and partners include RTFKT, Olympics, Red Bull, Intel, TED and more. Learn more at: https://alphagen.co.

