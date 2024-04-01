Wearable Devices Signs Reseller Agreement to Scale its Licensing Program Reach to Enterprises in South Korea and China

YOKNE’AM ILLIT, Israel, April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wearable Devices Ltd. (Nasdaq: WLDS, WLDSW) (“Wearable Devices” or the “Company”), a technology growth company specializing in artificial intelligence (“AI")-powered touchless sensing wearables, is pleased to announce the signing of a reseller agreement with WisePlus, a premier provider of device software solutions. This collaboration aims to scale the Company’s licensing program reach by enabling local, on-site support and customization for enterprises in the markets of South Korea and China, tapping into WisePlus' extensive network and expertise in these regions.

Under the terms of the agreement, WisePlus will serve as the official regional reseller of Wearable Devices' Mudra Technology, allowing WisePlus to demo, negotiate, customize and resell the Company’s Mudra Developer Kit (“MDK”), which is a comprehensive toolset designed to revolutionize the development and integration on Wearable Devices’ neural input technology into solutions, products and services across multiple industries and verticals.

This partnership will leverage WisePlus' presence and deep market knowledge in South Korea and China, providing fast local access and support to enterprise customers in these areas.

The MDK is designed to empower original equipment manufacturers (“OEMs”) and developers with the ability to create custom gestures and use existing signals to monitor and analyze user behavior. This opens up new product and license opportunities across various market segments, from extended reality (“XR”) and smartwatches to Industry 4.0 and beyond.

“We are very excited to collaborate with Wearable Devices and bring our support, technology and business expertise to promote and create additional demand to the APAC ecosystem,” said Bob Kim, Chief Executive Officer of WisePlus. “The Mudra technology has the needed innovation and product fit to revolutionize the XR-market massive adoption in the near future,” added Mr. Kim.

Asher Dahan, Chief Executive Officer of Wearable Devices, said: "We are delighted to announce our partnership with WisePlus as our chosen added value reseller in the region. With a proven track record of success in the APAC markets, WisePlus brings invaluable insights and strategic guidance to our collaboration. Their proficiency in providing tailored technology driven solutions, seamless integration, and exceptional customer service perfectly aligns with our vision and objectives. With a focus on customization and integration, we are confident that this partnership will empower us to deliver unparalleled user-experiences”.

The MDK is available for value-added resellers , distributors, OEMs, and other partners now also through WisePlus. It provides a comprehensive software development kit including multiple Mudra wristband devices and advanced software tools for programming a vast array of gestures into digital actions on both Android and iOS platforms. The MDK package supports Bluetooth communication, is HID-compatible, and employs deep learning algorithms to translate discreet, intuitive gestures into commands for a wide range of applications and devices.

For more information on the Mudra Developer Kit, please visit Wearable Devices: https://www.wearabledevices.co.il/mdk

About WisePlus

WisePlus is a pioneering technology firm specializing in advanced embedded system software and on-device AI solutions. Its core expertise lies in developing high-performance, intelligent software that operates seamlessly on a wide array of devices. By integrating cutting-edge artificial intelligence directly onto devices, WisePlus enables smarter, more efficient, and autonomous operations across various applications, from IoT devices to industrial machinery. WisePlus’ commitment is to revolutionize how devices operate, offering enhanced decision-making capabilities and improved user experiences without the need for constant cloud connectivity. Led by Chief Executive Officer Bob Kim, WisePlus is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of what's possible within the digital domain, fostering innovation that drives the future of technology.

About Wearable Devices Ltd.

Wearable Devices Ltd. is a growth company developing AI-based neural input interface technology for the B2C and B2B markets. The Company’s flagship product, the Mudra Band for Apple Watch, integrates innovative AI-based technology and algorithms into a functional, stylish wristband that utilizes proprietary sensors to identify subtle finger and wrist movements allowing the user to “touchlessly” interact with connected devices. The Company also markets a B2B product, which utilizes the same technology and functions as the Mudra Band and is available to businesses on a licensing basis. Wearable Devices Is committed to creating disruptive, industry leading technology that leverages AI and proprietary algorithms, software, and hardware to set the input standard for the Extended Reality, one of the most rapidly expanding landscapes in the tech industry. The Company’s ordinary shares and warrants trade on the Nasdaq market under the symbol “WLDS” and “WLDSW”, respectively.

