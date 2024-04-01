180 Degree Capital Corp. Notes Average Discount of Net Asset Value per Share to Stock Price for Third Month of Initial Measurement Period of its Discount Management Program

MONTCLAIR, N.J., April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 180 Degree Capital Corp. (“180 Degree Capital”) (NASDAQ: TURN), noted today that the average discount between its estimated daily net asset value per share (“NAV”) and its daily closing stock price during March 2024 and year-to-date through the end of March 2024, were approximately 20% and 22%, respectively.1 This discount was approximately 16% on March 31, 2024.



As previously disclosed in a press release on November 13, 2023, 180 Degree Capital’s Board of Directors has set two measurement periods of 1) January 1, 2024 to December 31, 2024, and 2) January 1, 2025 to June 30, 2025, in which it will evaluate the average discount between TURN’s estimated daily NAV and its closing stock price pursuant to a Discount Management Program. Should TURN’s common stock trade at an average daily discount to NAV of more than 12% during either of these measurement periods, 180 Degree Capital’s Board will consider all available options at the end of each measurement period including, but not limited to, a significant expansion of 180 Degree Capital’s current stock buyback program of up to $5 million, cash distributions reflecting a return of capital to shareholders, or a tender offer.

“The first quarter of 2024 as a whole was positive for 180 Degree Capital, both in terms of increases in our NAV and our constructive activism,” said Kevin M. Rendino, Chief Executive Officer of 180 Degree Capital. “While we experienced a pullback in the stock prices of certain of our portfolio holdings during March 2024, we believe our portfolio as a whole is well positioned for value creation in the future. This belief is supported by the historically low multiples many of our portfolio companies trade at even though their businesses continue to improve and are positioned to generate meaningful profitability and cash flows. Of specific note related to our constructive activism is that we are gratified that the Board of Directors of comScore, Inc. (“SCOR”) have agreed to nominate our proposed candidate, Matthew F. McLaughlin, at its upcoming annual meeting of stockholders.”

“While one quarter does not make a year, nor an investment cycle, we continue to be excited about our positioning and the value we believe can be created through our stock picking and constructive activism in 2024 and beyond,” added Daniel B. Wolfe, President of 180 Degree Capital. “In addition to our constructive activism engagements with SCOR and Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (“SNCR”) through our appointment to its Board of Directors, we are actively engaging with a number of our other holdings, primarily through private communications. Should these efforts not yield the results we believe are required, we are prepared to shift to public communications. The ultimate goal of each of our engagements is to create value for all stakeholders of the businesses in which we invest, including 180 Degree Capital.”

About 180 Degree Capital Corp.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly traded registered closed-end fund focused on investing in and providing value-added assistance through constructive activism to what we believe are substantially undervalued small, publicly traded companies that have potential for significant turnarounds. Our goal is that the result of our constructive activism leads to a reversal in direction for the share price of these investee companies, i.e., a 180-degree turn. Detailed information about 180 and its holdings can be found on its website at www.180degreecapital.com.

Press Contact:

Daniel B. Wolfe

Robert E. Bigelow

180 Degree Capital Corp.

973-746-4500

ir@180degreecapital.com

Mo Shafroth

RF Binder

morrison.shafroth@rfbinder.com

1. Daily estimated NAVs used for the discount calculation outside of quarter-end dates are determined as prescribed in 180’s Valuation Procedures for Level 3 assets. Non-investment-related assets and liabilities used to determine estimated daily NAV are those reported as of the end of the prior quarter.