Jeff (JD) Jack Joins Govini as Chief Revenue Officer

Arlington, VA, April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- April 1, 2024 (Arlington, VA) –– Govini , the software company that accelerates the defense acquisition process, today announced that Jeff (JD) Jack has joined the company as its Chief Revenue Officer. With more than 20 years of national security and go-to-market expertise, JD will focus on expanding access to best-in-class acquisition software across the national security community.

“The manual, complex, spreadsheets-based approach to managing the defense acquisition process compromises our national security,” said Jack. “Govini provides a critical function at a time of need for our country. I am excited to focus on the defense acquisition challenges–from supply chain to obsolescence risks–that Govini’s Ark software is uniquely positioned to help solve.”

Most recently, JD was the General Manager for Cybersecurity at Google Public Sector, managing the go-to-market operations for a $240 million business focused on defense, intelligence, cloud security, and artificial intelligence. JD joined Google via its acquisition of the cybersecurity company Mandiant. At Mandiant, he managed the company’s U.S. public sector business from 2020 to 2022, and its DoD and Intel work from 2016 to 2019. JD came to industry after a 20-year career in the U.S. military. He began his career as an Army Ranger and Apache Aviator serving in operational assignments throughout Germany and South Korea. Later, he served as a military attaché, working on diplomatic missions throughout Eastern Europe and the former Soviet Union.

“JD brings a wealth of knowledge to Govini, grounded in a steadfast commitment to national security,” said Tara Murphy Dougherty, CEO of Govini. “His strategic lens will expand the reach of Govini’s Ark software across the acquisition community and enable rapid military modernization. We are thrilled to have him join our team.”

