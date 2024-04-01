Viracta Therapeutics to Present Topline Nana-val Results from Stage 1 of the NAVAL-1 Trial at the 2024 Annual Congress of The Hematology Society of Taiwan

SAN DIEGO, April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIRX), a clinical-stage precision oncology company focused on the treatment and prevention of virus-associated cancers that impact patients worldwide, today announced that topline results from Stage 1 of the NAVAL-1 trial of Nana-val (nanatinostat in combination with valganciclovir) in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) Epstein-Barr virus-positive (EBV+) peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL) will be featured in an oral presentation during the 2024 Joint Annual Congress of Taiwan Society of Blood and Marrow Transplantation and The Hematology Society of Taiwan. Details of the presentation are as follows:



Title : A Global Phase 2 Trial of Nanatinostat in Combination with Valganciclovir in Patients with EBV-Positive (EBV + ) Relapsed/Refractory Peripheral T-Cell Lymphomas (NAVAL-1)

Oral presentation Presenting Author: Professor Hung Chang, M.D., principal investigator in the NAVAL-1 trial, Chief of the Hematology Division, Linkou Chang Gung Memorial Hospital and Visiting Scholar at UMass Memorial Health Care

Professor Hung Chang, M.D., principal investigator in the NAVAL-1 trial, Chief of the Hematology Division, Linkou Chang Gung Memorial Hospital and Visiting Scholar at UMass Memorial Health Care Presentation Date and Time: Saturday, April 13, at 10:12 a.m. China Standard Time (Friday, April 12, at 7:12 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time)

About Nana-val (Nanatinostat and Valganciclovir)

Nanatinostat is an orally available histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitor being developed by Viracta. Nanatinostat is selective for specific isoforms of Class I HDACs, which are key to inducing viral genes that are epigenetically silenced in Epstein-Barr virus (EBV)-associated malignancies. Nanatinostat is currently being investigated in combination with the antiviral agent valganciclovir as an all-oral combination therapy, Nana-val, in various subtypes of EBV-associated malignancies. Ongoing trials include a pivotal, global, multicenter, open-label Phase 2 basket trial in multiple subtypes of relapsed or refractory (R/R) EBV+ lymphoma (NAVAL-1) as well as a multinational Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in patients with recurrent or metastatic (R/M) EBV+ NPC and other advanced EBV+ solid tumors.

About the NAVAL-1 Trial

NAVAL-1 (NCT05011058) is a global, multicenter, clinical trial of Nana-val in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) Epstein-Barr virus-positive (EBV+) lymphoma. This trial employs a Simon two-stage design where, in Stage 1, participants are enrolled into one of three indication cohorts based on EBV+ lymphoma subtype. If two objective responses are achieved within a lymphoma subtype in Stage 1 (n=10), then additional patients will be enrolled in Stage 2 for a total of 21 patients. EBV+ lymphoma subtypes demonstrating promising antitumor activity in Stage 2 may be further expanded following discussion with regulators to potentially support registration.

About Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma

T-cell lymphomas comprise a heterogeneous group of rare and aggressive malignancies, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma not otherwise specified (PTCL-NOS) and angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma (AITL). There are approximately 5,600 newly diagnosed T-cell lymphoma patients and approximately 2,600 newly diagnosed PTCL-NOS and AITL patients in the U.S. annually. Approximately 70% of these patients are either refractory to first-line therapy, or eventually experience relapse of their disease. Clinical trials are currently recommended for all lines of PTCL therapy, and most patients with R/R PTCL have poor outcomes, with median progression-free survival and median overall survival times reported to be 3.7 and 6.5 months, respectively. Approximately 40% to 65% of PTCL is associated with EBV, the incidence of EBV+ PTCL varies by geography, and reported outcomes for patients with EBV+ PTCL are inferior to those whose disease is EBV-negative. There is no approved targeted treatment specific for EBV+ PTCL, and therefore this represents a high unmet medical need.

About Viracta Therapeutics, Inc.

Viracta is a clinical-stage precision oncology company focused on the treatment and prevention of virus-associated cancers that impact patients worldwide. Viracta’s lead product candidate is an all-oral combination therapy of its proprietary investigational drug, nanatinostat, and the antiviral agent valganciclovir (collectively referred to as Nana-val). Nana-val is currently being evaluated in multiple ongoing clinical trials, including a pivotal, global, multicenter, open-label Phase 2 basket trial for the treatment of multiple subtypes of relapsed or refractory (R/R) Epstein-Barr virus-positive (EBV+) lymphoma (NAVAL-1), as well as a multinational, open-label Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent or metastatic (R/M) EBV+ nasopharyngeal carcinoma (NPC) and other advanced EBV+ solid tumors. Viracta is also pursuing the application of its “Kick and Kill” approach in other virus-related cancers.

For additional information, please visit www.viracta.com.

