Westland Insurance Group announces new Quebec brand Globalex Assurances

MONTREAL, QC, April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westland Insurance is pleased to announce the launch of its Quebec brand Globalex Assurances (“Globalex”). This launch is a strategic effort that recognizes the unique culture in Quebec. By having a dedicated brand for the region, Globalex can better address the specific expectations of its Quebec clients.



Westland Insurance entered the Quebec market in January 2021 and since then has welcomed several Quebec brokerages to the Westland Insurance Group, including three prominent brokerages: Axxium Assurance, Assurances R. Legault, and Niche Assurance. All three will now operate under the Globalex Assurances brand.

By rebranding its Quebec operations as Globalex, Westland Insurance aims to enhance its presence in the province through both acquisitions and organic growth to cater to the evolving needs of its clients. The Globalex brand represents professionalism, expertise, and a commitment to meeting both local and global insurance needs. This move also sets the stage for Globalex to expand its footprint in Quebec.

"We’re excited to introduce the Globalex Assurances brand to Quebec," said Jamie Lyons, President & CEO of Westland Insurance. "This rebrand reflects our dedication to providing exceptional insurance services to our clients in the province. With our expanded presence and resources, we’re confident in our ability to deliver tailored solutions that meet the unique needs of Quebec residents and businesses."

“Now that we’ve launched Globalex, we plan to expand our Quebec operations to serve more clients across the province,” said Robert Beauchamp, VP, Quebec. “By rebranding our Quebec operations, we’re better positioned to grow both organically and by acquisition. This new brand certainly represents new and interesting alternatives to the available options currently in Quebec.”

As part of this rebrand, Westland MyGroup will now be known as Westland MonGroupe in Quebec. This change aligns with the company's commitment to maintaining a strong local presence while leveraging the global expertise and resources of the Westland Insurance network.

Globalex is committed to ensuring a seamless transition for existing clients of Axxium Assurance, Assurances R. Legault and Niche Assurance. Clients can expect the same high level of service and expertise they have come to rely on, now under the Globalex Assurances brand.

For more information about Globalex and its insurance offerings in Quebec, please visit globalexassurances.ca or contact Robert Beauchamp at rbeauchamp@westlandinsurance.ca.

- 30 -

About Globalex Assurances:

Globalex, a subsidiary of Westland Insurance, is a leading insurance provider in Quebec known for its professionalism, expertise, and dedication to meeting the insurance needs of clients both locally and globally. With a strong focus on client service and tailored solutions, Globalex is committed to delivering exceptional insurance experiences. For more information, visit globalexassurances.ca/en

About Westland Insurance Group:

Westland Insurance Group is one of the largest and fastest-growing independent insurance brokers in Canada. Trading over $3 billion of premium, Westland continues to expand coast to coast. Westland's brokers provide expertise and advisory-based services across commercial, personal, employee benefits, farm, and specialty insurance segments. Since its founding in 1980, Westland has remained committed to supporting its clients, industry partners, and local communities. For more information, please visit westlandinsurance.ca.

Attachment