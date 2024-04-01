Rick Harris Joins Global Search Firm Riviera Partners as Partner in Its Private Equity-Backed Practice

New York, NY, April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Riviera Partners , the leading global executive search firm specializing in executive leadership placements in technology, product, and design talent, has welcomed Rick Harris to its Private Equity-backed practice as a Partner.

With over two decades of experience, Harris has led more than 200 executive searches for companies in software, consumer technology, and, most recently, a focus on healthtech.

Before joining Riviera Partners, Harris established and co-led Raines’ Global Software & Technology Officers practice, working closely with private equity, venture capital, and public CEOs to attract transformational Product & Technology leaders. Harris was previously a Partner at True Search. During that time, he founded and co-led True’s Product, Data, and Technology Practice, was a foundational member of the Healthcare practice, and helped establish True as a leader in PE. He also worked as a Lead Executive Recruiter at Vistaprint, placing executives across the North American region who helped the company double in size to over $1 billion in revenue and 4,500 employees, and at Korn Ferry in the Global Technology Practice.

Said Harris: “Riviera is the gold standard for recruiting engineering and product leaders, with a track record that speaks for itself. It's an honor to join this outstanding team of talented recruiters dedicated to search excellence.”

“With more than 20 years of experience placing top executives for many of the world’s leading software and consumer tech companies, Rick will be a valuable asset within our Private Equity-focused team," said Eric Larson, Managing Partner of Riviera Partners' Private Equity practice. “He is a talented search professional who knows the ins and outs of the PE space, and his skills and knowledge will be key.”

Riviera has specialized in placing technology leaders in the most successful start-ups and enterprises since 2002. Riviera is a partner at all private and public company growth stages and has completed thousands of searches, partnering with world-class venture capital and private equity firms to provide top technology and product leadership to their portfolio companies across all major technology hubs and brands. The specialized recruiting firm is defining the modern era of executive search by combining deep recruiting expertise with innovative AI and machine learning technology to score, predict, and match the best candidate for a company’s specific needs and stage.

For more information, please contact contact@rivierapartners.com .