Aquestive Therapeutics Strengthens Board of Directors with Experienced Biotech Executive

WARREN, N.J., April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST) (“Aquestive” or the “Company”), a pharmaceutical company advancing medicines to bring meaningful improvement to patients' lives through innovative science and delivery technologies, today announced the appointment of Abigail Jenkins to the Company’s Board of Directors, effective April 1, 2024. Ms. Jenkins has two decades of leadership in large and small biotech and pharmaceutical companies, with a focus on commercial launch and corporate strategy roles.



“I am very pleased to welcome Abbey to the Aquestive Board of Directors. Her two decades of experience in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products, as well as her general management and leadership experience in the biopharmaceutical industry, will make her a vital asset to the Company, especially as we continue to develop our first and only orally administered epinephrine product candidate, Anaphylm™,” said Dan Barber, President and Chief Executive Officer of Aquestive. “The appointment of Abbey is one of our first steps in re-establishing our commercial capabilities.”

Aquestive’s Board of Directors will now be comprised of eight directors, seven of whom are independent directors.

“We are delighted to welcome Abbey to the Board of Directors,” said Santo J. Costa, Chairman of the Board of Aquestive. “Abbey is a highly skilled and experienced leader who will significantly contribute to the Board of Directors carrying out its mandate. Her experience with innovative drug delivery systems and the launches of novel therapeutics will be extremely valuable to the Company as it moves forward.”

Ms. Jenkins said, “I am pleased to be joining the Aquestive Board of Directors during these exciting times. I see great promise in Aquestive’s innovative delivery technologies, including Anaphylm which has the potential to transform the treatment of anaphylaxis.”

About Abigail Jenkins

Abigail “Abbey” L. Jenkins, M.S., is President and Chief Executive Officer of Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ: GMDA), a pioneer in cell therapies, and a member of the company’s Board of Directors. Ms. Jenkins brings more than 20 years of leadership experience in the biopharmaceutical industry delivering life-enhancing therapies from research to commercialization for patients in need. Prior to joining Gamida Cell, Ms. Jenkins served as the chief commercial and business officer at Lyndra Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, where she established and led global commercial, business development, corporate strategy and portfolio management across multiple therapeutic areas. Prior to Lyndra Therapeutics, Ms. Jenkins served as senior vice president and business unit head of vaccines at Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. (NYSE: EBS) where she oversaw the company’s largest therapeutic division from discovery through commercialization. Ms. Jenkins also served as chief commercial officer and U.S. business head at Aquinox Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Additionally, Ms. Jenkins has held senior commercial and business development positions at Relypsa, Inc., Actavis (now Teva Pharmaceuticals Ltd.), Pfizer and Medimmune, LLC (now AstraZeneca).

Ms. Jenkins holds a Master of Science in biotechnology and biotech business enterprise from The Johns Hopkins University, a Bachelor of Arts in psychology and biology from Indiana University, and a certificate of achievement in General Management as a Kellogg Executive Scholar. Ms. Jenkins was recognized in 2022 as one of the PharmaVoice 100, one of the industry’s 100 Most Inspiring Leaders, Disrupter Category, for change agents who define excellence in leadership in biopharma.

About Aquestive

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST) is a pharmaceutical company advancing medicines to bring meaningful improvement to patients' lives through innovative science and delivery technologies. The Company is developing pharmaceutical products to deliver complex molecules, through administrations that are alternatives to invasive and inconvenient standard of care therapies. Aquestive has five commercialized products marketed by its licensees in the U.S. and around the world and is the exclusive manufacturer of these licensed products. The Company also collaborates with pharmaceutical companies to bring new molecules to market using proprietary, best-in-class technologies, like PharmFilm®, and has proven drug development and commercialization capabilities. Aquestive is advancing a late-stage proprietary product pipeline focused on treating diseases of the central nervous system and an earlier stage pipeline for the treatment of severe allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. For more information, visit Aquestive.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

