Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) Signs Two Letter-of-Intents for Long-Term Partnership and Expansion in the United States and the Middle East

ORLANDO, Fla., April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM), a leading Company in climate reversing technologies and provider of sustainable solutions, announces two signed Letter-of-Intents (LOI) for long-term partnership and expansion in the United States and the Middle East.

In the United States, Sustainable Green T e am, Ltd. has signed an LOI agreement for negotiations to increase its capacity of 10 acres of strategic land in the southern region of a prominent port. This prime location will be a hub for SGTM's operations, enabling efficient transportation and consolidation of wood chip/mulch from various Florida sites. Consolidating these materials will streamline the exportation process of wood fibers, catalysts, and other core products to the Middle East.

To support its operations in the United States, SGTM has entered an LOI for negotiations on approximately 20 acres of paved land inside the port terminal for a long-term lease and partnership. This paved land will provide ample space for storage, processing, and distribution activities, further strengthening the Company's subsidiary, SGTM-VRM, LLC , in logistics capabilities and ensuring efficient operations.

In the Middle East, SGTM-VRM, LLC is expanding its presence by securing significant land for a long-term lease. This land, located within a prominent port, spans approximately 20 acres and offers immense potential for growth and development. SGTM-VRM plans to establish a comprehensive logistics and distribution hub on this land, serving domestic markets within the United Arab Emirates and international destinations. This expansion will enhance SGTM's logistics capabilities and contribute to regional economic development.

"This long-term partnership and expansion signify a major milestone for Sustainable Green Team, Ltd.," said Tony Raynor, CEO of SGTM. "We are committed to delivering sustainable solutions globally, and these strategic initiatives will enable us to serve our customers more efficiently and effectively."

Upon completing the Definitive Agreements, these strategic business actions should further strengthen SGTM's global presence and enhance its ability to provide sustainable solutions on a larger scale.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact Tony Raynor at 1-407-886-8733 and traynor@sgtmltd.com .

About Sustainable Green T eam, Ltd . (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM):

Sustainable Green Team (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM) is a leading Company in climate reversing technologies, a provider of sustainable solutions to improve environmental health, promote sustainable practices, and deliver eco-friendly products and services. SGTM aims to make significant contributions to global sustainability; learn more by visiting the Company website, https://thesustainablegreenteam.com/ , SGTM's YouTu b e C h annel , corporate videos - https://www.youtub e .com/watch?v=xJ7Dp9Coi88&t=1s & https://www.youtube. c om/watch?v=Kycfy-UvQsU , and SGTM's Blogs - https://thesustainablegreenteam.com/sgtm-blog .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products, and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of Management for future operations, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. The Company cautions readers not to rely on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Company Contact:

Tony Raynor, CEO

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM)

Traynor@sgtmltd.com

https://thesustainablegreenteam.com/

407-886-8733

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a01c91ff-4aba-4d50-8182-5a100b51d2cd