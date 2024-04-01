Global Wood Heating Stoves Market Size To Exceed USD 16.8 Billion By 2033 | CAGR of 7.3%

New York, United States , April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Wood Heating Stoves Market Size is to Grow from USD 8.3 Billion in 2023 to USD 16.8 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.3% during the projected period.





Wood heating stoves are best known as home appliances that provide heat for homes. Metal stoves, stone stoves, ceramic stoves, and others are common types of wood heating stoves. It's an excellent and efficient way to heat. Residential demand for wood-burning stoves is growing as people become more aware of their advantages over traditional heating methods. It appears to be increasing in some countries, owing to government incentives and subsidies, rising costs of alternative energy sources, and public perception as a "green" option. Sustainability is becoming increasingly important; as wood is a sustainable and renewable source of heat, wood heating stoves are an environmentally friendly option. Modern wood heating stoves have remarkable energy efficiency, which reduces fuel consumption and heating costs. Furthermore, because wood is often less expensive than other heating fuels like electricity or natural gas, wood heating stoves are a popular choice for those on a tight budget. Wood heating also increases homeowners' energy independence by reducing their reliance on fossil fuels and other energy sources. However, Emissions from older wood heating stove models, which can contribute to air pollution and environmental issues, have prompted some legislative restrictions in certain areas. Furthermore, older or improperly maintained wood stoves may be inefficient, requiring too much fuel while producing insufficient heat.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Wood Heating Stoves Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Catalytic Wood Stoves, Non-Catalytic Wood Stoves), By Fuel Type (Wood, Pellets, Gas), By Application (Residential, Commercial), By Distribution Channel (Direct Sales, Distributor Sales, Online Retail), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

The non-catalytic wood stoves segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global wood heating stoves market during the forecast period.

Based on the product type, the global wood heating stoves market is categorized into catalytic wood stoves, and non-catalytic wood stoves. Among these, the non-catalytic wood stoves segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global wood heating stoves market during the forecast period. Because of its user-friendly design and low cost, the product has gained widespread popularity. Consumers prefer non-catalytic wood stoves because they are simple to operate, require little maintenance, and have low initial costs.

The wood segment is expected to hold a significant share of the wood heating stoves market during the forecast period.

Based on the fuel type, the global wood heating stoves market is categorized into wood, pellets, and gas. Among these, the wood segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global wood heating stoves market during the forecast period. Wood has long been used as a heat source. Customers value the affordability and accessibility of wood as a fuel, so wood-fired heating stoves are popular in both residential and commercial settings.

The residential segment is expected to hold a significant share of the wood heating stoves market during the forecast period.

Based on the application, the global wood heating stoves market is categorized into residential and commercial. Among these, the residential segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global wood heating stoves market during the forecast period. due to the widespread use of wood-burning stoves for home heating. Wood heating stoves were an appealing option for people looking to create a warm and inviting atmosphere in their homes because they were personalized and customizable.

The distributor sales segment is expected to hold a significant share of the wood heating stoves market during the forecast period.

Based on the fuel distribution channel, the global wood heating stoves market is categorized into direct sales, distributor sales, and online retail. Among these, the distributor sales segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global wood heating stoves market during the forecast period. Distributors' extensive reach and established networks enable effective product placement and accessibility for consumers. Manufacturers frequently use distributor networks to broaden their market presence by tapping into diverse regional markets and meeting a wide range of consumer demands.

North America is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global wood heating stoves market over the predicted timeframe.

North America is projected to hold the largest share of the global wood heating stoves market over the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to increased consumer awareness of eco-friendly and traditional stoves, as well as rising disposable income levels, which have resulted in increased adoption by individuals who prefer an alternative fuel source for space heating. The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR growth during the forecast period owing to the region's rapid urbanization, rising population, and growing awareness of environmental sustainability. Asia Pacific countries, particularly China and India, are experiencing growth in construction activity and disposable income.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global wood heating stoves market are Drolet, Hi-Flame, Vogelzang, US Stove, Pleasant Hearth, Ohuhu, Jotul, Harman, Englander, Woodstock Stove Works, Blaze King Wood Stoves, Lennox Industries, Morso, Stûv, RIKA Innovative Ofentechnik GmbH, Line Stoves, THECA, S.A., EdilKamin SpA, Unforgettable Fire, LLC, Vesta Stoves, Kuma Stoves Inc., and among others.

Recent Developments

In October 2021, A team of Oregon State University researchers has secured a $2.5 million federal grant to address the issue of harmful emissions from wood-burning stoves, which are especially prevalent in Native American communities and low-resource areas across the United States. The team, led by Nordica MacCarty of the OSU College of Engineering, aims to create a firebox retrofit that uses turbulent jets of air to improve the efficiency and cleanliness of wood-burning stoves, even when operating under less-than-ideal conditions such as wet wood or excess fuel.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global wood heating stoves market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Wood Heating Stoves Market, By Product Type

Catalytic Wood Stoves

Non-Catalytic Wood Stoves

Global Wood Heating Stoves Market, By Fuel Type

Wood

Pellets

Gas

Global Wood Heating Stoves Market, By Application

Residential

Commercial

Global Wood Heating Stoves Market, By Distribution Channel

Direct Sales

Distributor Sales

Online Retail

Global Wood Heating Stoves Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



