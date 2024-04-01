TILT Holdings Announces Participation in Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

PHOENIX, April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TILT Holdings Inc. (“TILT” or the “Company”) (Cboe: TILT) (OTCQB: TLLTF), a global provider of cannabis business solutions including inhalation technologies, cultivation, manufacturing, processing, brand development and retail, will participate in the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference held in Hollywood, Florida.



Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference , April 17th: TILT Holdings CEO, Tim Conder, will be speaking on a panel discussing “Does Consumer Demand Drive Product or Do Cannabis Products Create the Demand?” alongside Lance Lambert of Grove Bags, Harrison Bard of Custom Cones USA, and Jackie Gonzales-Becerra of Weedmaps. This insightful panel discussion will begin at 11:30 am ET at the 710 Breakout Room.

About TILT

TILT helps cannabis businesses build brands. Through a portfolio of companies providing technology, hardware, cultivation and production, TILT services brands and cannabis retailers across 40 states in the U.S., as well as Canada, Israel, South America and the European Union. TILT’s core businesses include Jupiter Research LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary and leader in the vaporization segment focused on hardware design, research, development and manufacturing; and cannabis operations, Commonwealth Alternative Care, Inc. in Massachusetts, Standard Farms LLC in Pennsylvania, and Standard Farms Ohio, LLC in Ohio. TILT is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit www.tiltholdings.com.

Company Contact:

Lynn Ricci, VP of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

TILT Holdings Inc.

lricci@tiltholdings.com

Media Contact:

Madison Mullis

Trailblaze

TILT@trailblaze.com