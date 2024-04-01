Prison Fellowship’s Statement After Biden Administration Declares April 2024 as Second Chance Month

Washington, D.C., April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prison Fellowship, the nation’s largest Christian nonprofit serving prisoners, former prisoners, and their families, released the following statement after President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. proclaimed April 2024 as Second Chance Month.

“We are grateful that the White House has once again issued a presidential proclamation addressing the importance of second chances for formerly incarcerated individuals,” said Heather Rice-Minus, president and CEO of Prison Fellowship. “We wholeheartedly support this declaration and the collective work of more than 800 churches and organizations across the nation in championing fresh starts for those with a criminal record who have completed their sentences. We believe that every person is made in the image of God, and that the more than 70 million Americans with criminal records—one in three people—are more than their worst choices. We affirm their God-given dignity and potential, believing in second chances to drive positive and transformative change.”

“Research shows that when people who have served their time hit insurmountable barriers to finding employment, housing, food, and healthcare, they are likely to reoffend to survive,” said Kate Trammell, Prison Fellowship vice president of legal and advocacy. “We support fair legislation that provides formerly incarcerated individuals who have served their sentences with the opportunity to rebuild their lives, strengthen family bonds, and contribute to society.”

To view the 2024 Presidential Proclamation, click here.

Prison Fellowship

Prison Fellowship is the nation's largest outreach to prisoners, former prisoners, and their families, and a leading voice for criminal justice reform. With nearly 50 years of experience helping restore men and women behind bars, Prison Fellowship advocates for federal and state criminal justice reforms that transform those responsible for crime, validate victims, and encourage communities to play a role in creating a safe, redemptive, and just society.

