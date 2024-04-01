Solstice Announces Appointment of New CFO

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solstice Gold Corp. (TSXV: SGC) (“Solstice”, “we”, “our” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark Laycock as Chief Financial Officer.



Pablo McDonald, Solstice CEO said, “I am pleased to welcome Mark Laycock to the Solstice team. His in-depth experience in financial disclosure, financings, and accounting will be a great asset to the Company. Mark has provided senior accounting services to Solstice for several years and his outstanding work has made him an excellent choice to become Solstice’s CFO. I have no doubt Mark will excel in this role.

I would also like to extend my sincere thanks to our outgoing CFO David Fischer for his guidance and support during his time with the Company. David has been CFO for over five years and has been a steady hand during periods of growth and change at Solstice. It has been a pleasure working with David and I wish him all the best in his future endeavours.”

Mr. Laycock is a CPA, CGA with over 15 years of accounting and finance experience in both private and public companies listed on the Canadian and U.S. stock exchanges. Over the past five years he has provided senior accountant and financial reporting services to a number of listed companies including Great Bear Resources Ltd., Northern Empire Resources, Kodiak Copper Corp., and Solstice.

In connection with Mr. Laycock’s appointment, pursuant to Solstice's stock option plan, the Company issued to him 600,000 stock options exercise for common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.05 with a term of five years with one third vesting immediately, one third after one year and one third after two years. The stock options are governed by the Company’s stock option plan. Mr. Laycock’s appointment as CFO of the Company is subject to acceptance and approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Solstice Gold Corp.

Solstice is an exploration company with quality, district-scale gold and lithium projects in established mining regions of Canada. Our Qaiqtuq Gold Project which covers 886 km2 with certain other rights covering an adjacent 683 km2, hosts a 10 km2 high grade gold boulder field, is fully permitted and hosts multiple drill-ready targets. Qaiqtuq is located in Nunavut, only 26 km from Rankin Inlet and approximately 7 km from the Meliadine Gold Mine owned by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited. Our 194 km2 Red Lake Extension (RLX) and New Frontier projects are located at the northwestern extension of the prolific Red Lake Camp in Ontario and approximately 45 km from the Red Lake Mine Complex owned by Evolution Mining. Our district-scale Atikokan Gold Project is approximately 23 km from the Hammond Reef Gold Project owned by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited. An extensive gold and battery metal royalty and property portfolio of over 80 assets was purchased in October 2021. Well over $2 million in value and three new royalties have been generated since the acquisition.

Solstice is committed to responsible exploration and development in the communities in which we work. For more details on Solstice Gold, our exploration projects and details on our recently acquired portfolio of projects please see our Corporate Presentation available at www.solsticegold.com.

Solstice’s Chairman, David Adamson, was a co-award winner for the discovery of Battle North Gold Corporation's Bateman Gold deposit and was instrumental in the acquisition of many of the district properties in the Battle North portfolio during his successful 16 years of exploration in the Red Lake.

Sandy Barham, M.Sc., P.Geo., Senior Geologist, is the Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 standards responsible for reviewing and approving the technical disclosures of this news release.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

On Behalf of Solstice Gold Corp.

Pablo McDonald, Chief Executive Officer

For further information on Solstice Gold Corp., please visit our website at www.solsticegold.com or contact:

Phone: (604) 283-7234

info@solsticegold.com