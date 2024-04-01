LM Funding America Achieves Over 648% Revenue Growth to $13.0 Million for 2023

Mined 423.4 Bitcoins in 2023 Valued at Approximately $12.3 Million at an Average



Market Revenue Value of Approximately $29,000 per Bitcoin

Held 153.6 Bitcoin at February 29, 2024, Valued at Approximately $10.8 Million Based on Recent Bitcoin Price of $70,000

Reports Working Capital of Approximately $7.4 Million and LM Funding Stockholders’ Equity of

$36.2 Million ($14.52 per share) as of December 31, 2023

Conference Call to Be Held Today at 11:00 am ET

TAMPA, Fla., April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) (“LM Funding” or the “Company”), a cryptocurrency mining and technology-based specialty finance company, today provided a business update and reported financial results for the three months and full year ended December 31, 2023.

Operational Highlights

Approximately 5,900 Bitcoin mining machines in operation at hosting sites as of December 31, 2023

Mined 423.4 Bitcoin in 2023, which generated approximately $12.3 million in revenue based on the $29,000 average price of Bitcoin in 2023

As of December 31, 2023, held 95.1 Bitcoin valued at approximately $3.4 million

As of February 29, 2024, held 153.6 Bitcoin valued at approximately $10.8 million based on recent Bitcoin price of approximately $70,000

Revenue for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023, increased approximately 262% and 648%, respectively over the same periods last year

Net loss for the three months ended December 31, 2023, was $1.6 million as compared to $19.7 million for the 2022 comparable quarter.

Achieved positive Core EBITDA (defined below) of $345 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2023, compared to a Core EBITDA loss of $1.7 million for the same period last year. Core EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure, and a reconciliation of Core EBITDA to net loss is set forth below in this press release.



Bruce Rodgers, Chairman and CEO of LM Funding, commented, “We made tremendous progress building our Bitcoin mining operations in 2023, our first full year as a Bitcoin mining company. We are extremely pleased with our results as we mined 423.4 Bitcoins valued at approximately $12.3 million based on the average price of Bitcoin during the year. This success drove an almost 648% increase in the Company’s revenue for the year as compared to 2022. In 2023, we adopted an 'Infrastructure Light' strategy, aiming to lessen market risks and fluctuations by concentrating our investments on Bitcoin and mining devices that closely track Bitcoin's value. Additionally, we continue to purchase state-of-the-art mining equipment in anticipation of the upcoming Bitcoin halving, expected to occur in late April or early May of this year. Considering current market conditions and the future outlook for Bitcoin, which recently reached a new all-time high of approximately $73,800, we remain extremely optimistic about the future, as halving events have historically preceded new all-time high Bitcoin prices in the six months post-halving."

Richard Russell, Chief Financial Officer of LM Funding, further noted, "We ended the year with cash plus Bitcoin, valued as of December 31, 2023, of approximately $5.8 million. Including the Bitcoin that we mined through the end of February 2024, our reported Bitcoin holdings of 153.6 Bitcoin are valued at approximately $10.8 million based on the recent Bitcoin price of approximately $70,000. Our working capital stood at $7.4 million as of December 31, 2023, and the equity of LM Funding shareholders was $36.2 million, or $14.52 per share. Given the strength of our balance sheet, we have not had the need to sell any of our Bitcoin holdings through February 2024 to fund our operations and we remain highly encouraged and optimistic regarding the financial outlook for both Bitcoin and the business.”

Financial Highlights

Total revenue for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023, was approximately $4.1 million, an increase of $2.9 million, or approximately 262%, compared to $1.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Total revenue for the year ended December 31, 2023, was approximately $13.0 million, an increase of $11.3 million, or more than 648%, from $1.7 million in 2022. These increases were primarily due to digital mining revenue of $3.9 million and $12.3 million in the three months and year ended December 31, 2023, compared with $0.9 million of digital mining revenue for both comparable periods in 2022 as the Company commenced our Bitcoin mining operations in September 2022. The average BTC price for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 used for purposes of recognizing as revenue was approximately $36,500 and $29,000, respectively.

Net loss attributable to LM Funding shareholders for the three months ended December 31, 2023, was approximately $1.6 million, which included a $0.5 million non-cash, unrealized gain on investment and equity securities, and a $0.8 million impairment on our previously owned Symbiont assets, compared to a net loss of approximately $19.7 million for the 2022 comparable quarter, which included a $6.6 million non-cash, unrealized loss on investment and equity securities and a $1.1 million impairment on our Symbiont assets. Net loss attributable to LM Funding shareholders for the year ended December 31, 2023, was approximately $15.9 million, which included a $9.8 million non-cash, unrealized loss on investment and equity securities, and a $0.8 million impairment on our previously owned Symbiont assets, compared to a net loss of approximately $29.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, which included a $4.4 million non-cash, unrealized gain on investment and equity securities, and a $1.1 million impairment on the Symbiont assets.

Positive Core EBITDA for the three months ended December 31, 2023, totaled approximately $0.3 million compared to a Core EBITDA loss of $1.7 million in the prior year's comparable quarter. Core EBITDA loss for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, totaled approximately $0.2 million, compared with Core EBITDA loss of $6.5 million in 2022. The improvements in Core EBITDA for the three and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2023, were primarily due to the existence of material Bitcoin mining operations in the current year that did not exist in the prior year. Core EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure, and a reconciliation of Core EBITDA to net loss is set forth below in this press release.

Cash was approximately $2.4 million, with digital assets of $3.4 million, and working capital of $7.4 million as of December 31, 2023, based on 95.1 BTC at a price of approximately $36,000 as of December 31, 2023. The current BTC market price has fluctuated between $62,000 and $73,000 in recent weeks. In 2023, the Company also received approximately $2.7 million from SeaStar Medical Holdings as a partial repayment of their outstanding note receivable.

Total LM Funding stockholders’ equity was approximately $36.2 million, or $14.52 per share, as of December 31, 2023 (with the per-share amount calculated as LMFA stockholders’ equity divided by approximately 2,492,964 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2023).



Investor Conference Call

LM Funding will host a conference call today, April 1, 2024, at 11:00 A.M. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023, as well as the Company’s corporate progress and other developments.

The conference call will be available via telephone by dialing toll-free +1 888-506-0062 for U.S. callers or +1 973-528-0011 for international callers and entering access code 212125. A webcast of the call may be accessed at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2917/50187 or on the investor relations section of the Company’s website, https://www.lmfunding.com/investors/news-events/ir-calendar.

A webcast replay will be available on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://www.lmfunding.com/investors/news-events/ir-calendar through April 1, 2025. A telephone replay of the call will be available approximately one hour following the call, through April 15, 2024, and can be accessed by dialing 877-481-4010 for U.S. callers or +1 919-882-2331 for international callers and entering access code 50187.

About LM Funding America

LM Funding America, Inc., (Nasdaq: LMFA) together with its subsidiaries, is a cryptocurrency mining business that commenced Bitcoin mining operations in September 2022. The Company also operates a technology-based specialty finance company that provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois, by funding a certain portion of the Associations' rights to delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” and “project” and other similar words and expressions are intended to signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guaranties of future results and conditions but rather are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Some of these risks and uncertainties are identified in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and its other filings with the SEC, which are available at www.sec.gov. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, uncertainty created by the risks of operating in the cryptocurrency mining business, uncertainty in the cryptocurrency mining business in general, problems with hosting vendors in the mining business, the capacity of our Bitcoin mining machines and our related ability to purchase power at reasonable prices, the ability to finance our cryptocurrency mining operations, our ability to acquire new accounts in our specialty finance business at appropriate prices, the potential need for additional capital in the future, changes in governmental regulations that affect our ability to collect sufficient amounts on defaulted consumer receivables, changes in the credit or capital markets, changes in interest rates, negative press regarding the debt collection industry, and the risk of pandemics such as the COVID-10 pandemic. The occurrence of any of these risks and uncertainties could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition, and results of operations.

Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: (212) 671-1020

Email: LMFA@crescendo-ir.com

(tables follow)





LM Funding America, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (Audited) December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 Assets Cash $ 2,401,831 $ 4,238,006 Digital Assets (Note 2) 3,416,256 888,026 Finance receivables 19,221 26,802 Marketable securities (Note 5) 17,860 4,290 Notes receivable from Seastar Medical Holding Corporation (Note 5) - 3,807,749 Receivable from sale of Symbiont assets 200,000 - Prepaid expenses and other assets 4,067,212 1,233,322 Income tax receivable 31,187 293,466 Current assets 10,153,567 10,491,661 Fixed assets, net (Note 3) 24,519,610 27,272,374 Deposits on mining equipment (Note 4) 20,837 525,219 Hosting services deposits (Note 4) - 2,200,452 Notes receivable from Seastar Medical Holding Corporation (Note 5) 1,440,498 - Long-term investments - debt security (Note 5) - 2,402,542 Less: Allowance for losses on debt security (Note 5) - (1,052,542 ) Long-term investments - debt security, net (Note 5) - 1,350,000 Long-term investments - equity securities (Note 5) 156,992 464,778 Investment in Seastar Medical Holding Corporation (Note 5) 1,145,486 10,608,750 Operating lease - right of use assets (Note 7) 189,009 265,658 Other assets 86,798 10,726 Long-term assets 27,559,230 42,697,957 Total assets $ 37,712,797 $ 53,189,618 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Accounts payable and accrued expenses 2,064,909 1,570,906 Note payable - short-term (Note 6) 567,586 475,775 Due to related parties (Note 9) 22,845 75,488 Current portion of lease liability (Note 7) 110,384 90,823 Total current liabilities 2,765,724 2,212,992 Lease liability - net of current portion (Note 7) 85,775 179,397 Long-term liabilities 85,775 179,397 Total liabilities 2,851,499 2,392,389 Stockholders' equity (Note 10) Preferred stock, par value $.001; 150,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 - - Common stock, par value $.001; 350,000,000 shares authorized; 2,492,964 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and 2,232,964 as of December 31, 2022 2,493 2,233 Additional paid-in capital 95,145,376 92,206,200 Accumulated deficit (58,961,461 ) (43,017,207 ) Total LM Funding America stockholders' equity 36,186,408 49,191,226 Non-controlling interest (1,325,110 ) 1,606,003 Total stockholders' equity 34,861,298 50,797,229 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 37,712,797 $ 53,189,618





LM Funding America, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues: Digital mining revenues $ 3,946,485 $ 903,403 $ 12,289,131 $ 945,560 Specialty finance revenue 75,901 175,853 550,445 626,773 Rental revenue 33,028 41,378 144,514 161,618 Total revenues 4,055,414 1,120,634 12,984,090 1,733,951 Operating costs and expenses: Digital mining cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown below) 2,668,770 994,266 9,406,940 1,033,226 Staff costs and payroll 1,121,796 6,536,291 5,858,736 19,422,723 Professional fees 634,535 637,465 1,863,038 3,158,446 Settlement costs with associations - - 10,000 160 Selling, general and administrative 168,632 188,749 851,806 635,268 Real estate management and disposal 19,105 34,012 146,716 110,465 Depreciation and amortization 1,495,614 434,302 4,983,480 478,020 Collection costs 12,342 (5,524 ) 29,875 (12,213 ) Impairment loss on mined digital assets 143,317 78,924 965,967 79,794 Realized gain on sale of mined digital assets (738,526 ) - (2,070,508 ) - Other operating costs 295,569 1,229,749 999,959 1,504,047 Total operating costs and expenses 5,821,154 10,128,234 23,046,009 26,409,936 Operating loss (1,765,740 ) (9,007,600 ) (10,061,919 ) (24,675,985 ) Realized gain (loss) on securities 2,632 - 4,420 (349,920 ) Realized gain on convertible debt securities - - - 287,778 Unrealized gain (loss) on marketable securities 7,134 (19,930 ) 13,570 (56,830 ) Impairment loss on prepaid machine deposits - (3,150,000 ) (36,691 ) (3,150,000 ) Impairment loss on prepaid hosting deposits (184,236 ) (1,790,712 ) (184,236 ) (1,790,712 ) Impairment loss on Symbiont assets - (1,052,542 ) (750,678 ) (1,052,542 ) Unrealized gain (loss) on investment and equity securities 546,563 (6,610,843 ) (9,771,050 ) 4,423,985 Impairment loss on digital assets - (63,935 ) - (467,406 ) Realized gain on sale of purchased digital assets - 20,254 1,917 20,254 Loss on disposal of assets (9,389 ) (38,054 ) (9,389 ) (38,054 ) Digital assets other income - - 5,658 Other income - coupon sales - - 639,472 - Gain on adjustment of note receivable allowance - - 1,052,542 - Other income - finance revenue - - 37,660 - Dividend income - - - 3,875 Interest income, net 38,705 129,731 249,586 394,678 Credit loss 22,344 - - - Loss before income taxes (1,341,987 ) (21,583,631 ) (18,814,796 ) (26,445,221 ) Income tax expense (60,571 ) (126,388 ) (60,571 ) (1,438,066 ) Net Loss $ (1,402,558 ) $ (21,710,019 ) $ (18,875,367 ) $ (27,883,287 ) Less: loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interest (189,208 ) 2,016,385 2,931,113 (1,356,914 ) Net loss attributable to LM Funding America Inc. $ (1,591,766 ) $ (19,693,634 ) $ (15,944,254 ) $ (29,240,201 ) Basic loss per common share $ (0.67 ) $ (8.82 ) $ (6.98 ) $ (13.10 ) Diluted loss per common share $ (0.67 ) $ (8.82 ) $ (6.98 ) $ (13.10 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic 2,362,964 2,231,681 2,283,836 2,231,681 Diluted 2,362,964 2,231,681 2,283,836 2,231,681





LM Funding America, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Audited) Years ended December 31, 2023 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss $ (18,875,367 ) $ (27,883,287 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities Depreciation and amortization 4,983,480 478,020 Noncash lease expense 98,536 95,098 Stock compensation 1,095,705 1,098,331 Stock option expense 1,843,731 16,571,978 Accrued investment income (159,692 ) (392,412 ) Accrued recovery of legal fees - (55,364 ) Impairment loss on digital assets 965,967 547,200 Impairment loss on mining machine deposits 36,691 3,150,000 Impairment loss on hosting deposits 184,236 1,790,712 Impairment loss on Symbiont assets 750,678 - Unrealized loss (gain) on marketable securities (13,570 ) 56,830 Unrealized loss (gain) on investment and equity securities 9,771,050 (4,423,985 ) Loss on disposal of fixed assets 9,389 38,054 Realized loss (gain) on securities (4,420 ) 349,920 Realized gain on convertible note receivable - (287,778 ) Realized gain on sale of digital assets (2,072,425 ) (20,254 ) Proceeds from securities 744,036 2,565,893 Convertible debt and interest converted into marketable securities - 844,882 Investments in marketable securities (739,616 ) (844,882 ) (Reversal of) allowance loss on debt security (1,052,542 ) 1,052,542 Change in operating assets and liabilities: Prepaid expenses and other assets 189,407 651,472 Hosting deposits (36,691 ) (3,202,764 ) Repayments to related party (52,643 ) (45,732 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 177,478 393,260 Mining of digital assets (12,289,131 ) (945,560 ) Proceeds from sale of digital assets 10,874,701 - Lease liability payments (95,948 ) (98,569 ) Income tax receivable 262,279 (293,466 ) Deferred taxes and taxes payable - (326,178 ) Net cash used in operating activities (3,404,681 ) (9,136,039 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Net collections of finance receivables - original product (6,428 ) 13,993 Net collections of finance receivables - special product 14,009 (12,602 ) Capital expenditures (1,625,284 ) (15,382 ) Investment in notes receivable - Seastar Medical Holding Corporation (125,000 ) (3,753,090 ) Collection of notes receivable 2,651,943 - Investment in digital assets (35,157 ) (988,343 ) Proceeds from sale of purchased digital assets 27,815 518,931 Financing activities for Symbiont asset acquisition (402,361 ) - Symbiont asset sale 1,800,000 - Deposits for mining equipment - (14,649,614 ) Net cash from (used in) investing activities 2,299,537 (18,886,107 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Loan principal and insurance financing repayments (624,481 ) (299,033 ) Issue costs from the issuance of common stock (106,550 ) - Net cash used in financing activities (731,031 ) (299,033 ) NET DECREASE IN CASH (1,836,175 ) (28,321,179 ) CASH - BEGINNING OF PERIOD 4,238,006 32,559,185 CASH - END OF PERIOD $ 2,401,831 $ 4,238,006 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES Insurance financing $ 716,292 $ 660,120 ROU assets and operating lease obligation recognized $ 21,887 $ 300,787 Reclassification of mining equipment deposit to fixed assets, net $ 1,177,226 $ 26,961,095 Capital expenditures in accrued liabilities $ 1,035,374 $ 718,416 Reclassification of Reverse stock split $ 10,859 $ - SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASHFLOW INFORMATION Cash paid for taxes $ - $ 2,057,710 Cash paid for interest $ - $ -





NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION (unaudited)

Our reported results are presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). We also disclose Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA") and Core Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization ("Core EBITDA") which adjusts for unrealized loss on investment and equity securities, unrealized gain on convertible debt securities, impairment loss on mined digital assets, impairment of intangible long-lived assets, impairment of prepaid hosting deposits, impairment of mining machine deposits and gain on adjustment of note receivable allowance and stock compensation expense and option expense, all of which are non-GAAP financial measures. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they are widely accepted industry measures used by analysts and investors to compare the operating performance of Bitcoin miners.

The following tables reconcile net loss, which we believe is the most comparable GAAP measure, to EBITDA and Core EBITDA: