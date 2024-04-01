Middle East Xanthan Gum Market to Reach Valuation of USD 32.79 Million By 2032, at 5.76% CAGR: Astute Analytica

New Delhi, April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the recent [213+ pages] analysis by Astute Analytica, the Middle East Xanthan Gum market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 32.79 million by 2032, up from US$ 19.81 million in 2023, at a CAGR of 5.76% during the forecast period 2024–2032.

The Middle East offers a lucrative and rapidly expanding market for xanthan gum. This versatile polysaccharide, with its diverse applications, is experiencing surging demand across the region. The food and beverage industry are a primary driver, particularly in countries like Saudi Arabia, where 34% of xanthan gum imports directly support the booming processed food sector – a sector projected to reach $32 billion by 2030. Xanthan gum's ability to improve texture, consistency, and shelf life makes it an indispensable ingredient in this growing market. Furthermore, the Middle East's burgeoning population, expected to reach a staggering 581 million by 2030, guarantees an escalating need for food products, indirectly fueling demand for xanthan gum.

Beyond its culinary uses, xanthan gum market is gaining traction in the Middle East's flourishing cosmetics and personal care industry. This market is poised for significant growth, with a projected CAGR of 12% over the next nine years. The region's increasingly discerning consumers prioritize natural, safe ingredients, making xanthan gum a highly desirable choice.

Xanthan gum's reach extends even to the Middle East's dominant oil and gas sector. Its unique rheological properties make it valuable in drilling operations for fluid loss control. Countries like the UAE demonstrate this, with approximately 16% of their xanthan gum imports dedicated to the petroleum industry. This diverse range of applications highlights the vast potential for businesses invested in the xanthan gum market within the Middle East.

Shifting Focus of Middle East Countries from Oil and Gas to Other Industries Present with Both Opportunity and Challenges for Xanthan Gum Market

The xanthan gum market is dominated by other regions of the world, limiting the Middle East's share. Asia Pacific held the leading share of the global market in 2023 in terms of volume. Today, the governments of Middle Eastern countries, especially Saudi Arabia and UAE are focusing on reducing their reliance on the energy sector. They have framed numerous initiatives to boost domestic production in chemicals, construction, and automotive sectors. While these strategies are expected to increase xanthan gum penetration in these applications, the current focus on diversifying away from oil & gas likely limits xanthan gum demand, as it is used extensively in that industry as a mud thickening agent while drilling. Based on grade type, the oil drilling grade of xanthan gum market clearly leads the market. The region, globally recognized for its oil reserves and production capabilities, aligns perfectly with the staggering 54% revenue share this segment holds.

Interestingly, the Middle East actually has a very high concentration of the world's oil reserves. According to OPEC, 65.36% of OPEC's oil reserves are located in the Middle East. With more than 81.89% of global proven crude oil reserves under OPEC's control, the Middle East sits on the majority of reserves. However, this has not translated to outsized xanthan gum demand in the region. Industries that utilize xanthan gum, such as food & beverage and pharmaceuticals, are relatively smaller in the Middle East compared to markets like Asia Pacific, North America and Europe. Rising disposable incomes in Asia are propelling demand for products containing xanthan gum. The consumption of convenience foods with xanthan gum has also increased significantly in the West. The Middle East market likely cannot match the sheer size of end-use demand in other regions.

The Middle East Xanthan Gum Market: A Snapshot of Growth, Trends, and Challenges

The Middle East presents a dynamic and expanding market for xanthan gum, a versatile ingredient with applications across diverse industries. The food and beverage industry is a major driver of demand, particularly in countries like Saudi Arabia, where 34% of xanthan gum imports directly support the booming processed food sector – projected to reach $32 billion by 2030. Xanthan gum's ability to improve texture, consistency, and shelf life makes it indispensable in this growing market. Furthermore, the Middle East's burgeoning population, expected to reach 581 million by 2030, fuels an escalating need for food products, propelling the xanthan gum market forward. Beyond its culinary uses, xanthan gum is gaining traction in the Middle East's flourishing cosmetics and personal care industry, poised for a CAGR of 12% over the next nine years. Consumers are increasingly focused on natural, safe ingredients, making xanthan gum a preferred choice. The oil and gas sector also utilizes xanthan gum with approximately 16% of UAE imports dedicated to drilling operations.

A significant trend influencing the xanthan gum market is the rise of veganism in the Middle East, surging by 300% in the past five years. Xanthan gum's ability to mimic non-vegan ingredients makes it crucial for vegan food manufacturing. In 2022, vegan product launches incorporating xanthan gum increased by 45%, with sales of such items in major supermarkets spiking by 52%. Underscoring this is Jordan's $1.5 million investment in a vegan food processing plant featuring a dedicated xanthan gum production line. The "clean beauty" movement has resonated in the Middle East, with a 37% rise in consumer concerns about synthetic cosmetic ingredients since 2019. Xanthan gum's natural origin and safety profile make it a sought-after clean beauty ingredient. Data from a prominent Dubai beauty show revealed 67% of exhibitors showcasing xanthan gum-based products. Import figures show a 28% increase in xanthan gum shipments for cosmetic manufacturing in 2022.

However, supply chain disruptions present a major challenge for the Middle East's xanthan gum market. Global events have caused significant shipment delays (affecting 40% of imports in 2022) and a 55% increase in freight costs. These disruptions have led many manufacturers to explore alternative ingredients, with 63% reporting production challenges due to xanthan gum shortages. This scarcity has even temporarily pushed up the prices of some xanthan gum-based products by up to 18%.

Industrial Application Contributes Over 72% to the Middle East Xanthan Gum Market Revenue

Xanthan gum's unique properties drive its growth in the Middle East market. It dissolves readily in hot or cold water, achieving high viscosity at remarkably low concentrations (as little as 0.05%). This viscosity surpasses other gums like guar, carboxymethyl cellulose, and alginate at the same concentrations. Xanthan gum solutions are also translucent, stable across acids, bases, salts, and temperatures, and regain viscosity after shearing. These properties make it valuable in oil drilling (improving muds), paints and cleaners (thickening while maintaining flow), and personal care products (thickening and stabilizing). In pesticides, it suspends ingredients for even distribution. The food industry is the largest consumer, with xanthan gum used in over 50% of salad dressings to prevent oil separation. It stabilizes dairy products, replaces gluten in baking, thickens beverages, and improves the texture of soups and gravies. The FDA's approval as a safe food additive, along with its effectiveness at low concentrations (typically 0.5% or less), fuels its widespread use in modern processed foods.

Regional Dynamics: Xanthan Gum's Remarkable Reach in the Middle East

The Middle East xanthan gum market presents a captivating story of diverse applications and dynamic economic trends. In 2022, the pharmaceutical sector claimed a significant 8% of the region's xanthan gum imports, highlighting its reliance on the gum's stability and consistency in medicinal formulations. Simultaneously, the growing focus on health has spurred demand, with the gluten-free market surging by 15% in 2022 – a trend heavily reliant on xanthan gum's ability to replicate the textural qualities of gluten in food products.

The beauty and personal care industry is another major driver. Luxury-oriented Qatar saw a 20% growth in xanthan gum imports in 2022, while Jordan's nascent cosmetic industry recorded an 18% spike, signaling a potential beauty boom fueled by the gum's inclusion. Interestingly, Egypt presents a stark contrast with only 5% of its substantial xanthan gum demand met by domestic production in 2021, indicating a heavy import reliance. On the other hand, Iran marked a 13% growth in xanthan gum exports to its Middle Eastern neighbors in 2022, positioning itself as a regional supplier.

The food sector continues to contribute to the intricate demand patterns in the xanthan gum market. Bahrain's innovative food processing industry showcased a 9% increase in xanthan gum consumption in 2022. Similarly, the UAE's beverage sector saw a steady 6% growth in xanthan gum usage for three consecutive years up to 2022. Even Oman's oil and gas sector demonstrates the gum's versatility, with an 11% rise in its utilization for drilling operations in 2022.

