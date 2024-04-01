Drone Battery Market Valuation Set to Skyrocket to US$ 15.40 Billion by 2032 | Shift in Market Dominance from North America to Asia Pacific Projected by 2032, Says Astute Analytica

New Delhi, April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global drone battery market was valued at US$ 5.21 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 15.40 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 12.80% during the forecast period 2024–2032.

The drone industry has experienced phenomenal growth in recent years, accompanied by a significant focus on drone battery technology. Astute Analytica’s market reports suggest that the annual sales volume for drone batteries will reach an impressive 2.4 million units by the end of 2023. This figure is projected to soar to 9.3 million units by 2028, highlighting the increasing demand and rapid technological advancements in the drone battery market. Consumer preferences indicate that batteries with a capacity of 5,000–10,000 mAh are the most sought-after and top-selling, while batteries with a capacity of above 10,000 mAh seem to be the least popular among drone users.

The global market is highly competitive, with around 120 manufacturers worldwide vying for market share. The United States leads in drone battery sales with 500,000 units, followed closely by China at 480,000 units. Germany holds third place with a sales volume of 200,000 units. On the sustainability front, around 50,000 drone batteries were recycled in 2022. Also, 1.2 million drones sold that year used proprietary batteries with an average life cycle of around 300 charges. The industry is driven by innovation, with 15 new companies entering the drone battery market in 2022 and 180 patents filed related to drone batteries. Manufacturers usually offer a 12-month warranty on their products. However, there were 2,000 reported drone battery malfunctions in 2022.

The future looks incredibly bright for drone batteries, with demand projected to increase by 7 million units by 2028. In response to potential sustainability concerns, 40 specialized drone battery recycling centers have been set up globally.

Key Findings in Drone Battery Market

Market Forecast (2032) US$ 15.40 billion CAGR 12.80% Largest Region (2023) North America (34.1%) By Battery Type Lithium Polymer Battery (62.2%) By Battery Capacity 5000-10000mAh (41.4%) By Drone Type Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) (36.3%) By Component Cell (54.9%) By End User Commercial (53.3%) By Distribution Channel Offline (64.8%) Top Trends Increasing adoption of fuel cell technology to overcome the disadvantages of traditional batteries.

Growing demand for high-capacity batteries (above 10,000 mAh) for extended flight times

Advancements in material sciences and battery technology, such as the development of more energy-dense batteries. Top Drivers Increasing demand for drones across various applications, including commercial, military, and consumer sectors.

Limited charge capacity of current drone batteries, driving the need for more efficient and long-lasting solutions.

The rise of the commercial drone industry, with businesses leveraging drones for data analytics and operational efficiency. Top Challenges High costs associated with energy-dense batteries, which can limit adoption in certain markets.

Restrictions on the transport of lithium batteries due to safety concerns, impacting the supply chain.

Environmental concerns related to the disposal of drone batteries containing toxic materials like lead.

Drone Battery Revolution: Advancements Powering Longer Flights and New Applications

Innovations and future prospects are rapidly changing the drone battery market. Engineers are tirelessly exploring new technologies to make drone batteries more efficient and capable. Solid-state batteries hold the promise of higher energy density, faster charging times, and increased safety compared to current solutions. Researchers are also developing hybrid systems combining lithium-ion batteries with supercapacitors for greater performance. Additionally, wireless charging solutions are emerging that could potentially allow drones to recharge while in flight or autonomously land on charging pads, revolutionizing logistics and long-range missions.

To further improve drone capabilities, there's interest in integrating alternative power options like fuel cells or generators along with traditional batteries. Moreover, incorporating solar cells or kinetic energy harvesting systems directly into drone structures could lead to longer-lasting missions. AI algorithms are becoming a crucial aspect of battery technology, offering the potential to optimize energy consumption by analyzing flight patterns, environmental conditions, and even user preferences. These advancements point towards a future of drones with enhanced range, power capabilities, and overall sustainability.

Key Highlights of the Global Drone Battery Market Report

Demand: 5 million additional drones expected across various sectors by 2028; 40% increase in commercial drone usage; 15% growth in government drone fleets.

5 million additional drones expected across various sectors by 2028; 40% increase in commercial drone usage; 15% growth in government drone fleets. Investment: $200 million invested in drone battery performance in 2022; a doubling of certified drone pilots in the last two years.

$200 million invested in drone battery performance in 2022; a doubling of certified drone pilots in the last two years. Performance: 10% increase in flight time; 20% faster charging; solar-charging adaptation in 10,000 drones by 2023.

10% increase in flight time; 20% faster charging; solar-charging adaptation in 10,000 drones by 2023. Innovation: Lithium-Sulfur (Li-S) batteries projected to power 1 in 7 drones by 2025; 25% of drones to have self-managing batteries by 2025; 20% increase in use of recycled battery components; 10,000 wireless charging pads by 2031; nano-enhanced electrodes in 12% of batteries by 2024; dual battery systems in 10% of commercial drones by 2025; 15% of pilots to lease batteries by 2024.

Lithium-Sulfur (Li-S) batteries projected to power 1 in 7 drones by 2025; 25% of drones to have self-managing batteries by 2025; 20% increase in use of recycled battery components; 10,000 wireless charging pads by 2031; nano-enhanced electrodes in 12% of batteries by 2024; dual battery systems in 10% of commercial drones by 2025; 15% of pilots to lease batteries by 2024. Challenges: Advanced batteries 50% costlier; newer batteries 10% heavier; 35% of batteries have a lifespan of only 250 cycles; 2,000 battery malfunctions in 2022; 15% delays in battery component deliveries; just 40% of discarded batteries recycled in 2022; 30% of advanced batteries incompatible with older drone models.

Lithium Polymer Batteries Leads the Drone Battery Market with Over 62% Revenue Share

Lithium Polymer (LiPo) batteries have become the mainstay of the drone battery market due to their distinct advantages that directly translate into superior drone performance. To begin with, their lightweight nature is a considerable asset. On average, LiPo batteries are 20-40% lighter than traditional lithium-ion batteries of the same capacity. This weight reduction is crucial for drones, as it significantly increases flight time and enhances their overall maneuverability. Another significance of LiPo drone batteries is their high-power output. They are engineered to deliver substantial bursts of power, which is essential during maneuvers like takeoff, ascent, and other demanding operations. Moreover, LiPo batteries showcase impressive discharge rates, typically ranging from 10C to 40C. This means they have the capacity to fully discharge in a matter of minutes, ensuring the drone can meet its power demands.

This superior power output and high discharge rate capabilities directly contribute to longer flight times for drones using LiPo batteries. Their higher specific energy compared to other battery types means more power can be packed into a smaller space, keeping the drone in the air for longer durations. Additionally, their compact size makes them the ideal choice for drones, where both weight and space constraints are paramount in the drone battery market. For instance, GAONENG 2S LiPo Battery Pack is favored for micro drones due to its 450mAh capacity, 80C continuous discharge rate, and incredibly lightweight design. Tattu UAV LiPo Batteries are also highly sought-after, designed specifically for drone applications, promising high capacities and impressive discharge rates for optimal drone performance and maximized flight times.

Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) Drone Captures Over 36.3% Revenue Share of Drone Battery Market

Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) drones represent a specialized segment of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the global drone battery market. They are designed to fly between 10,000 and 30,000 feet and maintain flight for extended periods, typically between 24 and 48 hours. MALE drones are primarily utilized for military and surveillance purposes, though they are increasingly being explored for scientific research and commercial operations. Lithium polymer (LiPo) batteries are the most commonly used type of battery for MALE drones due to their high energy density, lightweight, and compact size. Other types of batteries, such as lithium-ion (Li-ion) or nickel-metal hydride (NiMH), may also be used in some cases.

The MALE drone market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the rising demand for advanced unmanned aerial vehicles across various sectors. Market projections indicate the global MALE UAV market will reach US$ 7893.1 million by 2028, showcasing a remarkable CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 9.7% between 2023 and 2028. Industry leaders like General Atomics, Northrop Grumman, and Israel Aerospace Industries hold a dominant share in this growing market. One of the most widely recognized MALE drones is the MQ-9 Reaper, developed by General Atomics. Its popularity is evidenced by the impressive sales figures of over 300 units worldwide. Interest in acquiring MALE drones continues to rise, with countries like Germany, Greece, and Australia expressing a desire to incorporate these advanced UAVs into their military and surveillance operations.

Drone Battery to Witness Shift from North America to Asia Pacific by 2032

Asia Pacific held 32% share in 2023 and is positioned to overshadow North America by 2032 by capturing over 35.3% of the global market share. The shift in the drone battery market from North America to the Asia Pacific region is expected to have a significant impact on the global drone market. The Asia Pacific region is projected to overtake North America in terms of drone battery production and consumption by 2032, driven by factors such as the region's growing drone fleet, commercialization of drone technology, and the presence of drone companies in countries such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea.

The growth of the drone battery market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to drive innovation and competition in the global drone market, as companies in the region invest in research and development to meet the growing demand for drones and related technologies. This could lead to the development of new and improved drone models, as well as the expansion of drone applications in various industries such as agriculture, construction, and logistics.

The Asia-Pacific region is witnessing a significant surge in military drone investment and acquisitions. China leads the way with an estimated military drone expenditure of $1.54 billion in 2023, projected to reach $2.28 billion by 2033. India is also heavily investing, with plans to spend $3 billion on drones between 2021-2024, focusing on high-altitude long-endurance (HALE) drones and unmanned combat aerial vehicles (UCAVs). Similarly, South Korea plans to invest $447 million by 2025 to develop military drone technologies, and Japan earmarked $240 million for drones in its 2022 defense budget. Specific acquisitions include India leasing 4 MQ-9B SeaGuardian drones from the U.S. and purchasing SWITCH tactical drones from ideaForge. China also received the WZ-8 supersonic reconnaissance drone in 2019. This investment spree reflects the growing prominence of drones in the region; China boasts the largest Asian drone fleet with over 900 military drones, India’s fleet stands at around 200, and Japan aims to increase its fleet from 500 to 800 by 2030.

