Abercrombie & Fitch Toasts “The A&F Wedding Shop” With Experiential L.A. Event

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abercrombie & Fitch (“Abercrombie”), a division of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF), celebrated its new “A&F Wedding Shop” collection and rang in wedding season with an immersive and experiential event on March 27, 2024. Partnering with Pinterest to bring the latest wedding trends to life, Abercrombie transformed the grounds and rooms of Los Angeles’ famed Goldwyn House to highlight pieces from the brand’s 100+ piece collection designed to outfit brides, bachelorettes and best-dressed guests for many of this wedding season’s events. In addition, Abercrombie partnered with Rare Beauty cosmetics and BÉIS luggage and travel to bring key wedding experiences—like getting there and getting glam—full circle.



Inspired by Pinterest’s 2024 Global Wedding Trend Report, the event took hundreds of guests through five interactive vignettes of the different stages of many modern weddings: a garden engagement and wedding shower, a poolside bachelorette party, a parlor for day-of wedding prep, a celebration of the ceremony for brides and guests alike and lastly, a honeymoon getaway—each curated to celebrate the Abercrombie pieces uniquely designed for those moments and occasions.

The transformed spaces of the Goldwyn House contained color stories, styling, activities, accessories and photo moments inspired by Pinterest’s wedding insights, including trending cocktails, permanent jewelry and custom floral bouquets. In addition, guests enjoyed Rare Beauty glam moments in the pre-ceremony prep parlor and were inspired to arrive to their wedding event weekends in style with key pieces from BÉIS, including the brand’s popular Weekender bag.

“The A&F Wedding Shop is designed to outfit our customers for every moment of the multi-faceted wedding experience,” said Megan Brophy, Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s VP of Brand & Experience Marketing. “Nobody plans a wedding without Pinterest, so it was only natural to partner with them to bring the modern wedding story to life.”

The A&F Wedding Shop is shoppable today in Abercrombie stores and at Abercrombie.com with pieces from the collection ranging in price from $49-$200 in Abercrombie’s fit-inclusive size and length range. Additionally, the collection is curated with the top wedding moments and trends on Pinterest.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch believes every day should feel as exceptional as the start of the long weekend. Since 1892, the brand has been a specialty retailer of quality apparel, accessories, and fragrance – designed to inspire our global customers to feel confident, be comfortable and face their Fierce. Abercrombie & Fitch is the namesake brand of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) and is sold through more than 200 stores (includes abercrombie kids) worldwide and www.abercrombie.com globally.

About Pinterest

Pinterest is the visual inspiration platform where people come to search, save, and shop the best ideas in the world for all of life’s moments. Whether it’s planning an outfit, trying a new beauty ritual, renovating a home, or discovering a new recipe, Pinterest is the best place to confidently go from inspiration to action. Headquartered in San Francisco, Pinterest launched in 2010 and has 498 million monthly active users worldwide. Available on iOS and Android, and at pinterest.com.

