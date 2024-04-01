Excite Credit Union Wins Best in Silicon Valley Readers’ Choice Award

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Excite Credit Union, the Community’s Credit Union, proudly announced that it has been named the Best Credit Union in Silicon Valley in the 23rd annual Best in Silicon Valley Readers’ Choice Awards sponsored by the San Jose Mercury News. This most recent honor underscores Excite Credit Union’s commitment to the San Jose community and to providing a wide range of financial services to Silicon Valley residents and businesses.



The Readers’ Choice Awards are issued annually and reflect the opinion of Silicon Valley residents as to which businesses provide the best services. Being selected for a Readers’ Choice Award is a singular achievement that highlights the trust and satisfaction Members have in Excite Credit Union and the positive impact that Excite has on the Silicon Valley community.

“Receiving the 2024 Readers’ Choice Award for Best Credit Union is a tremendous honor,” said Brian Dorcy, President and CEO of Excite. “This award is a testament to our team's dedication and hard work to help Members achieve their financial goals. Excite is committed to providing financial services that meet our Members’ needs, whether they are looking to buy a home, start a business, or send their kids to college. We want to thank the residents of Silicon Valley for this honor and their recognition of Excite’s commitment to helping make Silicon Valley a great place to live and work.”

Excite Credit Union has been serving area residents since 1952, offering a wide range of financial products, including checking and savings accounts, IRAs, credit cards, home and vehicle loans, personal loans, student loans, and a variety of business banking services. Excite is committed to community engagement, providing financial literacy and education services and support for local non-profit organizations. Excite is dedicated to helping Members at all income levels, including undocumented residents and the underbanked.

For more information about Excite Credit Union and its services, visit https://excitecu.org.

About Excite Credit Union

Excite Credit Union is Member-owned and Member-focused, giving everyone the chance to build a stronger financial future. With branches in California and North Carolina, Excite offers a full range of banking services and is committed to making life affordable for everyone. Excite is also the only credit union based in Santa Clara County designated as a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI), Low Income Designated Credit Union (LICU), and a Juntos Avanzamos Member. These designations reflect the credit union’s ongoing commitment to serving low-to-moderate income and immigrant communities with fair, safe bank deposit and loan products. For more information, visit www.excitecu.org .

