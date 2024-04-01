SHEIN Into Spring at Vancouver’s Very First SHEIN Pop-Up Shopping Experience

VANCOUVER, ON, April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SHEIN, the leading global online fashion retailer, is excited to announce its first-ever pop-up store in Vancouver. From April 11 to April 14, fashion enthusiasts and shoppers alike will have the opportunity to experience SHEIN's latest collections in person at 804 Granville St., at the intersection of Robson St. and Granville St.

SHEIN is known for its trendy and affordable fashion, offering multiple categories to cater to everyone's style and preferences. This vibrant pop-up store is designed to capture the essence of spring and showcase a curated collection of spring fashion with the latest trends that embody the spirit of the season. The pop-up will feature an extensive selection of women's clothing options, including women's daily wear, pieces from the curve range, chic options for a night out, the latest in vacation apparel, and a wide range of sportswear. SHEIN will also showcase men's fashion, kids' clothing, pet accessories, home items, and their exclusive makeup collection, SHEGLAM, and evoluSHEIN by Design line. There is something for everyone at the SHEIN pop-up store.

SHEIN has prepared an array of engaging experiences and special offers to make the pop-up store even more memorable. Visitors can indulge in free nail art, adding an extra touch of style to complete their looks. Pop-up guests can pose at the 360 photo booth and receive a special gift when they follow @shein_ca and post on Instagram using the hashtag #sheinca24.

Additionally, those who spend $25 CAD or more can enjoy a 'buy more, get more' offer and choose from unique gifts during checkout. For in-store purchases, SHEIN is also offering discounts of up to 20% off for customers; visitors can learn more about what to expect at the pop-up through the event page.

In addition to providing a unique shopping experience, the pop-up store will host a clothing donation drive, encouraging customers to donate their gently used clothing. Customers can drop off their clothing donations at a designated area within the pop-up store. Those who participate in the clothing drive will receive a special coupon that can be used on purchases in-store as a token of appreciation. All donated clothing will be provided to a local Vancouver-based non-profit organization, which will recycle and repurpose them to support their local communities.

A highlight of the pop-up store will be the collection of products from evoluSHEIN by Design, a product initiative to accelerate the use of responsible materials and manufacturing processes. This initiative also introduces SHEIN customers to fashion choices with a lower environmental impact. Garments recognized as evoluSHEIN by Design products must meet criteria under the evoluSHEIN Standard, including producing a minimum of 30% preferred materials – such as recycled polyester, forest-safe viscose, or rescued deadstock. They must also be manufactured by suppliers with high social compliance verified through third-party audits. Products under evoluSHEIN by Design are shipped with more sustainable or recycled packaging.

The SHEIN pop-up store in Vancouver will be open from 10 AM to 9 PM on Thursday, April 11 to Friday, April 12, 10 AM to 8 PM on Saturday, April 13, and from 10 AM to 7 PM on Sunday, April 14. Whether looking for a new spring wardrobe, shopping for your next vacation, or stylish home decor, the SHEIN pop-up store is the perfect destination for fashion-forward shoppers.

About SHEIN

SHEIN is a global online fashion and lifestyle retailer, offering SHEIN branded apparel and products from a global network of vendors, all at affordable prices. Headquartered in Singapore, SHEIN remains committed to making the beauty of fashion accessible to all, promoting its industry-leading, on-demand production methodology for a smarter, future-ready industry. To learn more about SHEIN Canada, visit ca.shein.com.

Pop-Up Microsite | https://onelink.shein.com/1/3hzwqxcd9xwx

Instagram | @shein_ca

